@nomiclabs/hardhat-truffle5

by nomiclabs
2.0.3 (see all)

Hardhat is a development environment to compile, deploy, test, and debug your Ethereum software. Get Solidity stack traces & console.log.

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

7.8K

GitHub Stars

2.6K

Maintenance

Last Commit

4d ago

Contributors

161

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js Ethereum Smart Contract, Node.js Ethereum API

Alternatives

hardhatHardhat is a development environment to compile, deploy, test, and debug your Ethereum software. Get Solidity stack traces & console.log.
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
81K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
eid
ethereum-input-data-decoderEthereum smart contract transaction input data decoder
GitHub Stars
368
Weekly Downloads
3K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
@nomiclabs/hardhat-etherscanHardhat is a development environment to compile, deploy, test, and debug your Ethereum software. Get Solidity stack traces & console.log.
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
31K
@eth-optimism/contractsThe Optimism monorepo
GitHub Stars
871
Weekly Downloads
8K
@nomiclabs/buidlerHardhat is a development environment to compile, deploy, test, and debug your Ethereum software. Get Solidity stack traces & console.log.
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
2K
