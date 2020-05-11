Table of Contents

@angular wrapper for StripeJS based on module by Ricardo Sánchez Gregorio at https://github.com/richnologies/ngx-stripe

Note: This version is designed to work with angular v8+ only

Features

Stripe Service

Lazy script loading

AoT compliant

SSR fallback

Installation

To install this library, run:

$ npm install @nomadreservations/ngx-stripe --save or $ yarn add @nomadreservations/ngx-stripe

Using the library

Import the NgxStripeModule into the application

The module takes the same parameters as the global Stripe object. The APIKey and the optional options to use Stripe connect

apiKey: string

options: { stripeAccount?: string; }

import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser' ; import { NgModule } from '@angular/core' ; import { AppComponent } from './app.component' ; import { NgxStripeModule } from '@nomadreservations/ngx-stripe' ; ({ declarations: [ AppComponent ], imports: [ BrowserModule, NgxStripeModule.forRoot( '***your-stripe-publishable key***' ), LibraryModule ], providers: [], bootstrap: [AppComponent] }) export class AppModule { }

Note: If you leave the publishable key blank you must set on using StripeSerive.changeKey prior to creating token's or sources

StripeCardComponent

As an alternative to the previous example, you could use the StripeCardComponent.

It will make a little bit easier to mount the card.

To fetch the Stripe Element, you could you use either the (change) output, or, by using a ViewChild, the public method getCard()

//stripe.compnent.html

< ngx-stripe-card [ options ]= "cardOptions" [ elementsOptions ]= "elementsOptions" ( change )= "cardUpdated($event)" ( error )= "error = $event" > </ ngx-stripe-card > < div class = "error" > {{error?.message}} </ div > < button ( click )= "getCardToken()" [ disabled ]= "!complete" > Get Card Token </ button >

//stripe.component.ts

import { Component, OnInit, ViewChild, ElementRef } from '@angular/core' ; import { FormGroup, FormBuilder, Validators } from "@angular/forms" ; import { StripeService, StripeCardComponent, ElementOptions, ElementsOptions } from "@nomadreservations/ngx-stripe" ; ({ selector: 'app-stripe-test' , templateUrl: 'stripe.component.html' }) export class StripeTestComponent implements OnInit { stripeKey = '' ; error: any ; complete = false ; element: StripeElement; cardOptions: ElementOptions = { style: { base: { iconColor: '#276fd3' , color: '#31325F' , lineHeight: '40px' , fontWeight: 300 , fontFamily: '"Helvetica Neue", Helvetica, sans-serif' , fontSize: '18px' , '::placeholder' : { color: '#CFD7E0' } } } }; elementsOptions: ElementsOptions = { locale: 'en' }; constructor ( private _stripe: StripeService ) {} cardUpdated(result) { this .element = result.element; this .complete = result.card.complete; this .error = undefined ; } keyUpdated() { this ._stripe.changeKey( this .stripeKey); } getCardToken() { this ._stripe.createToken( this .element, { name: 'tested_ca' , address_line1: '123 A Place' , address_line2: 'Suite 100' , address_city: 'Irving' , address_state: 'BC' , address_zip: 'VOE 1H0' , address_country: 'CA' }).subscribe( result => { console .log(result); }); } }

RequestPaymentButton

A payment request button (e.g. apple pay, google chrome payment, etc.) can be enabled with the ngx-payment-request component. All of the options Request Payment Api options are exposed via the three options sections in the component.

// request-button.component.html

< div class = "container" > < mat-card > Pay: < mat-slider min = "1" max = "100" step = "10" thumbLabel [ value ]= "pay" ( valueChange )= "updatePay($event)" > </ mat-slider > < ngx-payment-request [ options ]= "requestOptions" [ elementsOptions ]= "elementsOptions" [ styles ]= "styles" ( shippingAddressChange )= "updateShippingAddress($event)" ( shippingOptionChange )= "updateShippingOption($event)" ( change )= "requestUpdated($event)" > </ ngx-payment-request > </ mat-card >

// request-button.compnent.ts

({ selector: 'app-test' , templateUrl: 'request-button.component.html' }) export class RequestButtonComponent implements OnInit { set stripeKey(key) { this ._stripe.changeKey(key); } public requestOptions: RequestElementOptions = { country: 'US' , currency: 'usd' , requestPayerName: true , requestPayerEmail: true , requestPayerPhone: true , requestShipping: true , total: { amount: 10000 , label: 'Donate to the things' } }; public styles: PaymentRequestButtonStyle = { type : 'donate' , theme: 'light' , height: '64px' }; public elementsOptions: ElementsOptions = { locale: 'en' }; public pay = 100 ; constructor ( private _stripe: StripeService ) { } public updatePay(amount: number ) { this .pay = amount; this .requestOptions = { ...this.requestOptions, total: { ...this.requestOptions.total, amount: amount * 100 } }; } public async requestUpdated(result) { const response = await fetch( '/charges' , { method: 'POST' , body: JSON .stringify({token: result.token.id}), headers: { 'content-type' : 'application/json' }, }); if (response.ok) { result.complete( 'success' ); } else { result.complete( 'fail' ); } } public updateShippingAddress(result) { result.updateWith({ status: 'success' , shippingOptions: [ { id: 'free-shipping' , label: 'Free shipping' , detail: 'Arrives in 5 to 7 days' , amount: 0 }, { id: 'express' , label: 'Express shipping' , detail: 'Arrives in 1 to 2 days' , amount: 1000 } ] }); } public updateShippingOption(result) { result.updateWith({ status: 'success' }); } }

Dynamic Stripe Keys

Given the way an AOT angular build processes provided values if you need to provide a stripe key at runtime you'll want to forgo the forRoot initialization and instead add a factory and provider

export function NgxStripeFactory ( ): string { return dynamicLocation.stripePkKey; } ({ ... imports: [] ... NgxStripeModule.forRoot( 'whatever key you think should be default' ), ... ] providers: [ { provide: STRIPE_PUBLISHABLE_KEY, useFactory: NgxStripeFactory } ] })

PaymentIntents

You can use the payment intents api with this service just like with stripe.js the following are exposed via the StripeService

handleCardSetup(clientSecret: string , el: Element, cardSetupOptions?: SetupIntentData): Promise <SetupIntentResult>; handleCardAction(clientSecret: string ); handleCardPayment(clientSecret: string , el: Element, data: CardPaymentData); confirmPaymentIntent(clientSecret: string , el: Element, data: ConfirmIntentData); retrievePaymentIntent(clientSecret: string ); confirmSetupIntent(clientSecret: string , el: Element, data: ConfirmSetupIntentData); retrieveSetupIntent(clientSecret: string );

SCA/3D Secure payments

3D Secure payments are enabled by following a 3D Secure Flow using the payment intents api's. You will need to setup a proper next action in the payment intent based off of the 3D Secure response from the customers bank/institution.

Example: //stripe.compnent.html

< ngx-stripe-card [ options ]= "cardOptions" [ elementsOptions ]= "elementsOptions" ( change )= "cardUpdated($event)" ( error )= "error = $event" > </ ngx-stripe-card > < div class = "error" > {{error?.message}} </ div > < button ( click )= "payNow()" [ disabled ]= "!complete" > Pay </ button >

//stripe.component.ts

import { Component, OnInit, ViewChild, ElementRef } from '@angular/core' ; import { FormGroup, FormBuilder, Validators } from "@angular/forms" ; import { StripeService, StripeCardComponent, ElementOptions, ElementsOptions } from "@nomadreservations/ngx-stripe" ; ({ selector: 'app-stripe-test' , templateUrl: 'stripe.component.html' }) export class StripeTestComponent implements OnInit { stripeKey = '' ; error: any ; complete = false ; element: StripeElement; cardOptions: ElementOptions = { style: { base: { iconColor: '#276fd3' , color: '#31325F' , lineHeight: '40px' , fontWeight: 300 , fontFamily: '"Helvetica Neue", Helvetica, sans-serif' , fontSize: '18px' , '::placeholder' : { color: '#CFD7E0' } } } }; elementsOptions: ElementsOptions = { locale: 'en' }; constructor ( private _stripe: StripeService ) {} cardUpdated(result) { this .element = result.element; this .complete = result.card.complete; if ( this .complete) { this ._stripe. } this .error = undefined ; } keyUpdated() { this ._stripe.changeKey( this .stripeKey); } async payNow() { const response = await fetch( '/paymentIntent' , { method: 'POST' , body: JSON .stringify({amount: 10000 , currency: 'usd' }), headers: { 'content-type' : 'application/json' }, }); const body = await response.json(); this ._stripe.handleCardPayment(body.client_secret, this .element, { payment_method_data: { billing_details: {name: 'Bob Smith' } }}).subscribe( result => { if (result.error) { console .error( 'got stripe error' , result.error); } else { console .log( 'payment succeeded' ); } }); } }

Please note you can also manually handle this flow using the paymentIntent methods however that is not the default path and you will have to implement it yourself (see more here)

Testing

The following command runs unit & integration tests that are in the tests folder, and unit tests that are in src folder:

yarn test

Building

The following command:

yarn build

starts TSLint with Codelyzer

starts AoT compilation using ngc compiler

creates dist folder with all the files of distribution

To test the npm package locally, use the following command:

yarn publish:dev

You can then run the following to install it in an app to test it:

yalc link @nomadreservations/ngx-stripe

Publishing

yarn release:patch or yarn release:minor or yarn release:major

Documentation

To generate the documentation, this starter uses compodoc:

yarn compodoc yarn compodoc:serve

License

MIT