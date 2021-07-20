nodepack

A modern node app development platform

Warning: work in progress

Nodepack is a modern, integrated and smart development environement for node backend developers. The bundling is done with Webpack.

About

Key benefits:

Write backends or apps without worrying about tooling (for example, typescript)

Minimize configuration and boilerplate

Produce minimal code size for faster download from npm and quicker bootup in serverless environments

Migrate and Rollback code and environment (for example DBs) easily in a team

Integrate with plugins adding ready-to-use features

Best practices built-in

Features:

zero-config by default

powerful plugin system

live-reload in development

compiled and minified build (useful for function/lambda deployements)

error diagnostics with suggested fix

autoinstall missing dependencies

import/export in .js files

app/code migrations

more to come!

Builtin Integrations:

babel (to support old versions of node and/or new JS syntax)

typescript

more to come!

Roadmap: v1.0.0

Prior Art

@vue/cli