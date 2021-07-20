openbase logo
bpn

@nodepack/babel-preset-nodepack

by Guillaume Chau
0.9.0 (see all)

📦 A progressive Node.js framework

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2

GitHub Stars

199

Maintenance

Last Commit

7mos ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

11

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

nodepack

circleci

A modern node app development platform

Warning: work in progress

Nodepack is a modern, integrated and smart development environement for node backend developers. The bundling is done with Webpack.


Documentation


Sponsors

sponsors logos

About

Key benefits:

  • Write backends or apps without worrying about tooling (for example, typescript)
  • Minimize configuration and boilerplate
  • Produce minimal code size for faster download from npm and quicker bootup in serverless environments
  • Migrate and Rollback code and environment (for example DBs) easily in a team
  • Integrate with plugins adding ready-to-use features
  • Best practices built-in

Features:

  • zero-config by default
  • powerful plugin system
  • live-reload in development
  • compiled and minified build (useful for function/lambda deployements)
  • error diagnostics with suggested fix
  • autoinstall missing dependencies
  • import/export in .js files
  • app/code migrations
  • more to come!

Builtin Integrations:

  • babel (to support old versions of node and/or new JS syntax)
  • typescript
  • more to come!

Roadmap: v1.0.0

Prior Art

@vue/cli

