nodepack
A modern node app development platform
Warning: work in progress
Nodepack is a modern, integrated and smart development environement for node backend developers. The bundling is done with Webpack.
About
Key benefits:
- Write backends or apps without worrying about tooling (for example, typescript)
- Minimize configuration and boilerplate
- Produce minimal code size for faster download from npm and quicker bootup in serverless environments
- Migrate and Rollback code and environment (for example DBs) easily in a team
- Integrate with plugins adding ready-to-use features
- Best practices built-in
Features:
- zero-config by default
- powerful plugin system
- live-reload in development
- compiled and minified build (useful for function/lambda deployements)
- error diagnostics with suggested fix
- autoinstall missing dependencies
- import/export in .js files
- app/code migrations
- more to come!
Builtin Integrations:
- babel (to support old versions of node and/or new JS syntax)
- typescript
- more to come!
Roadmap: v1.0.0
Prior Art
@vue/cli