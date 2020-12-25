openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@nodegui/vue-nodegui

by nodegui
0.0.5 (see all)

Build performant, native and cross-platform desktop applications with native Vue + powerful CSS like styling.🚀

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

18

GitHub Stars

695

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

4

License

ISC

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Vue NodeGui

All Contributors

Join the NodeGUI community on Spectrum

Build performant, native and cross-platform desktop applications with Vue.🚀

Vue NodeGUI is powered by Vue 🌈 and Qt5 💚 which makes it CPU and memory efficient as compared to other chromium based solutions like electron. Vue NodeGUI is essentially a Vue renderer for NodeGUI.

Visit: https://vue.nodegui.org for docs.

logo

This project is in active development. It should be okay for smaller projects but anything complex - electron is the way to go for now. 🚧

Features

  • 🧬 Cross platform. Should work on major Linux flavours, Windows and MacOS
  • 📉 Low CPU and memory footprint. Current CPU stays at 0% on idle and memory usage is under 20mb for a hello world program.
  • 💅 Styling with CSS (includes actual cascading). Also has full support for Flexbox layout (thanks to Yoga).
  • ✅ Complete Nodejs api support (Currently runs on Node v12.x - and is easily upgradable). Hence has access to all nodejs compatible npm modules.
  • 🎪 Native widget event listener support. supports all event available from Qt / NodeJs.
  • 💸 Can be used for Commercial applications.
  • 📚 Good documentation and website.
  • 🧙‍♂️ Good documentation for contributors.
  • 🦹🏻‍♀️ Good support for dark mode (Thanks to QT).

Getting Started

Docs for contributing

Looking to contribute? If you wish to implement a new widget/add more features and need help understanding the codebase. You can start here:

Contributing developer docs link:

https://github.com/nodegui/nodegui/tree/master/website/docs/development

Please read: https://github.com/nodegui/.github/blob/master/CONTRIBUTING.md

Building

npm run build

Using custom Qt

QT_INSTALL_DIR=/path/to/qt npm install

npm run build

Updating docs

npm run docs

then followed by:

cd website && GIT_USER=<your_git_username> yarn deploy

Funding

Vue NodeGUI is an open source project and requires your support. If you like this project, please consider supporting my work by clicking on the sponsor button on this Github repo or via Ko-Fi / Patreon. We will soon launch issuehunt.

Buy Me a Coffee at ko-fi.com     patreon

Special Thanks

Code of Conduct

https://github.com/nodegui/.github/blob/master/CODE_OF_CONDUCT.md

License

MIT

Maintainers ✨

People maintaining this project.

Shubham Zanwar
Shubham Zanwar

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):


Greg B
📖
Rohini Senthil
📖 💻
Michael Tintiuc
🚇
Tushar Moraye
🚇

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial