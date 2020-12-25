Vue NodeGui

Build performant, native and cross-platform desktop applications with Vue.🚀

Vue NodeGUI is powered by Vue 🌈 and Qt5 💚 which makes it CPU and memory efficient as compared to other chromium based solutions like electron. Vue NodeGUI is essentially a Vue renderer for NodeGUI.

Visit: https://vue.nodegui.org for docs.

This project is in active development. It should be okay for smaller projects but anything complex - electron is the way to go for now. 🚧

Features

🧬 Cross platform. Should work on major Linux flavours, Windows and MacOS

📉 Low CPU and memory footprint. Current CPU stays at 0% on idle and memory usage is under 20mb for a hello world program.

💅 Styling with CSS (includes actual cascading). Also has full support for Flexbox layout (thanks to Yoga).

✅ Complete Nodejs api support (Currently runs on Node v12.x - and is easily upgradable). Hence has access to all nodejs compatible npm modules.

🎪 Native widget event listener support. supports all event available from Qt / NodeJs.

💸 Can be used for Commercial applications.

📚 Good documentation and website.

🧙‍♂️ Good documentation for contributors.

🦹🏻‍♀️ Good support for dark mode (Thanks to QT).

Getting Started

Check out the vue-nodegui starter repo

Read through the docs

Docs for contributing

Looking to contribute? If you wish to implement a new widget/add more features and need help understanding the codebase. You can start here:

Contributing developer docs link:

https://github.com/nodegui/nodegui/tree/master/website/docs/development

Please read: https://github.com/nodegui/.github/blob/master/CONTRIBUTING.md

Building

npm run build

Using custom Qt

QT_INSTALL_DIR=/path/to/qt npm install

npm run build

Updating docs

npm run docs

then followed by:

cd website && GIT_USER=<your_git_username> yarn deploy

Funding

Vue NodeGUI is an open source project and requires your support. If you like this project, please consider supporting my work by clicking on the sponsor button on this Github repo or via Ko-Fi / Patreon. We will soon launch issuehunt.

Special Thanks

Code of Conduct

https://github.com/nodegui/.github/blob/master/CODE_OF_CONDUCT.md

License

MIT

Maintainers ✨

People maintaining this project.

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!