Build performant, native and cross-platform desktop applications with Vue.🚀
Vue NodeGUI is powered by Vue 🌈 and Qt5 💚 which makes it CPU and memory efficient as compared to other chromium based solutions like electron. Vue NodeGUI is essentially a Vue renderer for NodeGUI.
Visit: https://vue.nodegui.org for docs.
This project is in active development. It should be okay for smaller projects but anything complex - electron is the way to go for now. 🚧
Looking to contribute? If you wish to implement a new widget/add more features and need help understanding the codebase. You can start here:
Contributing developer docs link:
https://github.com/nodegui/nodegui/tree/master/website/docs/development
Please read: https://github.com/nodegui/.github/blob/master/CONTRIBUTING.md
npm run build
QT_INSTALL_DIR=/path/to/qt npm install
npm run build
npm run docs
then followed by:
cd website && GIT_USER=<your_git_username> yarn deploy
Vue NodeGUI is an open source project and requires your support. If you like this project, please consider supporting my work by clicking on the sponsor button on this Github repo or via Ko-Fi / Patreon. We will soon launch issuehunt.
https://github.com/nodegui/.github/blob/master/CODE_OF_CONDUCT.md
MIT
People maintaining this project.
Shubham Zanwar
Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):
Greg B

Rohini Senthil
💻
Michael Tintiuc

Tushar Moraye

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!