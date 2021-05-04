Svelte NodeGUI

Build performant, native and cross-platform desktop applications with Node.js and Svelte.🚀

Svelte NodeGUI is powered by Svelte and Qt5 💚 which makes it CPU- and memory-efficient when compared to Chromium-based solutions like Electron. Svelte NodeGUI is essentially a Svelte renderer for NodeGUI.

If you are looking for the React-based version, check out: React NodeGUI.

If you are looking for the Vue-based version, check out: Vue NodeGUI.

Visit: https://svelte.nodegui.org for docs.

How does it look?

Features

🧬 Cross platform. Should work on major Linux flavours, Windows and macOS.

📉 Low CPU and memory footprint. Current CPU stays at 0% on idle and memory usage is under 20 MB for a Hello World program.

💅 Styling with CSS (includes actual cascading). Also has full support for Flexbox layout (thanks to Yoga).

✅ Complete Node.js api support (Currently runs on Node v12.x - and is easily upgradable). Hence has access to all Node.js-compatible npm modules.

🎪 Native widget event listener support. Supports all events available from Qt / NodeJs.

💸 Can be used for Commercial applications.

🕵️‍♂️ Good Devtools support.

📚 Good documentation and website.

🧙‍♂️ Good documentation for contributors.

🦹🏻‍♀️ Good support for dark mode (Thanks to Qt).

🏅 First class TypeScript support. (Works on regular JS projects too 😉).

Getting Started

Docs for contributing

Svelte NodeGUI

File issues and get in touch (e.g. on the Svelte Discord's #nativedev channel), and we can guide you to something broken that needs fixing!

NodeGUI

Looking to contribute to NodeGUI? If you wish to implement a new widget/add more features and need help understanding the codebase, you can start here: Contributing developer docs.

Please read https://github.com/nodegui/.github/blob/master/CONTRIBUTING.md

Building

npm run build

Optionally set QT_INSTALL_DIR='/path/to/qt' environment variable to build using your own version of Qt.

Updating docs

Generating docs from source code

The docs generation process is currently a manual operation (text edit everything yourself). The docs are a copy-paste of the React NodeGUI docs, with some text replacement. We're also carrying around a slight fork of the React NodeGUI source in the codebase. In future we hope to clean up this workflow and make it more automatable using typedoc just like the original React NodeGUI workflow.

Deploying docs to GitHub Pages

cd website && GIT_USER=<your_git_username> npm run deploy

Funding

As no funding infrastructure is in place for Svelte NodeGUI specifically, please consider supporting NodeGUI instead, which would be just as productive!

Special Thanks

Code of Conduct

https://github.com/nodegui/.github/blob/master/CODE_OF_CONDUCT.md

License

MIT

