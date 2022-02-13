Build performant, native and cross-platform desktop applications with Node.js and CSS like styling.🚀
NodeGUI is powered by Qt5 💚 which makes it CPU and memory efficient as compared to other chromium based solutions like Electron.
If you are looking for React based version, check out: React NodeGUI.
If you are looking for Vue based version, check out: Vue NodeGUI.
If you are looking for Svelte based version, check out: Svelte NodeGUI
Visit https://nodegui.github.io/nodegui for docs.
https://github.com/nodegui/examples
To install latest stable release:
npm install @nodegui/nodegui
To install the latest version available on master branch:
npm install https://github.com/nodegui/nodegui/releases/download/v0.0.0-latest-master/nodegui-master.tgz
or a shorter version:
npm i http://master-release.nodegui.org
If the installation fails to download the Qt binaries, a mirror can be used by setting the following environment variable and running the install command again:
QT_LINK_MIRROR=<alternative domain> # eg. QT_LINK_MIRROR=https://qt-mirror.dannhauer.de
npm install @nodegui/nodegui
See FAQs for more details.
NodeGui and React NodeGui at KarmaJS Nov 2019 meetup: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8jH5gaEEDv4
JS Party 96: Performant Node desktop apps with NodeGUI – Listen on Changelog.com
It is easier than you think, try it
Looking to contribute? If you wish to implement a new widget/add more features and need help understanding the codebase, you can start here: Contributing developer docs.
Please read https://github.com/nodegui/.github/blob/master/CONTRIBUTING.md
This section is useful for those wanting to work on NodeGui itself.
NodeGui requires CMake and Compilation Tools as it is a wrapper for a native C++ widget toolkit QT. Detailed instructions here: https://www.sitepoint.com/build-native-desktop-gif-searcher-app-using-nodegui/
TL;DR:
MacOS
brew install cmake
brew install make
Windows
Linux (Debian/Ubuntu)
sudo apt-get install pkg-config build-essential
sudo apt-get install cmake make
sudo apt-get install mesa-common-dev libglu1-mesa-dev
Linux (Fedora/RHEL/CentOS)
sudo dnf groupinstall "Development Tools" "Development Libraries"
sudo dnf groupinstall "C Development Tools and Libraries"
sudo dnf install mesa-libGL mesa-libGL-devel
Once you have cloned this git repository, run this to build:
npm install
npm run build
The last step will takes some time to run as it builds the C++ binaries at the core of NodeGui.
Compiling Qt from source
You will need to download and install Qt from source since there are no binaries from Qt for M1 yet.
(https://www.reddit.com/r/QtFramework/comments/ll58wg/how_to_build_qt_creator_for_macos_arm64_a_guide/)
git clone git://code.qt.io/qt/qt5.git
cd qt5
git checkout 5.15
./init-repository --module-subset=essential -f
git submodule init qtsvg
git submodule update qtsvg
cd ..
mkdir qt5-5.15-macOS-release
cd qt5-5.15-macOS-release
../qt5/configure -release QMAKE_APPLE_DEVICE_ARCHS=arm64 -opensource -confirm-license -nomake examples -nomake tests -skip qt3d -skip webengine -skip qtactiveqt -skip qtcanvas3d -skip qtdeclarative -skip qtdatavis3d -skip qtdoc -skip qtgamepad -skip qtcharts -skip qtgraphicaleffects -skip qtlocation -skip qtpurchasing -skip qtquickcontrols -skip qtquickcontrols2 -skip qtremoteobjects -skip qtscxml -skip qtsensors -skip qtserialbus -skip qtserialport -skip qtspeech -skip qtvirtualkeyboard -skip qtscript
make -j15
make install
This should install Qt into something like this
/usr/local/Qt-5.15.3 (your directory can change. This will be displayed when running make)
Pointing nodegui to use your custom Qt installation
Now just set
export QT_INSTALL_DIR=<your qt path> . In the above example it would look something like this
export QT_INSTALL_DIR=/usr/local/Qt-5.15.3. Add this in your .zshrc or .bashrc so that you dont need to repeat this process again.
Now just
rm -rf node_modules and do
npm install again.
The logs should say something like
CustomQt detected at <your qt path>. Hence, skipping Mini Qt installation.
A number of small programs to show different parts of the Qt API are in
src/examples. They can be run directly with:
npm run qode dist/examples/modelview_1_readonly.js
npm run docs
then followed by:
cd website && GIT_USER=<your_git_username> yarn deploy
NodeGui is an open source project and requires your support. If you like this project, please consider supporting my work by clicking on the Sponsor button on this Github repository or via Ko-Fi. Alternatively, Issues on NodeGui can be funded by anyone via Issuehunt and the amount will be distributed to respective contributors.
https://github.com/nodegui/.github/blob/master/CODE_OF_CONDUCT.md
MIT
Thanks goes to these wonderful people.
This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!
Used it for a side project. Great API, pretty decent docs (although the framework specific flavours can use some updating). Definitely a better alternative to Electron for smaller gui apps.