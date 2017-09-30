A logger for just about everything.
See the Upgrade Guide for more information. Bug reports and PRs welcome!
winston@2.x documentation?
Please note that the documentation below is for
winston@3.
Read the
winston@2.x documentation.
winston is designed to be a simple and universal logging library with
support for multiple transports. A transport is essentially a storage device
for your logs. Each
winston logger can have multiple transports (see:
Transports) configured at different levels (see: Logging levels). For
example, one may want error logs to be stored in a persistent remote location
(like a database), but all logs output to the console or a local file.
winston aims to decouple parts of the logging process to make it more
flexible and extensible. Attention is given to supporting flexibility in log
formatting (see: Formats) & levels (see: Using custom logging levels), and
ensuring those APIs decoupled from the implementation of transport logging
(i.e. how the logs are stored / indexed, see: Adding Custom Transports) to
the API that they exposed to the programmer.
TL;DR? Check out the quick start example in
./examples/.
There are a number of other examples in
./examples/*.js.
Don't see an example you think should be there? Submit a pull request
to add it!
The recommended way to use
winston is to create your own logger. The
simplest way to do this is using
winston.createLogger:
const winston = require('winston');
const logger = winston.createLogger({
level: 'info',
format: winston.format.json(),
defaultMeta: { service: 'user-service' },
transports: [
//
// - Write all logs with importance level of `error` or less to `error.log`
// - Write all logs with importance level of `info` or less to `combined.log`
//
new winston.transports.File({ filename: 'error.log', level: 'error' }),
new winston.transports.File({ filename: 'combined.log' }),
],
});
//
// If we're not in production then log to the `console` with the format:
// `${info.level}: ${info.message} JSON.stringify({ ...rest }) `
//
if (process.env.NODE_ENV !== 'production') {
logger.add(new winston.transports.Console({
format: winston.format.simple(),
}));
}
You may also log directly via the default logger exposed by
require('winston'), but this merely intended to be a convenient shared
logger to use throughout your application if you so choose.
Logging levels in
winston conform to the severity ordering specified by
RFC5424: severity of all levels is assumed to be numerically ascending
from most important to least important.
const levels = {
error: 0,
warn: 1,
info: 2,
http: 3,
verbose: 4,
debug: 5,
silly: 6
};
You get started by creating a logger using
winston.createLogger:
const logger = winston.createLogger({
transports: [
new winston.transports.Console(),
new winston.transports.File({ filename: 'combined.log' })
]
});
A logger accepts the following parameters:
|Name
|Default
|Description
level
'info'
|Log only if
info.level less than or equal to this level
levels
winston.config.npm.levels
|Levels (and colors) representing log priorities
format
winston.format.json
|Formatting for
info messages (see: Formats)
transports
[] (No transports)
|Set of logging targets for
info messages
exitOnError
true
|If false, handled exceptions will not cause
process.exit
silent
false
|If true, all logs are suppressed
The levels provided to
createLogger will be defined as convenience methods
on the
logger returned.
//
// Logging
//
logger.log({
level: 'info',
message: 'Hello distributed log files!'
});
logger.info('Hello again distributed logs');
You can add or remove transports from the
logger once it has been provided
to you from
winston.createLogger:
const files = new winston.transports.File({ filename: 'combined.log' });
const console = new winston.transports.Console();
logger
.clear() // Remove all transports
.add(console) // Add console transport
.add(files) // Add file transport
.remove(console); // Remove console transport
You can also wholesale reconfigure a
winston.Logger instance using the
configure method:
const logger = winston.createLogger({
level: 'info',
transports: [
new winston.transports.Console(),
new winston.transports.File({ filename: 'combined.log' })
]
});
//
// Replaces the previous transports with those in the
// new configuration wholesale.
//
const DailyRotateFile = require('winston-daily-rotate-file');
logger.configure({
level: 'verbose',
transports: [
new DailyRotateFile(opts)
]
});
You can create child loggers from existing loggers to pass metadata overrides:
const logger = winston.createLogger({
transports: [
new winston.transports.Console(),
]
});
const childLogger = logger.child({ requestId: '451' });
objectMode, and
info objects
In
winston, both
Logger and
Transport instances are treated as
objectMode
streams that accept an
info object.
The
info parameter provided to a given format represents a single log
message. The object itself is mutable. Every
info must have at least the
level and
message properties:
const info = {
level: 'info', // Level of the logging message
message: 'Hey! Log something?' // Descriptive message being logged.
};
Properties besides level and message are considered as "
meta". i.e.:
const { level, message, ...meta } = info;
Several of the formats in
logform itself add additional properties:
|Property
|Format added by
|Description
splat
splat()
|String interpolation splat for
%d %s-style messages.
timestamp
timestamp()
|timestamp the message was received.
label
label()
|Custom label associated with each message.
ms
ms()
|Number of milliseconds since the previous log message.
As a consumer you may add whatever properties you wish – internal state is
maintained by
Symbol properties:
Symbol.for('level') (READ-ONLY): equal to
level property.
Is treated as immutable by all code.
Symbol.for('message'): complete string message set by "finalizing formats":
json
logstash
printf
prettyPrint
simple
Symbol.for('splat'): additional string interpolation arguments. Used
exclusively by
splat() format.
These Symbols are stored in another package:
triple-beam so that all
consumers of
logform can have the same Symbol reference. i.e.:
const { LEVEL, MESSAGE, SPLAT } = require('triple-beam');
console.log(LEVEL === Symbol.for('level'));
// true
console.log(MESSAGE === Symbol.for('message'));
// true
console.log(SPLAT === Symbol.for('splat'));
// true
NOTE: any
{ message } property in a
meta object provided will
automatically be concatenated to any
msg already provided: For
example the below will concatenate 'world' onto 'hello':
logger.log('error', 'hello', { message: 'world' });
logger.info('hello', { message: 'world' });
Formats in
winston can be accessed from
winston.format. They are
implemented in
logform, a separate
module from
winston. This allows flexibility when writing your own transports
in case you wish to include a default format with your transport.
In modern versions of
node template strings are very performant and are the
recommended way for doing most end-user formatting. If you want to bespoke
format your logs,
winston.format.printf is for you:
const { createLogger, format, transports } = require('winston');
const { combine, timestamp, label, printf } = format;
const myFormat = printf(({ level, message, label, timestamp }) => {
return `${timestamp} [${label}] ${level}: ${message}`;
});
const logger = createLogger({
format: combine(
label({ label: 'right meow!' }),
timestamp(),
myFormat
),
transports: [new transports.Console()]
});
To see what built-in formats are available and learn more about creating your
own custom logging formats, see
logform.
Any number of formats may be combined into a single format using
format.combine. Since
format.combine takes no
opts, as a convenience it
returns pre-created instance of the combined format.
const { createLogger, format, transports } = require('winston');
const { combine, timestamp, label, prettyPrint } = format;
const logger = createLogger({
format: combine(
label({ label: 'right meow!' }),
timestamp(),
prettyPrint()
),
transports: [new transports.Console()]
})
logger.log({
level: 'info',
message: 'What time is the testing at?'
});
// Outputs:
// { level: 'info',
// message: 'What time is the testing at?',
// label: 'right meow!',
// timestamp: '2017-09-30T03:57:26.875Z' }
The
log method provides the string interpolation using util.format. It
must be enabled using
format.splat().
Below is an example that defines a format with string interpolation of
messages using
format.splat and then serializes the entire
info message
using
format.simple.
const { createLogger, format, transports } = require('winston');
const logger = createLogger({
format: format.combine(
format.splat(),
format.simple()
),
transports: [new transports.Console()]
});
// info: test message my string {}
logger.log('info', 'test message %s', 'my string');
// info: test message 123 {}
logger.log('info', 'test message %d', 123);
// info: test message first second {number: 123}
logger.log('info', 'test message %s, %s', 'first', 'second', { number: 123 });
info Objects
If you wish to filter out a given
info Object completely when logging then
simply return a falsey value.
const { createLogger, format, transports } = require('winston');
// Ignore log messages if they have { private: true }
const ignorePrivate = format((info, opts) => {
if (info.private) { return false; }
return info;
});
const logger = createLogger({
format: format.combine(
ignorePrivate(),
format.json()
),
transports: [new transports.Console()]
});
// Outputs: {"level":"error","message":"Public error to share"}
logger.log({
level: 'error',
message: 'Public error to share'
});
// Messages with { private: true } will not be written when logged.
logger.log({
private: true,
level: 'error',
message: 'This is super secret - hide it.'
});
Use of
format.combine will respect any falsey values return and stop
evaluation of later formats in the series. For example:
const { format } = require('winston');
const { combine, timestamp, label } = format;
const willNeverThrow = format.combine(
format(info => { return false })(), // Ignores everything
format(info => { throw new Error('Never reached') })()
);
Formats are prototypal objects (i.e. class instances) that define a single
method:
transform(info, opts) and return the mutated
info:
info: an object representing the log message.
opts: setting specific to the current instance of the format.
They are expected to return one of two things:
info Object representing the modified
info argument. Object
references need not be preserved if immutability is preferred. All current
built-in formats consider
info mutable, but [immutablejs] is being
considered for future releases.
info argument should be ignored by the
caller. (See: Filtering
info Objects) below.
winston.format is designed to be as simple as possible. To define a new
format simple pass it a
transform(info, opts) function to get a new
Format.
The named
Format returned can be used to create as many copies of the given
Format as desired:
const { format } = require('winston');
const volume = format((info, opts) => {
if (opts.yell) {
info.message = info.message.toUpperCase();
} else if (opts.whisper) {
info.message = info.message.toLowerCase();
}
return info;
});
// `volume` is now a function that returns instances of the format.
const scream = volume({ yell: true });
console.dir(scream.transform({
level: 'info',
message: `sorry for making you YELL in your head!`
}, scream.options));
// {
// level: 'info'
// message: 'SORRY FOR MAKING YOU YELL IN YOUR HEAD!'
// }
// `volume` can be used multiple times to create different formats.
const whisper = volume({ whisper: true });
console.dir(whisper.transform({
level: 'info',
message: `WHY ARE THEY MAKING US YELL SO MUCH!`
}, whisper.options));
// {
// level: 'info'
// message: 'why are they making us yell so much!'
// }
Logging levels in
winston conform to the severity ordering specified by
RFC5424: severity of all levels is assumed to be numerically ascending
from most important to least important.
Each
level is given a specific integer priority. The higher the priority the
more important the message is considered to be, and the lower the
corresponding integer priority. For example, as specified exactly in RFC5424
the
syslog levels are prioritized from 0 to 7 (highest to lowest).
{
emerg: 0,
alert: 1,
crit: 2,
error: 3,
warning: 4,
notice: 5,
info: 6,
debug: 7
}
Similarly,
npm logging levels are prioritized from 0 to 6 (highest to
lowest):
{
error: 0,
warn: 1,
info: 2,
http: 3,
verbose: 4,
debug: 5,
silly: 6
}
If you do not explicitly define the levels that
winston should use, the
npm levels above will be used.
Setting the level for your logging message can be accomplished in one of two ways. You can pass a string representing the logging level to the log() method or use the level specified methods defined on every winston Logger.
//
// Any logger instance
//
logger.log('silly', "127.0.0.1 - there's no place like home");
logger.log('debug', "127.0.0.1 - there's no place like home");
logger.log('verbose', "127.0.0.1 - there's no place like home");
logger.log('info', "127.0.0.1 - there's no place like home");
logger.log('warn', "127.0.0.1 - there's no place like home");
logger.log('error', "127.0.0.1 - there's no place like home");
logger.info("127.0.0.1 - there's no place like home");
logger.warn("127.0.0.1 - there's no place like home");
logger.error("127.0.0.1 - there's no place like home");
//
// Default logger
//
winston.log('info', "127.0.0.1 - there's no place like home");
winston.info("127.0.0.1 - there's no place like home");
winston allows you to define a
level property on each transport which
specifies the maximum level of messages that a transport should log. For
example, using the
syslog levels you could log only
error messages to the
console and everything
info and below to a file (which includes
error
messages):
const logger = winston.createLogger({
levels: winston.config.syslog.levels,
transports: [
new winston.transports.Console({ level: 'error' }),
new winston.transports.File({
filename: 'combined.log',
level: 'info'
})
]
});
You may also dynamically change the log level of a transport:
const transports = {
console: new winston.transports.Console({ level: 'warn' }),
file: new winston.transports.File({ filename: 'combined.log', level: 'error' })
};
const logger = winston.createLogger({
transports: [
transports.console,
transports.file
]
});
logger.info('Will not be logged in either transport!');
transports.console.level = 'info';
transports.file.level = 'info';
logger.info('Will be logged in both transports!');
winston supports customizable logging levels, defaulting to npm style
logging levels. Levels must be specified at the time of creating your logger.
In addition to the predefined
npm,
syslog, and
cli levels available in
winston, you can also choose to define your own:
const myCustomLevels = {
levels: {
foo: 0,
bar: 1,
baz: 2,
foobar: 3
},
colors: {
foo: 'blue',
bar: 'green',
baz: 'yellow',
foobar: 'red'
}
};
const customLevelLogger = winston.createLogger({
levels: myCustomLevels.levels
});
customLevelLogger.foobar('some foobar level-ed message');
Although there is slight repetition in this data structure, it enables simple encapsulation if you do not want to have colors. If you do wish to have colors, in addition to passing the levels to the Logger itself, you must make winston aware of them:
winston.addColors(myCustomLevels.colors);
This enables loggers using the
colorize formatter to appropriately color and style
the output of custom levels.
Additionally, you can also change background color and font style. For example,
baz: 'italic yellow',
foobar: 'bold red cyanBG'
Possible options are below.
Font styles:
bold,
dim,
italic,
underline,
inverse,
hidden,
strikethrough.
Font foreground colors:
black,
red,
green,
yellow,
blue,
magenta,
cyan,
white,
gray,
grey.
Background colors:
blackBG,
redBG,
greenBG,
yellowBG,
blueBG
magentaBG,
cyanBG,
whiteBG
To colorize the standard logging level add
winston.format.combine(
winston.format.colorize(),
winston.format.json()
);
where
winston.format.json() is whatever other formatter you want to use. The
colorize formatter must come before any formatters adding text you wish to color.
There are several core transports included in
winston, which leverage the
built-in networking and file I/O offered by Node.js core. In addition, there
are additional transports written by members of the community.
It is possible to use multiple transports of the same type e.g.
winston.transports.File when you construct the transport.
const logger = winston.createLogger({
transports: [
new winston.transports.File({
filename: 'combined.log',
level: 'info'
}),
new winston.transports.File({
filename: 'errors.log',
level: 'error'
})
]
});
If you later want to remove one of these transports you can do so by using the transport itself. e.g.:
const combinedLogs = logger.transports.find(transport => {
return transport.filename === 'combined.log'
});
logger.remove(combinedLogs);
Adding a custom transport is easy. All you need to do is accept any options
you need, implement a log() method, and consume it with
winston.
const Transport = require('winston-transport');
const util = require('util');
//
// Inherit from `winston-transport` so you can take advantage
// of the base functionality and `.exceptions.handle()`.
//
module.exports = class YourCustomTransport extends Transport {
constructor(opts) {
super(opts);
//
// Consume any custom options here. e.g.:
// - Connection information for databases
// - Authentication information for APIs (e.g. loggly, papertrail,
// logentries, etc.).
//
}
log(info, callback) {
setImmediate(() => {
this.emit('logged', info);
});
// Perform the writing to the remote service
callback();
}
};
As every transport inherits from winston-transport, it's possible to set a custom format and a custom log level on each transport separately:
const logger = winston.createLogger({
transports: [
new winston.transports.File({
filename: 'error.log',
level: 'error',
format: winston.format.json()
}),
new transports.Http({
level: 'warn',
format: winston.format.json()
}),
new transports.Console({
level: 'info',
format: winston.format.combine(
winston.format.colorize(),
winston.format.simple()
)
})
]
});
With
winston, it is possible to catch and log
uncaughtException events
from your process. With your own logger instance you can enable this behavior
when it's created or later on in your applications lifecycle:
const { createLogger, transports } = require('winston');
// Enable exception handling when you create your logger.
const logger = createLogger({
transports: [
new transports.File({ filename: 'combined.log' })
],
exceptionHandlers: [
new transports.File({ filename: 'exceptions.log' })
]
});
// Or enable it later on by adding a transport or using `.exceptions.handle`
const logger = createLogger({
transports: [
new transports.File({ filename: 'combined.log' })
]
});
// Call exceptions.handle with a transport to handle exceptions
logger.exceptions.handle(
new transports.File({ filename: 'exceptions.log' })
);
If you want to use this feature with the default logger, simply call
.exceptions.handle() with a transport instance.
//
// You can add a separate exception logger by passing it to `.exceptions.handle`
//
winston.exceptions.handle(
new winston.transports.File({ filename: 'path/to/exceptions.log' })
);
//
// Alternatively you can set `handleExceptions` to true when adding transports
// to winston.
//
winston.add(new winston.transports.File({
filename: 'path/to/combined.log',
handleExceptions: true
}));
By default, winston will exit after logging an uncaughtException. If this is
not the behavior you want, set
exitOnError = false
const logger = winston.createLogger({ exitOnError: false });
//
// or, like this:
//
logger.exitOnError = false;
When working with custom logger instances, you can pass in separate transports
to the
exceptionHandlers property or set
handleExceptions on any
transport.
const logger = winston.createLogger({
transports: [
new winston.transports.File({ filename: 'path/to/combined.log' })
],
exceptionHandlers: [
new winston.transports.File({ filename: 'path/to/exceptions.log' })
]
});
const logger = winston.createLogger({
transports: [
new winston.transports.Console({
handleExceptions: true
})
],
exitOnError: false
});
The
exitOnError option can also be a function to prevent exit on only
certain types of errors:
function ignoreEpipe(err) {
return err.code !== 'EPIPE';
}
const logger = winston.createLogger({ exitOnError: ignoreEpipe });
//
// or, like this:
//
logger.exitOnError = ignoreEpipe;
With
winston, it is possible to catch and log
uncaughtRejection events
from your process. With your own logger instance you can enable this behavior
when it's created or later on in your applications lifecycle:
const { createLogger, transports } = require('winston');
// Enable rejection handling when you create your logger.
const logger = createLogger({
transports: [
new transports.File({ filename: 'combined.log' })
],
rejectionHandlers: [
new transports.File({ filename: 'rejections.log' })
]
});
// Or enable it later on by adding a transport or using `.rejections.handle`
const logger = createLogger({
transports: [
new transports.File({ filename: 'combined.log' })
]
});
// Call rejections.handle with a transport to handle rejections
logger.rejections.handle(
new transports.File({ filename: 'rejections.log' })
);
If you want to use this feature with the default logger, simply call
.rejections.handle() with a transport instance.
//
// You can add a separate rejection logger by passing it to `.rejections.handle`
//
winston.rejections.handle(
new winston.transports.File({ filename: 'path/to/rejections.log' })
);
//
// Alternatively you can set `handleRejections` to true when adding transports
// to winston.
//
winston.add(new winston.transports.File({
filename: 'path/to/combined.log',
handleRejections: true
}));
In addition to logging messages and metadata,
winston also has a simple
profiling mechanism implemented for any logger:
//
// Start profile of 'test'
//
logger.profile('test');
setTimeout(function () {
//
// Stop profile of 'test'. Logging will now take place:
// '17 Jan 21:00:00 - info: test duration=1000ms'
//
logger.profile('test');
}, 1000);
Also you can start a timer and keep a reference that you can call `.done()`` on:
// Returns an object corresponding to a specific timing. When done
// is called the timer will finish and log the duration. e.g.:
//
const profiler = logger.startTimer();
setTimeout(function () {
profiler.done({ message: 'Logging message' });
}, 1000);
All profile messages are set to 'info' level by default, and both message and
metadata are optional. For individual profile messages, you can override the default log level by supplying a metadata object with a
level property:
logger.profile('test', { level: 'debug' });
winston supports querying of logs with Loggly-like options. See Loggly
Search API. Specifically:
File,
Couchdb,
Redis,
Loggly,
Nssocket, and
Http.
const options = {
from: new Date() - (24 * 60 * 60 * 1000),
until: new Date(),
limit: 10,
start: 0,
order: 'desc',
fields: ['message']
};
//
// Find items logged between today and yesterday.
//
logger.query(options, function (err, results) {
if (err) {
/* TODO: handle me */
throw err;
}
console.log(results);
});
Streaming allows you to stream your logs back from your chosen transport.
//
// Start at the end.
//
winston.stream({ start: -1 }).on('log', function(log) {
console.log(log);
});
The default logger is accessible through the
winston module directly. Any
method that you could call on an instance of a logger is available on the
default logger:
const winston = require('winston');
winston.log('info', 'Hello distributed log files!');
winston.info('Hello again distributed logs');
winston.level = 'debug';
winston.log('debug', 'Now my debug messages are written to console!');
By default, no transports are set on the default logger. You must
add or remove transports via the
add() and
remove() methods:
const files = new winston.transports.File({ filename: 'combined.log' });
const console = new winston.transports.Console();
winston.add(console);
winston.add(files);
winston.remove(console);
Or do it with one call to configure():
winston.configure({
transports: [
new winston.transports.File({ filename: 'somefile.log' })
]
});
For more documentation about working with each individual transport supported
by
winston see the
winston Transports document.
winston
Often it is useful to wait for your logs to be written before exiting the
process. Each instance of
winston.Logger is also a [Node.js stream]. A
finish event will be raised when all logs have flushed to all transports
after the stream has been ended.
const transport = new winston.transports.Console();
const logger = winston.createLogger({
transports: [transport]
});
logger.on('finish', function (info) {
// All `info` log messages has now been logged
});
logger.info('CHILL WINSTON!', { seriously: true });
logger.end();
It is also worth mentioning that the logger also emits an 'error' event which you should handle or suppress if you don't want unhandled exceptions:
//
// Handle errors
//
logger.on('error', function (err) { /* Do Something */ });
Often in larger, more complex, applications it is necessary to have multiple
logger instances with different settings. Each logger is responsible for a
different feature area (or category). This is exposed in
winston in two
ways: through
winston.loggers and instances of
winston.Container. In fact,
winston.loggers is just a predefined instance of
winston.Container:
const winston = require('winston');
const { format } = winston;
const { combine, label, json } = format;
//
// Configure the logger for `category1`
//
winston.loggers.add('category1', {
format: combine(
label({ label: 'category one' }),
json()
),
transports: [
new winston.transports.Console({ level: 'silly' }),
new winston.transports.File({ filename: 'somefile.log' })
]
});
//
// Configure the logger for `category2`
//
winston.loggers.add('category2', {
format: combine(
label({ label: 'category two' }),
json()
),
transports: [
new winston.transports.Http({ host: 'localhost', port:8080 })
]
});
Now that your loggers are setup, you can require winston in any file in your application and access these pre-configured loggers:
const winston = require('winston');
//
// Grab your preconfigured loggers
//
const category1 = winston.loggers.get('category1');
const category2 = winston.loggers.get('category2');
category1.info('logging to file and console transports');
category2.info('logging to http transport');
If you prefer to manage the
Container yourself, you can simply instantiate one:
const winston = require('winston');
const { format } = winston;
const { combine, label, json } = format;
const container = new winston.Container();
container.add('category1', {
format: combine(
label({ label: 'category one' }),
json()
),
transports: [
new winston.transports.Console({ level: 'silly' }),
new winston.transports.File({ filename: 'somefile.log' })
]
});
const category1 = container.get('category1');
category1.info('logging to file and console transports');
npm install winston
yarn add winston
All of the winston tests are written with
mocha,
nyc, and
assume. They can be run with
npm.
npm test