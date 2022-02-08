W3C Web of Things implementation on NodeJS.
Visit http://www.thingweb.io for a practical node-wot API usage, hands-on tutorials or additional information.
Dual-licensed under both
Pick one of these two licenses that fits your needs. Please also see the additional notices and how to contribute.
Note: More protocols can be easily added by implementing
ProtocolClient,
ProtocolClientFactory, and
ProtocolServer interface.
Note: the bindings for binding-fujitsu and binding-oracle were removed after
v0.7.x due to lack of maintainers.
Note: More mediaTypes can be easily added by implementing
ContentCodec interface.
const ContentSerdes = require('@node-wot/core').ContentSerdes
const JsonCodec = require('@node-wot/core').JsonCodec
// e.g., assign built-in codec for *new* contentType
let cs = ContentSerdes.get();
cs.addCodec(new JsonCodec("application/calendar+json"));
// e.g., assign *own* MyCodec implementation (implementing ContentCodec interface)
cs.addCodec(new MyCodec("application/myType"));
All systems require:
Meet the node-gyp requirements:
Install the Windows build tools through a CMD shell as administrator:
npm install -g --production windows-build-tools
WSL: Windows Services for Linux should follow Linux instructions.
Meet the node-gyp requirements:
xcode-select --install
To use node-wot as a browser-side JavaScript Library, the browser needs to support ECMAScript 2015. Supported browsers include:
Using a browser with only ES5 support (eg. IE 11) might be possible if you add polyfills.
You can install node-wot in the following ways:
If you want to use node-wot as a library in your Node.js application, you can use npm to install the node-wot packages that you need. To do so,
cd inside you application folder, and run:
npm i @node-wot/core @node-wot/binding-http --save
Now, you can implement a thing as follows:
// server.js
// Required steps to create a servient for creating a thing
const Servient = require('@node-wot/core').Servient;
const HttpServer = require('@node-wot/binding-http').HttpServer;
const servient = new Servient();
servient.addServer(new HttpServer());
servient.start().then((WoT) => {
// Then from here on you can use the WoT object to produce the thing
// i.e WoT.produce({.....})
});
A client consuming a thing can be implemented like this:
// client.js
// Required steps to create a servient for a client
const { Servient, Helpers } = require("@node-wot/core");
const { HttpClientFactory } = require('@node-wot/binding-http');
const servient = new Servient();
servient.addClientFactory(new HttpClientFactory(null));
const WoTHelpers = new Helpers(servient);
WoTHelpers.fetch("http://localhost:8080/example").then(async (td) => {
try {
servient.start().then(async (WoT) => {
// Then from here on you can consume the thing
// i.e let thing = await WoT.consume(td) ...
});
}
catch (err) {
console.error("Script error:", err);
}
}).catch((err) => { console.error("Fetch error:", err); });
You can then start the applications with node by running
node server.js and
node client.js.
You can alternatively install the node-wot CLI, either globally (
npm i @node-wot/cli -g) or as
a (dev) dependency (
npm i @node-wot/cli --save or
npm i @node-wot/cli --save-dev).
Then, you don't need to specify any further node-wot dependencies and can implement your application
(e.g.,
main.js) without explicitly requiring node-wot dependencies:
//No need to require node-wot componets
// WoT runtime is provided as global object
WoT.produce({/*.....*/})
If the CLI is globally installed, you don't need to set up a Node.js project. If you do so, anyway, you can specify the entry point as follows:
"scripts":{
"start": "wot-servient main.js"
}
There are several ways to start the application:
a. Execute
npm start.
b. Execute
./node_modules/.bin/wot-servient main.js.
c. Execute
node ./node_modules/@node-wot/cli/dist/cli.js main.js.
d. If you have installed
@node-wot/cli globally you can even start the application right
away using this command
wot-servient main.js. However, in the current implementation, the
import of local dependencies is not supported in this case.
wot-servient can execute multiple files at once, for example as follows:
wot-servient script1.js ./src/script2.js
Finally, to debug use the option
--inspect or
--inspect-brk if you want to hang until your debug client is connected. Then start Chrome Dev Tools or vscode debugger or your preferred v8 inspector to debug your code.
For further details check:
wot-servient --help
Clone the repository:
git clone https://github.com/eclipse/thingweb.node-wot
Go into the repository:
cd thingweb.node-wot
Install root dependencies (locally installs tools such as typescript):
npm ci
Use
tsc to transcompile TS code to JS in dist directory for each package:
Note: This step automatically calls
npm run bootstrap.
npm run build
Make all packages available on your local machine (as symlinks). You can then use each package in its local version via
npm link <module> instead of
npm install <module> (see also https://docs.npmjs.com/cli/link).
sudo npm run link
(On Windows omit
sudo)
To evolve the Scripting API in development, you need to use a locally changed version of the wot-typescript-definitions. Use npm link for this as well:
git clone https://github.com/w3c/wot-scripting-api/
cd wot-scripting-api/typescript/
sudo npm link
(On Windows omit
sudo)
In each node-wot package, link the local version made available in the previous step:
sudo npm link wot-typescript-definitions
(On Windows omit
sudo)
To reduce the size of the installation from about 800 MByte down to about 200 MByte, you can run the following commands (currently only tested on Linux):
npm prune --production
node-aead-crypto
No matching version found for @node-wot/... or something about
match
npm run unlock from project root before building
sudo npm run link does not work
npm run unlock from project root before calling
[sudo] npm run link
npm link in each package directory in this order: td-tools, core, binding-*, cli, demo-servients
npm link @node-wot/<module>
ELOOP: too many symbolic links encountered, stat '/usr/lib/node_modules/@node-wot/<module>
npm run link in
thingweb.node-wot again
node_modules in the targeted project
@node-wot/<module> dependencies in your
package.json
npm i again
npm link @node-wot/<module>
prebuild: npm run bootstrap
Alternatively, node-wot can be built as a Docker image with the
Dockerfile.
Make sure you are under linux or under WSL if you are running on Windows.
Clone the repository:
git clone https://github.com/eclipse/thingweb.node-wot
Go into the repository:
cd thingweb.node-wot
Build the Docker image named
wot-servient from the
Dockerfile:
npm run build:docker
Run the wot-servient as a container:
docker run --rm wot-servient -h
node-wot can also be imported as browser-side library. To do so, include the following
script tag in your html:
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@node-wot/browser-bundle@latest/dist/wot-bundle.min.js"></script>
In the browser, node wot only works in client mode with limited binding support. Supported bindings: HTTP / HTTPS / WebSockets You can access all node-wot functionality through the "Wot" global object:
var servient = new Wot.Core.Servient();
var client = new Wot.Http.HttpClient();
Run all the steps above including "Link Packages" and then run this:
wot-servient -h
cd examples/scripts
wot-servient
Without the "Link Packages" step, the
wot-servient command is not available and
node needs to be used (e.g., Windows CMD shell):
# expose
node packages\cli\dist\cli.js examples\scripts\counter.js
# consume
node packages\cli\dist\cli.js --clientonly examples\scripts\counter-client.js
examples/scripts/counter.js
First build the docker image and then run the counter example:
# expose
docker run -it --init -p 8080:8080/tcp -p 5683:5683/udp -v "$(pwd)"/examples:/srv/examples --rm wot-servient /srv/examples/scripts/counter.js
# consume
docker run -it --init -v "$(pwd)"/examples:/srv/examples --rm --net=host wot-servient /srv/examples/scripts/counter-client.js --clientonly
-p 8080:8080/tcp -p 5683:5683/udp).
--net=host) so that it can access the counter thing's endpoints.
--init allows the containers to be killed with SIGINT (e.g., Ctrl+c)
-v "$(pwd)"/examples:/srv/examples mounts the
examples directory to
/srv/examples on the container so that the node inside the container can read the example scripts.
An example of how to use node-wot as a browser-side library can be found under
examples/browser/index.html.
To run it, open
examples/browser/index.html in a modern browser, and consume the test Thing available under
http://plugfest.thingweb.io:8083/testthing to interact with it.
The JavaScript code that uses node-wot as a library to power this application can be found under:
examples/browser/index.js
This library implements the WoT Scripting API:
You can also see
examples/scripts to have a feeling of how to script a Thing.
We used to have a node-wot-logger package to allow fine-grained logging (by means of Winston). It turned out though that depending on the actual use-case other logging libraries might be better suited. Hence we do not want to prescribe which logging library to use. Having said that, we use console statements which can be easily overriden to use the prefered logging library if needed (see here).
The logs in the library follows those best practice rules (see here):
console.debug("[package-name]", "log message). This is useful to identify which package generated the log.
info and
log in packages other than the cli package.
Please follows these rules if you are going to contribute to node-wot library.
Using NPM, you can install NodeJS independent from the usually outdated package managers such as apt. This is nicely done by n:
sudo npm cache clean -f
sudo npm install -g n
To get the "stable" version:
sudo n stable
To get the "latest" version:
sudo n latest
Finally, make the node command available through:
sudo ln -sf /usr/local/n/versions/node/<VERSION>/bin/node /usr/bin/node