@node-ts/bus-workflow

by node-ts
0.6.10 (see all)

A typescript based enterprise service bus framework based on enterprise integration patterns

74

GitHub Stars

181

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

@node-ts/bus

A library for building message-based, distributed node applications.

🔥 View our docs at https://bus.node-ts.com 🔥

🤔 Have a question? Join our Discord 🤔

Components

Development

This guide is for developers and contributors to the library itself. For consumers, please see our consumer docs at https://bus.node-ts.com.

Installation

This package uses lerna for monorepo support and yarn workspaces.

Install dependencies

yarn && yarn bootstrap && yarn build

Scripts

  • bootstrap - install dependencies in all packages and hoist to root
  • build - build all packages
  • build:watch - build all packages and watch for changes with incremental builds
  • clean - remove all dist and node_modules folders
  • lint - lint inspect
  • test - run unit and integration tests
  • test:watch - run tests in watch mode, rerun on changes

