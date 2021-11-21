A library for building message-based, distributed node applications.
🔥 View our docs at https://bus.node-ts.com 🔥
🤔 Have a question? Join our Discord 🤔
This guide is for developers and contributors to the library itself. For consumers, please see our consumer docs at https://bus.node-ts.com.
This package uses
lerna for monorepo support and
yarn workspaces.
Install dependencies
yarn && yarn bootstrap && yarn build
bootstrap - install dependencies in all packages and hoist to root
build - build all packages
build:watch - build all packages and watch for changes with incremental builds
clean - remove all dist and node_modules folders
lint - lint inspect
test - run unit and integration tests
test:watch - run tests in watch mode, rerun on changes