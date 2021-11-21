A library for building message-based, distributed node applications.

Components

@node-ts/bus-core - Core bus library for sending and receiving messages and managing workflows

@node-ts/bus-messages - A set of message type definitions used to define your own messages, events and commands

@node-ts/bus-class-serializer - A json serializer that converts to class instances

@node-ts/bus-postgres - A Postgres persistence adapter for @node-ts/bus

@node-ts/bus-rabbitmq - A Rabbit MQ transport adapter for @node-ts/bus

@node-ts/bus-sqs - An Amazon SQS transport adapter for @node-ts/bus

Development

This guide is for developers and contributors to the library itself. For consumers, please see our consumer docs at https://bus.node-ts.com.

Installation

This package uses lerna for monorepo support and yarn workspaces.

Install dependencies

yarn && yarn bootstrap && yarn build

Scripts