clx

@node-rs/crc32-linux-x64-musl

by LongYinan
1.2.2 (see all)

Node.js bindings ❤️ Rust crates

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

8.9K

GitHub Stars

485

Maintenance

Last Commit

7d ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

node-rs

When Node.js meet Rust = 🚀

napi-rs

Make rust crates binding to Node.js use napi-rs

Support matrix

node12node14node16
Windows x64
Windows x32
Windows arm64
macOS x64
macOS arm64 (m chips)
Linux x64 gnu
Linux x64 musl
Linux arm gnu
Linux arm64 gnu
Linux arm64 musl
Android arm64
Android armv7
FreeBSD x64

Packages

PackageVersionDownloadsDescription
@node-rs/crc32Fastest CRC32 implementation using SIMD
@node-rs/jiebajieba-rs binding
@node-rs/bcryptFastest bcrypt implementation
@node-rs/deno-lintdeno_lint Node.js binding
@node-rs/xxhashxxhash-rust Node.js binding
@node-rs/argon2argon2 binding for Node.js.

