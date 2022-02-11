When
Node.js meet
Rust = 🚀
Make rust crates binding to Node.js use napi-rs
|node12
|node14
|node16
|Windows x64
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Windows x32
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Windows arm64
|✓
|✓
|✓
|macOS x64
|✓
|✓
|✓
|macOS arm64 (m chips)
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Linux x64 gnu
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Linux x64 musl
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Linux arm gnu
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Linux arm64 gnu
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Linux arm64 musl
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Android arm64
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Android armv7
|✓
|✓
|✓
|FreeBSD x64
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Package
|Version
|Downloads
|Description
@node-rs/crc32
|Fastest
CRC32 implementation using
SIMD
@node-rs/jieba
jieba-rs binding
@node-rs/bcrypt
|Fastest bcrypt implementation
@node-rs/deno-lint
|deno_lint Node.js binding
@node-rs/xxhash
xxhash-rust Node.js binding
@node-rs/argon2
|argon2 binding for Node.js.