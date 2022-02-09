http://nodered.org

Low-code programming for event-driven applications.

Quick Start

Check out http://nodered.org/docs/getting-started/ for full instructions on getting started.

sudo npm install -g --unsafe-perm node-red node-red Open http://localhost:1880

Getting Help

More documentation can be found here.

For further help, or general discussion, please use the Node-RED Forum or slack team.

Developers

If you want to run the latest code from git, here's how to get started:

Clone the code: git clone https://github.com/node-red/node-red.git cd node-red Install the node-red dependencies npm install Build the code npm run build Run npm start

Contributing

Before raising a pull-request, please read our contributing guide.

This project adheres to the Contributor Covenant 1.4. By participating, you are expected to uphold this code. Please report unacceptable behavior to any of the project's core team at team@nodered.org.

Authors

Node-RED is a project of the OpenJS Foundation.

It is maintained by:

Nick O'Leary @knolleary

Dave Conway-Jones @ceejay

And many others...

Copyright and license

Copyright OpenJS Foundation and other contributors, https://openjsf.org under the Apache 2.0 license.