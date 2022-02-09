openbase logo
@node-red/registry

by node-red
2.1.4 (see all)

Low-code programming for event-driven applications

Documentation
20.8K

GitHub Stars

14K

Maintenance

Last Commit

6d ago

Contributors

211

Package

Dependencies

6

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Node-RED

http://nodered.org

Build Status Coverage Status

Low-code programming for event-driven applications.

Node-RED: Low-code programming for event-driven applications

Quick Start

Check out http://nodered.org/docs/getting-started/ for full instructions on getting started.

  1. sudo npm install -g --unsafe-perm node-red
  2. node-red
  3. Open http://localhost:1880

Getting Help

More documentation can be found here.

For further help, or general discussion, please use the Node-RED Forum or slack team.

Developers

If you want to run the latest code from git, here's how to get started:

  1. Clone the code:

    git clone https://github.com/node-red/node-red.git
cd node-red

  2. Install the node-red dependencies

    npm install

  3. Build the code

    npm run build

  4. Run

    npm start

Contributing

Before raising a pull-request, please read our contributing guide.

This project adheres to the Contributor Covenant 1.4. By participating, you are expected to uphold this code. Please report unacceptable behavior to any of the project's core team at team@nodered.org.

Authors

Node-RED is a project of the OpenJS Foundation.

It is maintained by:

Copyright OpenJS Foundation and other contributors, https://openjsf.org under the Apache 2.0 license.

