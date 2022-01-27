A dark theme for Node-RED based on the midnight theme for Home Assistant.
This theme is part of the Node-RED Contrib Theme Collection.
Run the following command from within the Node-RED user data directory (by default,
$HOME/.node-red).
npm install @node-red-contrib-themes/midnight-red
Add
theme: "midnight-red" to the
editorTheme object in your
settings.js and then restart Node-RED.
editorTheme: {
theme: "midnight-red",
},
For details on the Node-RED's configuration file and its structure, please refer to the Node-RED official documentation.
Includes the theme and changes the scrollbars to make them better fit the theme.
NOTE: This is EXPERIMENTAL and may not work on all browsers.
Add
theme: "midnight-red-scroll" to the
editorTheme object in your
settings.js and then restart Node-RED.
editorTheme: {
theme: "midnight-red-scroll",
},
This package comes with a pre-configured theme for the Monaco editor.
Just leave
theme under
codeEditor commented out in your
settings.js and then restart Node-RED.
editorTheme: {
theme: midnight-red,
codeEditor: {
lib: "monaco",
options: {
// theme: "",
},
},
},
This project is licensed under the MIT license.
If you like my work please give it a GitHub ⭐️.
Also, consider supporting me with a coffee ☕.