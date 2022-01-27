openbase logo
@node-red-contrib-themes/midnight-red

by node-red-contrib-themes
2.1.3 (see all)

A gorgeous dark theme for Node-RED

Popularity

Downloads/wk

696

GitHub Stars

107

Maintenance

Last Commit

24d ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Node-RED Contrib Theme: Midnight-RED

A dark theme for Node-RED based on the midnight theme for Home Assistant.

screenshot

This theme is part of the Node-RED Contrib Theme Collection.

Install

Install with npm

Run the following command from within the Node-RED user data directory (by default, $HOME/.node-red).

npm install @node-red-contrib-themes/midnight-red

Usage

Add theme: "midnight-red" to the editorTheme object in your settings.js and then restart Node-RED.

editorTheme: {
    theme: "midnight-red",
},

For details on the Node-RED's configuration file and its structure, please refer to the Node-RED official documentation.

Themed Scrollbars (EXPERIMENTAL)

Includes the theme and changes the scrollbars to make them better fit the theme.

NOTE: This is EXPERIMENTAL and may not work on all browsers.

Add theme: "midnight-red-scroll" to the editorTheme object in your settings.js and then restart Node-RED.

editorTheme: {
    theme: "midnight-red-scroll",
},

Monaco Editor Theme

This package comes with a pre-configured theme for the Monaco editor.

Just leave theme under codeEditor commented out in your settings.js and then restart Node-RED.

editorTheme: {
    theme: midnight-red,
    codeEditor: {
        lib: "monaco",
        options: {
            // theme: "",
        },
    },
},

Acknowledgments

  • Sebastian Raff - for the inspiration and help in creating the NPM package for this theme.
  • Ristomatti Airo - for his amazing theme on which major readability improvements were based.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT license.

