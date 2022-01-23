English | 简体中文

What is NocoBase

NocoBase is a scalability-first, open-source no-code development platform. No programming required, build your own collaboration platform, management system with NocoBase in minutes.

Homepage: https://www.nocobase.com/

Online Demo: https://demo.nocobase.com/new

Contact Us: hello@nocobase.com

When to use NocoBase

SMEs and organizations build business platforms and management systems for themselves or for their industry Want the price to be low enough or even free Can be flexibly customized without programming knowledge Need full control of source code and data Can freely distribute and sell as their own products

Service providers and outsourcing teams develop collaboration platforms and management systems for their clients Want to keep development costs as low as possible Need the most user-friendly secondary development experience Must be deployed privately as a standalone product for the client Can be freely distributed and sold by the client



Why choose NocoBase

Open source and free Unrestricted commercial use under the MIT license Full code ownership, private deployment, private and secure data Free to expand and develop for actual needs Good ecological support

Strong no-code capability WYSIWYG visual configuration Separation of data structure configuration from interface configuration Rich combination of blocks and operations Role-based access control

Developer-friendly Microkernel architecture, flexible and easy to extend, with a robust plug-in system Node.js-based, with popular frameworks and technologies, including Koa, Sequelize, React, Formily, Ant Design, etc. Progressive development, easy for getting-started, friendly to newcomers No binding, no strong dependencies, can be used in any combination or extensions, can be used in existing projects



Note

NocoBase is still in early development and is for preview purposes only and is not suitable for use in a production environment. A relatively stable and well-documented public beta is expected to be released as early as the first quarter of 2022. If you are interested in NocoBase, please join us to discuss and develop it together.

Architecture

Requirements

Node:

Node.js 12.20+

Database:

PostgreSQL 10.x+

Sqlite 3+

Installation

Create a project with create-nocobase-app

Quickstart

yarn create nocobase-app my-nocobase-app --quickstart --lang=en-US `--lang=en-US` Language settings support `--lang=en-US` and `--lang=zh-CN`

Step by step

1. create project yarn create nocobase-app my-nocobase-app 2. switch to the project directory cd my-nocobase-app 3. create initialization data yarn nocobase init --import-demo --lang=en-US `--import-demo` Importing demo data `--lang=en-US` Language settings support `--lang=en-US` and `--lang=zh-CN` 4. start project yarn start

Open http://localhost:8000 in a web browser. The initial account and password are admin@nocobase.com and admin123 .

Installing from Docker

docker run --name my-nocobase-app -p 8000:13002 -d nocobase/nocobase docker logs my-nocobase-app

Open http://localhost:8000 in a web browser.

Contributing

https://docs.nocobase.com/guide/contributing