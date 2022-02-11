Fastest JS implementation of secp256k1, an elliptic curve that could be used for asymmetric encryption, ECDH key agreement protocol and signature schemes. Supports deterministic ECDSA from RFC6979 and Schnorr signatures from BIP0340.
Audited by an independent security firm. Check out the online demo and blog post: Learning fast elliptic-curve cryptography in JS
noble-crypto — high-security, easily auditable set of contained cryptographic libraries and tools.
Use NPM in node.js / browser, or include single file from GitHub's releases page:
npm install @noble/secp256k1
// Common.js and ECMAScript Modules (ESM)
import * as secp from "@noble/secp256k1";
// If you're using single file, use global variable instead: `window.nobleSecp256k1`
(async () => {
// keys, messages & other inputs can be Uint8Arrays or hex strings
// Uint8Array.from([0xde, 0xad, 0xbe, 0xef]) === 'deadbeef'
const privateKey = secp.utils.randomPrivateKey();
const messageHash = await secp.utils.sha256("hello world");
const publicKey = secp.getPublicKey(privateKey);
const signature = await secp.sign(messageHash, privateKey);
const isValid = secp.verify(signature, messageHash, publicKey);
// Signatures with improved security (see extraEntropy docs in README)
const signatureE = await secp.sign(messageHash, privateKey, { extraEntropy: true });
// Malleable signatures, compatible with openssl
const signatureM = await secp.sign(messageHash, privateKey, { canonical: false });
// Default output is Uint8Array. If you need hex string as an output:
console.log(secp.utils.bytesToHex(publicKey));
// Schnorr signatures
const rpub = secp.schnorr.getPublicKey(privateKey);
const rsignature = await secp.schnorr.sign(message, privateKey);
const risValid = await secp.schnorr.verify(rsignature, message, rpub);
})();
To use the module with Deno, you will need import map:
deno run --import-map=imports.json app.ts
import * as secp from "https://deno.land/x/secp256k1/mod.ts";
{"imports": {"crypto": "https://deno.land/std@0.119.0/node/crypto.ts"}}
getPublicKey(privateKey)
sign(msgHash, privateKey)
verify(signature, msgHash, publicKey)
getSharedSecret(privateKeyA, publicKeyB)
recoverPublicKey(hash, signature, recovery)
schnorr.getPublicKey(privateKey)
schnorr.sign(message, privateKey)
schnorr.verify(signature, message, publicKey)
getPublicKey(privateKey)
function getPublicKey(privateKey: Uint8Array | string | bigint, isCompressed = false): Uint8Array;
Creates public key for the corresponding private key. Could return compressed 33-byte keys, or uncompressed 65-byte keys.
Internally, it does
Point.BASE.multiply(privateKey). If you need actual
Point instead of
Uint8Array, use
Point.fromPrivateKey(privateKey).
sign(msgHash, privateKey)
function sign(msgHash: Uint8Array | string, privateKey: Uint8Array | string, opts?: Options): Promise<Uint8Array>;
function sign(msgHash: Uint8Array | string, privateKey: Uint8Array | string, opts?: Options): Promise<[Uint8Array, number]>;
Generates low-s deterministic ECDSA signature as per RFC6979.
msgHash: Uint8Array | string - 32-byte message hash which would be signed
privateKey: Uint8Array | string | bigint - private key which will sign the hash
options?: Options - optional object related to signature value and format with following keys:
recovered: boolean = false - whether the recovered bit should be included in the result. In this case, the result would be an array of two items.
canonical: boolean = true - whether a signature
s should be no more than 1/2 prime order.
true (default) makes signatures compatible with libsecp256k1,
false makes signatures compatible with openssl
der: boolean = true - whether the returned signature should be in DER format. If
false, it would be in Compact format (32-byte r + 32-byte s)
extraEntropy: Uint8Array | string | true - additional entropy
k' for deterministic signature, follows section 3.6 of RFC6979. When
true, it would automatically be filled with 32 bytes of cryptographically secure entropy. Strongly recommended to pass
true to improve security:
k generation. Exposing
k could leak private keys
r /
s, which means they
would still be valid, but may break some test vectors if you're cross-testing against other libs
The function is asynchronous because we're utilizing built-in HMAC API to not rely on dependencies.
function signSync(msgHash: Uint8Array | string, privateKey: Uint8Array | string, opts?: Options): Uint8Array | [Uint8Array, number];
signSync counterpart could also be used, you need to set
utils.hmacSha256Sync to a function with signature
key: Uint8Array, ...messages: Uint8Array[]) => Uint8Array. Example with
noble-hashes package:
import { hmac } = from '@noble/hashes/hmac';
import { sha256 } from '@noble/hashes/sha256';
secp256k1.utils.hmacSha256Sync = (key: Uint8Array, ...msgs: Uint8Array[]) => {
const h = hmac.create(sha256, key);
msgs.forEach(msg => h.update(msg));
return h.digest();
};
// Can be used now
secp256k1.signSync(msgHash, privateKey)
verify(signature, msgHash, publicKey)
function verify(signature: Uint8Array | string, msgHash: Uint8Array | string, publicKey: Uint8Array | string): boolean
function verify(signature: Signature, msgHash: Uint8Array | string, publicKey: Point): boolean
signature: Uint8Array | string | { r: bigint, s: bigint } - object returned by the
sign function
msgHash: Uint8Array | string - message hash that needs to be verified
publicKey: Uint8Array | string | Point - e.g. that was generated from
privateKey by
getPublicKey
options?: Options - optional object related to signature value and format
strict: boolean = true - whether a signature
s should be no more than 1/2 prime order.
true (default) makes signatures compatible with libsecp256k1,
false makes signatures compatible with openssl
boolean:
true if
signature == hash; otherwise
false
getSharedSecret(privateKeyA, publicKeyB)
function getSharedSecret(privateKeyA: Uint8Array | string | bigint, publicKeyB: Uint8Array | string | Point): Uint8Array;
Computes ECDH (Elliptic Curve Diffie-Hellman) shared secret between a private key and a different public key.
To get Point instance, use
Point.fromHex(publicKeyB).multiply(privateKeyA).
If you have one public key you'll be creating lots of secrets against, consider massive speed-up by using precomputations:
const pub = secp.utils.precompute(8, publicKeyB);
// Use pub everywhere instead of publicKeyB
getSharedSecret(privKey, pub); // Now 12x faster
recoverPublicKey(hash, signature, recovery)
function recoverPublicKey(msgHash: Uint8Array | string, signature: Uint8Array | string, recovery: number): Uint8Array | undefined;
msgHash: Uint8Array | string - message hash which would be signed
signature: Uint8Array | string | { r: bigint, s: bigint } - object returned by the
sign function
recovery: number - recovery bit returned by
sign with
recovered option
Public key is generated by doing scalar multiplication of a base Point(x, y) by a fixed
integer. The result is another
Point(x, y) which we will by default encode to hex Uint8Array.
If signature is invalid - function will return
undefined as result.
To get Point instance, use
Point.fromSignature(hash, signature, recovery).
schnorr.getPublicKey(privateKey)
function schnorrGetPublicKey(privateKey: Uint8Array | string): Uint8Array;
Calculates 32-byte public key from a private key.
Warning: it is incompatible with non-schnorr pubkey. Specifically, its y coordinate may be flipped. See BIP340 for clarification.
schnorr.sign(message, privateKey)
function schnorrSign(message: Uint8Array | string, privateKey: Uint8Array | string, auxilaryRandom?: Uint8Array): Promise<Uint8Array>;
Generates Schnorr signature as per BIP0340. Asynchronous, so use
await.
message: Uint8Array | string - message (not hash) which would be signed
privateKey: Uint8Array | string | bigint - private key which will sign the hash
auxilaryRandom?: Uint8Array — optional 32 random bytes. By default, the method gathers cryptogarphically secure entropy
schnorr.verify(signature, message, publicKey)
function schnorrVerify(signature: Uint8Array | string, message: Uint8Array | string, publicKey: Uint8Array | string): boolean
signature: Uint8Array | string | { r: bigint, s: bigint } - object returned by the
sign function
message: Uint8Array | string - message (not hash) that needs to be verified
publicKey: Uint8Array | string | Point - e.g. that was generated from
privateKey by
getPublicKey
boolean:
true if
signature == hash; otherwise
false
secp256k1 exposes a few internal utilities for improved developer experience:
const utils: {
// Can take 40 or more bytes of uniform input e.g. from CSPRNG or KDF
// and convert them into private key, with the modulo bias being neglible.
// As per FIPS 186 B.1.1.
hashToPrivateKey: (hash: Hex) => Uint8Array;
// Returns `Uint8Array` of 32 cryptographically secure random bytes that can be used as private key
randomPrivateKey: () => Uint8Array;
// Checks private key for validity
isValidPrivateKey(privateKey: PrivKey): boolean;
// Returns `Uint8Array` of x cryptographically secure random bytes.
randomBytes: (bytesLength?: number) => Uint8Array;
// Converts Uint8Array to hex string
bytesToHex: typeof bytesToHex;
// Modular division over curve prime
mod: (number: number | bigint, modulo = CURVE.P): bigint;
sha256: (message: Uint8Array) => Promise<Uint8Array>;
hmacSha256: (key: Uint8Array, ...messages: Uint8Array[]) => Promise<Uint8Array>;
// You can set up your synchronous methods for `signSync` to work. The argument order is
// identical to async methods from above
sha256Sync: undefined;
hmacSha256Sync: undefined;
// 1. Returns cached point which you can use to pass to `getSharedSecret` or to `#multiply` by it.
// 2. Precomputes point multiplication table. Is done by default on first `getPublicKey()` call.
// If you want your first getPublicKey to take 0.16ms instead of 20ms, make sure to call
// utils.precompute() somewhere without arguments first.
precompute(windowSize?: number, point?: Point): Point;
};
secp256k1.CURVE.P // Field, 2 ** 256 - 2 ** 32 - 977
secp256k1.CURVE.n // Order, 2 ** 256 - 432420386565659656852420866394968145599
secp256k1.Point.BASE // new secp256k1.Point(Gx, Gy) where
// Gx = 55066263022277343669578718895168534326250603453777594175500187360389116729240n
// Gy = 32670510020758816978083085130507043184471273380659243275938904335757337482424n;
// Elliptic curve point in Affine (x, y) coordinates.
secp256k1.Point {
constructor(x: bigint, y: bigint);
// Supports compressed and non-compressed hex
static fromHex(hex: Uint8Array | string);
static fromPrivateKey(privateKey: Uint8Array | string | number | bigint);
static fromSignature(
msgHash: Hex,
signature: Signature,
recovery: number | bigint
): Point | undefined {
toRawBytes(isCompressed = false): Uint8Array;
toHex(isCompressed = false): string;
equals(other: Point): boolean;
negate(): Point;
add(other: Point): Point;
subtract(other: Point): Point;
// Constant-time scalar multiplication.
multiply(scalar: bigint | Uint8Array): Point;
}
secp256k1.Signature {
constructor(r: bigint, s: bigint);
// DER encoded ECDSA signature
static fromDER(hex: Uint8Array | string);
// R, S 32-byte each
static fromCompact(hex: Uint8Array | string);
assertValidity(): void;
hasHighS(): boolean; // high-S sigs cannot be produced using { canonical: true }
toDERRawBytes(): Uint8Array;
toDERHex(): string;
toCompactRawBytes(): Uint8Array;
toCompactHex(): string;
}
Noble is production-ready.
We're using built-in JS
BigInt, which is "unsuitable for use in cryptography" as per official spec. This means that the lib is potentially vulnerable to timing attacks. But, JIT-compiler and Garbage Collector make "constant time" extremely hard to achieve in a scripting language. Which means any other JS library doesn't use constant-time bigints. Including bn.js or anything else. Even statically typed Rust, a language without GC, makes it harder to achieve constant-time for some cases. If your goal is absolute security, don't use any JS lib — including bindings to native ones. Use low-level libraries & languages. Nonetheless we've hardened implementation of ec curve multiplication to be algorithmically constant time.
We however consider infrastructure attacks like rogue NPM modules very important; that's why it's crucial to minimize the amount of 3rd-party dependencies & native bindings. If your app uses 500 dependencies, any dep could get hacked and you'll be downloading malware with every
npm install. Our goal is to minimize this attack vector.
Benchmarks measured with Apple M1 on MacOS 12.
getPublicKey(utils.randomPrivateKey()) x 6,300 ops/sec @ 158μs/op
sign x 4,888 ops/sec @ 204μs/op
verify x 950 ops/sec @ 1ms/op
recoverPublicKey x 499 ops/sec @ 2ms/op
getSharedSecret aka ecdh x 576 ops/sec @ 1ms/op
getSharedSecret (precomputed) x 6,688 ops/sec @ 149μs/op
Point.fromHex (decompression) x 12,553 ops/sec @ 79μs/op
schnorr.sign x 426 ops/sec @ 2ms/op
schnorr.verify x 520 ops/sec @ 1ms/op
Compare to other libraries (
openssl uses native bindings, not JS):
elliptic#getPublicKey x 1,940 ops/sec
sjcl#getPublicKey x 211 ops/sec
elliptic#sign x 1,808 ops/sec
sjcl#sign x 199 ops/sec
openssl#sign x 4,243 ops/sec
ecdsa#sign x 116 ops/sec
bip-schnorr#sign x 60 ops/sec
elliptic#verify x 812 ops/sec
sjcl#verify x 166 ops/sec
openssl#verify x 4,452 ops/sec
ecdsa#verify x 80 ops/sec
bip-schnorr#verify x 56 ops/sec
elliptic#ecdh x 971 ops/sec
Check out a blog post about this library: Learning fast elliptic-curve cryptography in JS.
npm install to install build dependencies like TypeScript
npm run build to compile TypeScript code
npm test to run jest on
test/index.ts
Special thanks to Roman Koblov, who have helped to improve scalar multiplication speed.
MIT (c) Paul Miller (https://paulmillr.com), see LICENSE file.