Fastest JS implementation of secp256k1, an elliptic curve that could be used for asymmetric encryption, ECDH key agreement protocol and signature schemes. Supports deterministic ECDSA from RFC6979 and Schnorr signatures from BIP0340.

Audited by an independent security firm. Check out the online demo and blog post: Learning fast elliptic-curve cryptography in JS

This library belongs to noble crypto

noble-crypto — high-security, easily auditable set of contained cryptographic libraries and tools.

No dependencies, one small file

Easily auditable TypeScript/JS code

Supported in all major browsers and stable node.js versions

All releases are signed with PGP keys

Check out homepage & all libraries: secp256k1, ed25519, bls12-381, hashes

Usage

Use NPM in node.js / browser, or include single file from GitHub's releases page:

npm install @noble/secp256k1

import * as secp from "@noble/secp256k1" ; ( async ( ) => { const privateKey = secp.utils.randomPrivateKey(); const messageHash = await secp.utils.sha256( "hello world" ); const publicKey = secp.getPublicKey(privateKey); const signature = await secp.sign(messageHash, privateKey); const isValid = secp.verify(signature, messageHash, publicKey); const signatureE = await secp.sign(messageHash, privateKey, { extraEntropy : true }); const signatureM = await secp.sign(messageHash, privateKey, { canonical : false }); console .log(secp.utils.bytesToHex(publicKey)); const rpub = secp.schnorr.getPublicKey(privateKey); const rsignature = await secp.schnorr.sign(message, privateKey); const risValid = await secp.schnorr.verify(rsignature, message, rpub); })();

To use the module with Deno, you will need import map:

deno run --import-map=imports.json app.ts

app.ts: import * as secp from "https://deno.land/x/secp256k1/mod.ts";

imports.json: {"imports": {"crypto": "https://deno.land/std@0.119.0/node/crypto.ts"}}

API

function getPublicKey ( privateKey: Uint8Array | string | bigint, isCompressed = false ): Uint8Array ;

Creates public key for the corresponding private key. Could return compressed 33-byte keys, or uncompressed 65-byte keys.

Internally, it does Point.BASE.multiply(privateKey) . If you need actual Point instead of Uint8Array , use Point.fromPrivateKey(privateKey) .

function sign ( msgHash: Uint8Array | string , privateKey: Uint8Array | string , opts?: Options ): Promise < Uint8Array > ; function sign ( msgHash: Uint8Array | string , privateKey: Uint8Array | string , opts?: Options ): Promise <[ Uint8Array , number ]> ;

Generates low-s deterministic ECDSA signature as per RFC6979.

msgHash: Uint8Array | string - 32-byte message hash which would be signed

- 32-byte message hash which would be signed privateKey: Uint8Array | string | bigint - private key which will sign the hash

- private key which will sign the hash options?: Options - optional object related to signature value and format with following keys: recovered: boolean = false - whether the recovered bit should be included in the result. In this case, the result would be an array of two items. canonical: boolean = true - whether a signature s should be no more than 1/2 prime order. true (default) makes signatures compatible with libsecp256k1, false makes signatures compatible with openssl der: boolean = true - whether the returned signature should be in DER format. If false , it would be in Compact format (32-byte r + 32-byte s) extraEntropy: Uint8Array | string | true - additional entropy k' for deterministic signature, follows section 3.6 of RFC6979. When true , it would automatically be filled with 32 bytes of cryptographically secure entropy. Strongly recommended to pass true to improve security: Schnorr signatures are doing it every time It would help a lot in case there is an error somewhere in k generation. Exposing k could leak private keys If the entropy generator is broken, signatures would be the same as they are without the option Signatures with extra entropy would have different r / s , which means they would still be valid, but may break some test vectors if you're cross-testing against other libs

- optional object related to signature value and format with following keys:

The function is asynchronous because we're utilizing built-in HMAC API to not rely on dependencies.

function signSync ( msgHash: Uint8Array | string , privateKey: Uint8Array | string , opts?: Options ): Uint8Array | [ Uint8Array , number ] ;

signSync counterpart could also be used, you need to set utils.hmacSha256Sync to a function with signature key: Uint8Array, ...messages: Uint8Array[]) => Uint8Array . Example with noble-hashes package:

import { hmac } = from '@noble/hashes/hmac' ; import { sha256 } from '@noble/hashes/sha256' ; secp256k1.utils.hmacSha256Sync = ( key: Uint8Array , ...msgs: Uint8Array [] ) => { const h = hmac.create(sha256, key); msgs.forEach( msg => h.update(msg)); return h.digest(); }; secp256k1.signSync(msgHash, privateKey)

function verify ( signature: Uint8Array | string , msgHash: Uint8Array | string , publicKey: Uint8Array | string ): boolean function verify ( signature: Signature, msgHash: Uint8Array | string , publicKey: Point ): boolean

signature: Uint8Array | string | { r: bigint, s: bigint } - object returned by the sign function

- object returned by the function msgHash: Uint8Array | string - message hash that needs to be verified

- message hash that needs to be verified publicKey: Uint8Array | string | Point - e.g. that was generated from privateKey by getPublicKey

- e.g. that was generated from by options?: Options - optional object related to signature value and format strict: boolean = true - whether a signature s should be no more than 1/2 prime order. true (default) makes signatures compatible with libsecp256k1, false makes signatures compatible with openssl

- optional object related to signature value and format Returns boolean : true if signature == hash ; otherwise false

function getSharedSecret ( privateKeyA: Uint8Array | string | bigint, publicKeyB: Uint8Array | string | Point ): Uint8Array ;

Computes ECDH (Elliptic Curve Diffie-Hellman) shared secret between a private key and a different public key.

To get Point instance, use Point.fromHex(publicKeyB).multiply(privateKeyA) .

If you have one public key you'll be creating lots of secrets against, consider massive speed-up by using precomputations: const pub = secp.utils.precompute( 8 , publicKeyB); getSharedSecret(privKey, pub);

function recoverPublicKey ( msgHash: Uint8Array | string , signature: Uint8Array | string , recovery: number ): Uint8Array | undefined ;

msgHash: Uint8Array | string - message hash which would be signed

- message hash which would be signed signature: Uint8Array | string | { r: bigint, s: bigint } - object returned by the sign function

- object returned by the function recovery: number - recovery bit returned by sign with recovered option Public key is generated by doing scalar multiplication of a base Point(x, y) by a fixed integer. The result is another Point(x, y) which we will by default encode to hex Uint8Array. If signature is invalid - function will return undefined as result.

To get Point instance, use Point.fromSignature(hash, signature, recovery) .

function schnorrGetPublicKey ( privateKey: Uint8Array | string ): Uint8Array ;

Calculates 32-byte public key from a private key.

Warning: it is incompatible with non-schnorr pubkey. Specifically, its y coordinate may be flipped. See BIP340 for clarification.

function schnorrSign ( message: Uint8Array | string , privateKey: Uint8Array | string , auxilaryRandom?: Uint8Array ): Promise < Uint8Array > ;

Generates Schnorr signature as per BIP0340. Asynchronous, so use await .

message: Uint8Array | string - message (not hash) which would be signed

- message (not hash) which would be signed privateKey: Uint8Array | string | bigint - private key which will sign the hash

- private key which will sign the hash auxilaryRandom?: Uint8Array — optional 32 random bytes. By default, the method gathers cryptogarphically secure entropy

— optional 32 random bytes. By default, the method gathers cryptogarphically secure entropy Returns Schnorr signature in Hex format.

function schnorrVerify ( signature: Uint8Array | string , message: Uint8Array | string , publicKey: Uint8Array | string ): boolean

signature: Uint8Array | string | { r: bigint, s: bigint } - object returned by the sign function

- object returned by the function message: Uint8Array | string - message (not hash) that needs to be verified

- message (not hash) that needs to be verified publicKey: Uint8Array | string | Point - e.g. that was generated from privateKey by getPublicKey

- e.g. that was generated from by Returns boolean : true if signature == hash ; otherwise false

Utilities

secp256k1 exposes a few internal utilities for improved developer experience:

const utils: { hashToPrivateKey: ( hash: Hex ) => Uint8Array ; randomPrivateKey: () => Uint8Array ; isValidPrivateKey(privateKey: PrivKey): boolean ; randomBytes: ( bytesLength?: number ) => Uint8Array ; bytesToHex: typeof bytesToHex; mod: ( number : number | bigint, modulo = CURVE.P): bigint; sha256: ( message: Uint8Array ) => Promise < Uint8Array >; hmacSha256: ( key: Uint8Array , ...messages: Uint8Array [] ) => Promise < Uint8Array >; sha256Sync: undefined ; hmacSha256Sync: undefined ; precompute(windowSize?: number , point?: Point): Point; }; secp256k1.CURVE.P secp256k1.CURVE.n secp256k1.Point.BASE secp256k1.Point { constructor ( x: bigint, y: bigint ); static fromHex(hex: Uint8Array | string ); static fromPrivateKey(privateKey: Uint8Array | string | number | bigint); static fromSignature( msgHash: Hex, signature: Signature, recovery: number | bigint ): Point | undefined { toRawBytes(isCompressed = false ): Uint8Array ; toHex(isCompressed = false ): string ; equals(other: Point): boolean ; negate(): Point; add(other: Point): Point; subtract(other: Point): Point; multiply(scalar: bigint | Uint8Array ): Point; } secp256k1.Signature { constructor ( r: bigint, s: bigint ); static fromDER(hex: Uint8Array | string ); static fromCompact(hex: Uint8Array | string ); assertValidity(): void ; hasHighS(): boolean ; toDERRawBytes(): Uint8Array ; toDERHex(): string ; toCompactRawBytes(): Uint8Array ; toCompactHex(): string ; }

Security

Noble is production-ready.

The library has been audited by an independent security firm cure53: PDF. See changes since audit. The audit has been crowdfunded by community with help of Umbra.cash. The library has also been fuzzed by Guido Vranken's cryptofuzz. You can run the fuzzer by yourself to check it.

We're using built-in JS BigInt , which is "unsuitable for use in cryptography" as per official spec. This means that the lib is potentially vulnerable to timing attacks. But, JIT-compiler and Garbage Collector make "constant time" extremely hard to achieve in a scripting language. Which means any other JS library doesn't use constant-time bigints. Including bn.js or anything else. Even statically typed Rust, a language without GC, makes it harder to achieve constant-time for some cases. If your goal is absolute security, don't use any JS lib — including bindings to native ones. Use low-level libraries & languages. Nonetheless we've hardened implementation of ec curve multiplication to be algorithmically constant time.

We however consider infrastructure attacks like rogue NPM modules very important; that's why it's crucial to minimize the amount of 3rd-party dependencies & native bindings. If your app uses 500 dependencies, any dep could get hacked and you'll be downloading malware with every npm install . Our goal is to minimize this attack vector.

Speed

Benchmarks measured with Apple M1 on MacOS 12.

getPublicKey(utils.randomPrivateKey()) x 6 ,300 ops/sec @ 158 μs/op sign x 4 ,888 ops/sec @ 204 μs/op verify x 950 ops/sec @ 1ms/op recoverPublicKey x 499 ops/sec @ 2ms/op getSharedSecret aka ecdh x 576 ops/sec @ 1ms/op getSharedSecret (precomputed) x 6 ,688 ops/sec @ 149 μs/op Point.fromHex (decompression) x 12 ,553 ops/sec @ 79 μs/op schnorr.sign x 426 ops/sec @ 2ms/op schnorr.verify x 520 ops/sec @ 1ms/op

Compare to other libraries ( openssl uses native bindings, not JS):

elliptic sjcl elliptic sjcl openssl ecdsa bip-schnorr elliptic sjcl openssl ecdsa bip-schnorr elliptic

Contributing

Check out a blog post about this library: Learning fast elliptic-curve cryptography in JS.

Clone the repository. npm install to install build dependencies like TypeScript npm run build to compile TypeScript code npm test to run jest on test/index.ts

Special thanks to Roman Koblov, who have helped to improve scalar multiplication speed.

License

MIT (c) Paul Miller (https://paulmillr.com), see LICENSE file.