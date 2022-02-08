Audited & minimal JS implementation of SHA2, SHA3, RIPEMD, BLAKE2/3, HMAC, HKDF, PBKDF2 & Scrypt.
N: 2**22 with 4GB arrays, while other implementations crash on
2**21
The library's initial development was funded by Ethereum Foundation.
noble-crypto — high-security, easily auditable set of contained cryptographic libraries and tools.
Use NPM in node.js / browser, or include single file from GitHub's releases page:
npm install @noble/hashes
The library does not have an entry point. It allows you to select specific primitives and drop everything else. If you only want to use sha256, just use the library with rollup or other bundlers. This is done to make your bundles tiny.
// Common.js and ECMAScript Modules (ESM)
import { sha256 } from '@noble/hashes/sha256';
console.log(sha256(new Uint8Array([1, 2, 3])));
// Uint8Array(32) [3, 144, 88, 198, 242, 192, 203, 73, ...]
// you could also pass strings that will be UTF8-encoded to Uint8Array
console.log(sha256('abc'))); // == sha256(new TextEncoder().encode('abc'))
// sha384 is here, because it uses same internals as sha512
const { sha512, sha512_256, sha384 } = require('@noble/hashes/sha512');
// prettier-ignore
const {
sha3_224, sha3_256, sha3_384, sha3_512,
keccak_224, keccak_256, keccak_384, keccak_512,
shake128, shake256
} = require('@noble/hashes/sha3');
// prettier-ignore
const {
cshake128, cshake256, kmac128, kmac256,
k12, m14,
tuplehash256, parallelhash256, keccakprg
} = require('@noble/hashes/sha3-addons');
const { ripemd160 } = require('@noble/hashes/ripemd160');
const { blake3 } = require('@noble/hashes/blake3');
const { blake2b } = require('@noble/hashes/blake2b');
const { blake2s } = require('@noble/hashes/blake2s');
const { hmac } = require('@noble/hashes/hmac');
const { hkdf } = require('@noble/hashes/hkdf');
const { pbkdf2, pbkdf2Async } = require('@noble/hashes/pbkdf2');
const { scrypt, scryptAsync } = require('@noble/hashes/scrypt');
// small utility method that converts bytes to hex
const { bytesToHex as toHex } = require('@noble/hashes/utils');
console.log(toHex(sha256('abc')));
// ba7816bf8f01cfea414140de5dae2223b00361a396177a9cb410ff61f20015ad
All hash functions:
Uint8Array.
Uint8Array
string, which is automatically converted to
Uint8Array
via utf8 encoding (not hex)
function hash(message: Uint8Array | string): Uint8Array;
hash(new Uint8Array([1, 3]));
hash('string') == hash(new TextEncoder().encode('string'));
All hash functions can be constructed via
hash.create() method:
Hash subclass instance, which has
update() and
digest() methods
digest() finalizes the hash and makes it no longer usable
hash
.create()
.update(new Uint8Array([1, 3]))
.digest();
Some hash functions can also receive
options object, which can be either passed as a:
blake3('abc', { key: 'd', dkLen: 32 })
blake3.create({ context: 'e', dkLen: 32 })
import { sha256 } from '@noble/hashes/sha256';
const h1a = sha256('abc');
const h1b = sha256
.create()
.update(Uint8Array.from([1, 2, 3]))
.digest();
import { sha512 } from '@noble/hashes/sha512';
const h2a = sha512('abc');
const h2b = sha512
.create()
.update(Uint8Array.from([1, 2, 3]))
.digest();
// SHA512/256 variant
import { sha512_256 } from '@noble/hashes/sha512';
const h3a = sha512_256('abc');
const h3b = sha512_256
.create()
.update(Uint8Array.from([1, 2, 3]))
.digest();
// SHA384
import { sha384 } from '@noble/hashes/sha512';
const h4a = sha384('abc');
const h4b = sha384
.create()
.update(Uint8Array.from([1, 2, 3]))
.digest();
See RFC 4634 and the paper on SHA512/256.
import {
sha3_224,
sha3_256,
sha3_384,
sha3_512,
keccak_224,
keccak_256,
keccak_384,
keccak_512,
shake128,
shake256,
} from '@noble/hashes/sha3';
const h5a = sha3_256('abc');
const h5b = sha3_256
.create()
.update(Uint8Array.from([1, 2, 3]))
.digest();
const h6a = keccak_256('abc');
const h7a = shake128('abc', { dkLen: 512 });
const h7b = shake256('abc', { dkLen: 512 });
See (FIPS PUB 202, Website).
Check out the differences between SHA-3 and Keccak
import {
cshake128,
cshake256,
kmac128,
kmac256,
k12,
m14,
tuplehash128,
tuplehash256,
parallelhash128,
parallelhash256,
keccakprg,
} from '@noble/hashes/sha3-addons';
const h7c = cshake128('abc', { personalization: 'def' });
const h7d = cshake256('abc', { personalization: 'def' });
const h7e = kmac128('key', 'message');
const h7f = kmac256('key', 'message');
const h7h = k12('abc');
const h7g = m14('abc');
const h7i = tuplehash128(['ab', 'c']); // tuplehash(['ab', 'c']) !== tuplehash(['a', 'bc']) !== tuplehash(['abc'])
// Same as k12/blake3, but without reduced number of rounds. Doesn't speedup anything due lack of SIMD and threading,
// added for compatibility.
const h7j = parallelhash128('abc', { blockLen: 8 });
// pseudo-random generator, first argument is capacity. XKCP recommends 254 bits capacity for 128-bit security strength.
// * with a capacity of 254 bits.
const p = keccakprg(254);
p.feed('test');
const rand1b = p.fetch(1);
import { ripemd160 } from '@noble/hashes/ripemd160';
// function ripemd160(data: Uint8Array): Uint8Array;
const hash8 = ripemd160('abc');
const hash9 = ripemd160()
.create()
.update(Uint8Array.from([1, 2, 3]))
.digest();
import { blake2b } from '@noble/hashes/blake2b';
import { blake2s } from '@noble/hashes/blake2s';
const h10a = blake2s('abc');
const b2params = { key: new Uint8Array([1]), personalization: t, salt: t, dkLen: 32 };
const h10b = blake2s('abc', b2params);
const h10c = blake2s
.create(b2params)
.update(Uint8Array.from([1, 2, 3]))
.digest();
import { blake3 } from '@noble/hashes/blake3';
// All params are optional
const h11 = blake3('abc', { dkLen: 256, key: 'def', context: 'fji' });
See Website.
import { hmac } from '@noble/hashes/hmac';
import { sha256 } from '@noble/hashes/sha256';
const mac1 = hmac(sha256, 'key', 'message');
const mac2 = hmac.create(sha256, Uint8Array.from([1, 2, 3])).update(Uint8Array.from([4, 5, 6]).digest();
Matches RFC 2104.
import { hkdf } from '@noble/hashes/hkdf';
import { sha256 } from '@noble/hashes/sha256';
import { randomBytes } from '@noble/hashes/utils';
const inputKey = randomBytes(32);
const salt = randomBytes(32);
const info = 'abc';
const dkLen = 32;
const hk1 = hkdf(sha256, inputKey, salt, info, dkLen);
// == same as
import * as hkdf from '@noble/hashes/hkdf';
import { sha256 } from '@noble/hashes/sha256';
const prk = hkdf.extract(sha256, inputKey, salt);
const hk2 = hkdf.expand(sha256, prk, info, dkLen);
Matches RFC 5869.
import { pbkdf2, pbkdf2Async } from '@noble/hashes/pbkdf2';
import { sha256 } from '@noble/hashes/sha256';
const pbkey1 = pbkdf2(sha256, 'password', 'salt', { c: 32, dkLen: 32 });
const pbkey2 = await pbkdf2Async(sha256, 'password', 'salt', { c: 32, dkLen: 32 });
const pbkey3 = await pbkdf2Async(sha256, Uint8Array.from([1, 2, 3]), Uint8Array.from([4, 5, 6]), {
c: 32,
dkLen: 32,
});
Matches RFC 2898.
import { scrypt, scryptAsync } from '@noble/hashes/scrypt';
const scr1 = scrypt('password', 'salt', { N: 2 ** 16, r: 8, p: 1, dkLen: 32 });
const scr2 = await scryptAsync('password', 'salt', { N: 2 ** 16, r: 8, p: 1, dkLen: 32 });
const scr3 = await scryptAsync(Uint8Array.from([1, 2, 3]), Uint8Array.from([4, 5, 6]), {
N: 2 ** 22,
r: 8,
p: 1,
dkLen: 32,
onProgress(percentage) {
console.log('progress', percentage);
},
maxmem: 2 ** 32 + 128 * 8 * 1, // N * r * p * 128 + (128*r*p)
});
N, r, p are work factors. To understand them, see the blog post.
dkLen is the length of output bytes
2**10 to
2**22 and
{r: 8, p: 1, dkLen: 32}
onProgress can be used with async version of the function to report progress to a user.
Memory usage of scrypt is calculated with the formula
N * r * p * 128 + (128 * r * p), which means
{N: 2 ** 22, r: 8, p: 1} will use 4GB + 1KB of memory. To prevent DoS, we limit scrypt to
1GB + 1KB of RAM used,
which corresponds to
{N: 2 ** 20, r: 8, p: 1}. If you want to use higher values, increase
maxmem using the formula above.
Note: noble supports
2**22 (4GB RAM) which is the highest amount amongst JS libs. Many other implementations don't support it.
We cannot support
2**23, because there is a limitation in JS engines that makes allocating
arrays bigger than 4GB impossible, but we're looking into other possible solutions.
A tiny stretched KDF for various applications like AES key-gen. Takes >= 2 seconds to execute.
Takes following params:
username - username, email, or identifier, min: 8 characters, should have enough entropy
password - min: 8 characters, should have enough entropy
Produces ESKDF instance that has
deriveChildKey(protocol, accountId, keyLength) function.
protocol - 3-15 character protocol name
accountId - numeric identifier of account
keyLength - (default: 32) key length
Takes username and password, then takes protocol name and account id.
import { eskdf } from '@noble/hashes/eskdf';
const kdf = await eskdf('example-university', 'beginning-new-example');
const key = kdf.deriveChildKey('aes', 0);
console.log(kdf.fingerprint);
kdf.expire();
import { bytesToHex as toHex, randomBytes } from '@noble/hashes/scrypt';
console.log(toHex(randomBytes(32)));
bytesToHex will convert
Uint8Array to a hex string
randomBytes(bytes) will produce cryptographically secure random
Uint8Array of length
bytes
Noble is production-ready.
blake3 and
sha3-addons have not been audited. See changes since audit.
scrypt(password, salt) where password and salt are strings
await anything() will always write all internal variables (including numbers) to memory. With async functions / Promises there are no guarantees when the code chunk would be executed. Which means attacker can have plenty of time to read data from memory
We consider infrastructure attacks like rogue NPM modules very important; that's why it's crucial to minimize the amount of 3rd-party dependencies & native bindings. If your app uses 500 dependencies, any dep could get hacked and you'll be downloading malware with every
npm install. Our goal is to minimize this attack vector.
Benchmarks measured on Apple M1 with macOS 12.
Note that PBKDF2 and Scrypt are tested with extremely high work factor.
To run benchmarks, execute
npm run bench:install and then
npm run bench
SHA256 32B x 1,126,126 ops/sec @ 888ns/op
SHA384 32B x 463,606 ops/sec @ 2μs/op
SHA512 32B x 467,945 ops/sec @ 2μs/op
SHA3-256, keccak256, shake256 32B x 192,049 ops/sec @ 5μs/op
Kangaroo12 32B x 318,066 ops/sec @ 3μs/op
Marsupilami14 32B x 283,929 ops/sec @ 3μs/op
BLAKE2b 32B x 352,112 ops/sec @ 2μs/op
BLAKE2s 32B x 511,770 ops/sec @ 1μs/op
BLAKE3 32B x 582,072 ops/sec @ 1μs/op
RIPEMD160 32B x 1,230,012 ops/sec @ 813ns/op
HMAC-SHA256 32B x 238,663 ops/sec @ 4μs/op
HKDF-SHA256 32B x 108,377 ops/sec @ 9μs/op
PBKDF2-HMAC-SHA256 262144 x 3 ops/sec @ 326ms/op
PBKDF2-HMAC-SHA512 262144 x 1 ops/sec @ 970ms/op
Scrypt r: 8, p: 1, n: 262144 x 1 ops/sec @ 616ms/op
Compare to native node.js implementation that uses C bindings instead of pure-js code:
SHA256 32B native x 1,164,144 ops/sec @ 859ns/op
SHA384 32B native x 938,086 ops/sec @ 1μs/op
SHA512 32B native x 946,969 ops/sec @ 1μs/op
SHA3 32B native x 879,507 ops/sec @ 1μs/op
keccak, k12, m14 are not implemented
BLAKE2b 32B native x 879,507 ops/sec @ 1μs/op
BLAKE2s 32B native x 977,517 ops/sec @ 1μs/op
BLAKE3 is not implemented
RIPEMD160 32B native x 913,242 ops/sec @ 1μs/op
HMAC-SHA256 32B native x 755,287 ops/sec @ 1μs/op
HKDF-SHA256 32B native x 207,856 ops/sec @ 4μs/op
PBKDF2-HMAC-SHA256 262144 native x 23 ops/sec @ 42ms/op
Scrypt 262144 native x 1 ops/sec @ 564ms/op
Scrypt 262144 scrypt.js x 0 ops/sec @ 1678ms/op
It is possible to make this library 4x+ faster by doing code generation of full loop unrolls. We've decided against it. Reasons:
The current performance is good enough when compared to other projects; SHA256 takes only 900 nanoseconds to run.
npm install to install build dependencies like TypeScript
npm run build to compile TypeScript code
npm run test will execute all main tests. See our approach to testing
npm run test:dos will test against DoS; by measuring function complexity. Takes ~20 minutes
npm run test:big will execute hashing on 4GB inputs,
scrypt with 1024 different
N, r, p combinations, etc. Takes several hours. Using 8-32+ core CPU helps.
The MIT License (MIT)
Copyright (c) 2022 Paul Miller (https://paulmillr.com)
See LICENSE file.