Audited & minimal JS implementation of SHA2, SHA3, RIPEMD, BLAKE2/3, HMAC, HKDF, PBKDF2 & Scrypt.

noble family, zero dependencies

family, zero dependencies 🔒 Audited by an independent security firm: no vulnerabilities have been found

by an independent security firm: no vulnerabilities have been found 🔻 Helps JS bundlers with lack of entry point, ensures small size of your app

🔁 No unrolled loops: makes it easier to verify and reduces source code size up to 5x

🏎 Ultra-fast, hand-optimized for caveats of JS engines

🔍 Unique tests ensure correctness: chained tests, sliding window tests, DoS tests

🧪 Differential fuzzing ensures even more correctness with cryptofuzz

🐢 Scrypt supports N: 2**22 with 4GB arrays, while other implementations crash on 2**21

with 4GB arrays, while other implementations crash on 🦘 SHA3 supports Keccak, TupleHash, KangarooTwelve and MarsupilamiFourteen

🪶 Just 2.3k lines / 14KB gzipped. SHA256-only is 240 lines / 3KB gzipped

The library's initial development was funded by Ethereum Foundation.

This library belongs to noble crypto

noble-crypto — high-security, easily auditable set of contained cryptographic libraries and tools.

No dependencies, small files

Easily auditable TypeScript/JS code

Supported in all major browsers and stable node.js versions

All releases are signed with PGP keys

Check out homepage & all libraries: secp256k1, ed25519, bls12-381, hashes

Usage

Use NPM in node.js / browser, or include single file from GitHub's releases page:

npm install @noble/hashes

The library does not have an entry point. It allows you to select specific primitives and drop everything else. If you only want to use sha256, just use the library with rollup or other bundlers. This is done to make your bundles tiny.

import { sha256 } from '@noble/hashes/sha256' ; console .log(sha256( new Uint8Array ([ 1 , 2 , 3 ]))); console .log(sha256( 'abc' ))); const { sha512, sha512_256, sha384 } = require ( '@noble/hashes/sha512' ); const { sha3_224, sha3_256, sha3_384, sha3_512, keccak_224, keccak_256, keccak_384, keccak_512, shake128, shake256 } = require ( '@noble/hashes/sha3' ); const { cshake128, cshake256, kmac128, kmac256, k12, m14, tuplehash256, parallelhash256, keccakprg } = require ( '@noble/hashes/sha3-addons' ); const { ripemd160 } = require ( '@noble/hashes/ripemd160' ); const { blake3 } = require ( '@noble/hashes/blake3' ); const { blake2b } = require ( '@noble/hashes/blake2b' ); const { blake2s } = require ( '@noble/hashes/blake2s' ); const { hmac } = require ( '@noble/hashes/hmac' ); const { hkdf } = require ( '@noble/hashes/hkdf' ); const { pbkdf2, pbkdf2Async } = require ( '@noble/hashes/pbkdf2' ); const { scrypt, scryptAsync } = require ( '@noble/hashes/scrypt' ); const { bytesToHex as toHex } = require ( '@noble/hashes/utils' ); console .log(toHex(sha256( 'abc' )));

API

All hash functions:

can be called directly, with Uint8Array .

. return Uint8Array

can receive string , which is automatically converted to Uint8Array via utf8 encoding (not hex)

, which is automatically converted to via utf8 encoding support hashing 4GB of data per update on 64-bit systems (unlimited with streaming)

function hash ( message: Uint8Array | string ): Uint8Array ; hash( new Uint8Array ([ 1 , 3 ])); hash( 'string' ) == hash( new TextEncoder().encode( 'string' ));

All hash functions can be constructed via hash.create() method:

the result is Hash subclass instance, which has update() and digest() methods

subclass instance, which has and methods digest() finalizes the hash and makes it no longer usable

hash .create() .update( new Uint8Array ([ 1 , 3 ])) .digest();

Some hash functions can also receive options object, which can be either passed as a:

second argument to hash function: blake3('abc', { key: 'd', dkLen: 32 })

first argument to class initializer: blake3.create({ context: 'e', dkLen: 32 })

Modules

SHA2 (sha256, sha384, sha512, sha512_256)

import { sha256 } from '@noble/hashes/sha256' ; const h1a = sha256( 'abc' ); const h1b = sha256 .create() .update( Uint8Array .from([ 1 , 2 , 3 ])) .digest();

import { sha512 } from '@noble/hashes/sha512' ; const h2a = sha512( 'abc' ); const h2b = sha512 .create() .update( Uint8Array .from([ 1 , 2 , 3 ])) .digest(); import { sha512_256 } from '@noble/hashes/sha512' ; const h3a = sha512_256( 'abc' ); const h3b = sha512_256 .create() .update( Uint8Array .from([ 1 , 2 , 3 ])) .digest(); import { sha384 } from '@noble/hashes/sha512' ; const h4a = sha384( 'abc' ); const h4b = sha384 .create() .update( Uint8Array .from([ 1 , 2 , 3 ])) .digest();

See RFC 4634 and the paper on SHA512/256.

SHA3 (FIPS, SHAKE, Keccak)

import { sha3_224, sha3_256, sha3_384, sha3_512, keccak_224, keccak_256, keccak_384, keccak_512, shake128, shake256, } from '@noble/hashes/sha3' ; const h5a = sha3_256( 'abc' ); const h5b = sha3_256 .create() .update( Uint8Array .from([ 1 , 2 , 3 ])) .digest(); const h6a = keccak_256( 'abc' ); const h7a = shake128( 'abc' , { dkLen: 512 }); const h7b = shake256( 'abc' , { dkLen: 512 });

See (FIPS PUB 202, Website).

Check out the differences between SHA-3 and Keccak

SHA3 Addons (cSHAKE, KMAC, TupleHash, ParallelHash, KangarooTwelve, MarsupilamiFourteen)

import { cshake128, cshake256, kmac128, kmac256, k12, m14, tuplehash128, tuplehash256, parallelhash128, parallelhash256, keccakprg, } from '@noble/hashes/sha3-addons' ; const h7c = cshake128( 'abc' , { personalization: 'def' }); const h7d = cshake256( 'abc' , { personalization: 'def' }); const h7e = kmac128( 'key' , 'message' ); const h7f = kmac256( 'key' , 'message' ); const h7h = k12( 'abc' ); const h7g = m14( 'abc' ); const h7i = tuplehash128([ 'ab' , 'c' ]); const h7j = parallelhash128( 'abc' , { blockLen: 8 }); const p = keccakprg( 254 ); p.feed( 'test' ); const rand1b = p.fetch( 1 );

Full NIST SP 800-185: cSHAKE, KMAC, TupleHash, ParallelHash + XOF variants

🦘 K12 (KangarooTwelve Paper, RFC Draft) and M14 aka MarsupilamiFourteen are basically parallel versions of Keccak with reduced number of rounds (same as Blake3 and ParallelHash).

KeccakPRG: Pseudo-random generator based on Keccak

import { ripemd160 } from '@noble/hashes/ripemd160' ; const hash8 = ripemd160( 'abc' ); const hash9 = ripemd160() .create() .update( Uint8Array .from([ 1 , 2 , 3 ])) .digest();

See RFC 2286, Website

BLAKE2b, BLAKE2s

import { blake2b } from '@noble/hashes/blake2b' ; import { blake2s } from '@noble/hashes/blake2s' ; const h10a = blake2s( 'abc' ); const b2params = { key: new Uint8Array ([ 1 ]), personalization: t, salt: t, dkLen: 32 }; const h10b = blake2s( 'abc' , b2params); const h10c = blake2s .create(b2params) .update( Uint8Array .from([ 1 , 2 , 3 ])) .digest();

See RFC 7693, Website.

BLAKE3

import { blake3 } from '@noble/hashes/blake3' ; const h11 = blake3( 'abc' , { dkLen: 256 , key: 'def' , context: 'fji' });

See Website.

HMAC

import { hmac } from '@noble/hashes/hmac' ; import { sha256 } from '@noble/hashes/sha256' ; const mac1 = hmac(sha256, 'key' , 'message' ); const mac2 = hmac.create(sha256, Uint8Array .from([ 1 , 2 , 3 ])).update( Uint8Array .from([ 4 , 5 , 6 ]).digest();

Matches RFC 2104.

HKDF

import { hkdf } from '@noble/hashes/hkdf' ; import { sha256 } from '@noble/hashes/sha256' ; import { randomBytes } from '@noble/hashes/utils' ; const inputKey = randomBytes( 32 ); const salt = randomBytes( 32 ); const info = 'abc' ; const dkLen = 32 ; const hk1 = hkdf(sha256, inputKey, salt, info, dkLen); import * as hkdf from '@noble/hashes/hkdf' ; import { sha256 } from '@noble/hashes/sha256' ; const prk = hkdf.extract(sha256, inputKey, salt); const hk2 = hkdf.expand(sha256, prk, info, dkLen);

Matches RFC 5869.

PBKDF2

import { pbkdf2, pbkdf2Async } from '@noble/hashes/pbkdf2' ; import { sha256 } from '@noble/hashes/sha256' ; const pbkey1 = pbkdf2(sha256, 'password' , 'salt' , { c: 32 , dkLen: 32 }); const pbkey2 = await pbkdf2Async(sha256, 'password' , 'salt' , { c: 32 , dkLen: 32 }); const pbkey3 = await pbkdf2Async(sha256, Uint8Array .from([ 1 , 2 , 3 ]), Uint8Array .from([ 4 , 5 , 6 ]), { c: 32 , dkLen: 32 , });

Matches RFC 2898.

Scrypt

import { scrypt, scryptAsync } from '@noble/hashes/scrypt' ; const scr1 = scrypt( 'password' , 'salt' , { N: 2 ** 16 , r: 8 , p: 1 , dkLen: 32 }); const scr2 = await scryptAsync( 'password' , 'salt' , { N: 2 ** 16 , r: 8 , p: 1 , dkLen: 32 }); const scr3 = await scryptAsync( Uint8Array .from([ 1 , 2 , 3 ]), Uint8Array .from([ 4 , 5 , 6 ]), { N: 2 ** 22 , r: 8 , p: 1 , dkLen: 32 , onProgress(percentage) { console .log( 'progress' , percentage); }, maxmem: 2 ** 32 + 128 * 8 * 1 , });

Matches RFC 7914, Website

N, r, p are work factors. To understand them, see the blog post.

are work factors. To understand them, see the blog post. dkLen is the length of output bytes

is the length of output bytes It is common to use N from 2**10 to 2**22 and {r: 8, p: 1, dkLen: 32}

to and onProgress can be used with async version of the function to report progress to a user.

Memory usage of scrypt is calculated with the formula N * r * p * 128 + (128 * r * p) , which means {N: 2 ** 22, r: 8, p: 1} will use 4GB + 1KB of memory. To prevent DoS, we limit scrypt to 1GB + 1KB of RAM used, which corresponds to {N: 2 ** 20, r: 8, p: 1} . If you want to use higher values, increase maxmem using the formula above.

Note: noble supports 2**22 (4GB RAM) which is the highest amount amongst JS libs. Many other implementations don't support it. We cannot support 2**23 , because there is a limitation in JS engines that makes allocating arrays bigger than 4GB impossible, but we're looking into other possible solutions.

ESKDF

A tiny stretched KDF for various applications like AES key-gen. Takes >= 2 seconds to execute.

Takes following params:

username - username, email, or identifier, min: 8 characters, should have enough entropy

- username, email, or identifier, min: 8 characters, should have enough entropy password - min: 8 characters, should have enough entropy

Produces ESKDF instance that has deriveChildKey(protocol, accountId, keyLength) function.

protocol - 3-15 character protocol name

- 3-15 character protocol name accountId - numeric identifier of account

- numeric identifier of account keyLength - (default: 32) key length

Takes username and password, then takes protocol name and account id.

import { eskdf } from '@noble/hashes/eskdf' ; const kdf = await eskdf( 'example-university' , 'beginning-new-example' ); const key = kdf.deriveChildKey( 'aes' , 0 ); console .log(kdf.fingerprint); kdf.expire();

utils

import { bytesToHex as toHex, randomBytes } from '@noble/hashes/scrypt' ; console .log(toHex(randomBytes( 32 )));

bytesToHex will convert Uint8Array to a hex string

will convert to a hex string randomBytes(bytes) will produce cryptographically secure random Uint8Array of length bytes

Security

Noble is production-ready.

The library has been audited on Jan 5, 2022 by an independent security firm cure53: PDF. No vulnerabilities have been found. The audit has been funded by Ethereum Foundation with help of Nomic Labs. Modules blake3 and sha3-addons have not been audited. See changes since audit. The library has been fuzzed by Guido Vranken's cryptofuzz. You can run the fuzzer by yourself to check it. Timing attack considerations: JIT-compiler and Garbage Collector make "constant time" extremely hard to achieve in a scripting language. Which means any other JS library can't have constant-timeness. Even statically typed Rust, a language without GC, makes it harder to achieve constant-time for some cases. If your goal is absolute security, don't use any JS lib — including bindings to native ones. Use low-level libraries & languages. Nonetheless we're targetting algorithmic constant time. Memory dump considerations: the library shares state buffers between hash function calls. The buffers are zeroed-out after each call. However, if an attacker can read application memory, you are doomed in any case: At some point, input will be a string and strings are immutable in JS: there is no way to overwrite them with zeros. For example: deriving key from scrypt(password, salt) where password and salt are strings

where password and salt are strings Input from a file will stay in file buffers

Input / output will be re-used multiple times in application which means it could stay in memory

await anything() will always write all internal variables (including numbers) to memory. With async functions / Promises there are no guarantees when the code chunk would be executed. Which means attacker can have plenty of time to read data from memory

will always write all internal variables (including numbers) to memory. With async functions / Promises there are no guarantees when the code chunk would be executed. Which means attacker can have plenty of time to read data from memory There is no way to guarantee anything about zeroing sensitive data without complex tests-suite which will dump process memory and verify that there is no sensitive data left. For JS it means testing all browsers (incl. mobile), which is complex. And of course it will be useless without using the same test-suite in the actual application that consumes the library

We consider infrastructure attacks like rogue NPM modules very important; that's why it's crucial to minimize the amount of 3rd-party dependencies & native bindings. If your app uses 500 dependencies, any dep could get hacked and you'll be downloading malware with every npm install . Our goal is to minimize this attack vector.

Speed

Benchmarks measured on Apple M1 with macOS 12. Note that PBKDF2 and Scrypt are tested with extremely high work factor. To run benchmarks, execute npm run bench:install and then npm run bench

SHA256 32B x 1 ,126,126 ops/sec @ 888ns/op SHA384 32B x 463 ,606 ops/sec @ 2 μs/op SHA512 32B x 467 ,945 ops/sec @ 2 μs/op SHA3-256, keccak256, shake256 32B x 192 ,049 ops/sec @ 5 μs/op Kangaroo12 32B x 318 ,066 ops/sec @ 3 μs/op Marsupilami14 32B x 283 ,929 ops/sec @ 3 μs/op BLAKE2b 32B x 352 ,112 ops/sec @ 2 μs/op BLAKE2s 32B x 511 ,770 ops/sec @ 1 μs/op BLAKE3 32B x 582 ,072 ops/sec @ 1 μs/op RIPEMD160 32B x 1 ,230,012 ops/sec @ 813ns/op HMAC-SHA256 32B x 238 ,663 ops/sec @ 4 μs/op HKDF-SHA256 32B x 108 ,377 ops/sec @ 9 μs/op PBKDF2-HMAC-SHA256 262144 x 3 ops/sec @ 326ms/op PBKDF2-HMAC-SHA512 262144 x 1 ops/sec @ 970ms/op Scrypt r: 8 , p: 1 , n: 262144 x 1 ops/sec @ 616ms/op

Compare to native node.js implementation that uses C bindings instead of pure-js code:

SHA256 32B native x 1 ,164,144 ops/sec @ 859ns/op SHA384 32B native x 938 ,086 ops/sec @ 1 μs/op SHA512 32B native x 946 ,969 ops/sec @ 1 μs/op SHA3 32B native x 879 ,507 ops/sec @ 1 μs/op keccak, k12, m14 are not implemented BLAKE2b 32B native x 879 ,507 ops/sec @ 1 μs/op BLAKE2s 32B native x 977 ,517 ops/sec @ 1 μs/op BLAKE3 is not implemented RIPEMD160 32B native x 913 ,242 ops/sec @ 1 μs/op HMAC-SHA256 32B native x 755 ,287 ops/sec @ 1 μs/op HKDF-SHA256 32B native x 207 ,856 ops/sec @ 4 μs/op PBKDF2-HMAC-SHA256 262144 native x 23 ops/sec @ 42ms/op Scrypt 262144 native x 1 ops/sec @ 564ms/op Scrypt 262144 scrypt.js x 0 ops/sec @ 1678ms/op

It is possible to make this library 4x+ faster by doing code generation of full loop unrolls. We've decided against it. Reasons:

the library must be auditable, with minimum amount of code, and zero dependencies

most method invocations with the lib are going to be something like hashing 32b to 64kb of data

hashing big inputs is 10x faster with low-level languages, which means you should probably pick 'em instead

The current performance is good enough when compared to other projects; SHA256 takes only 900 nanoseconds to run.

Contributing & testing

Clone the repository. npm install to install build dependencies like TypeScript npm run build to compile TypeScript code npm run test will execute all main tests. See our approach to testing npm run test:dos will test against DoS; by measuring function complexity. Takes ~20 minutes npm run test:big will execute hashing on 4GB inputs, scrypt with 1024 different N, r, p combinations, etc. Takes several hours. Using 8-32+ core CPU helps.

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2022 Paul Miller (https://paulmillr.com)

See LICENSE file.