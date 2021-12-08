![Gitter](https://badges.gitter.im/Join Chat.svg)
JSS is a better abstraction over CSS. It uses JavaScript as a language to describe styles in a declarative and maintainable way. It compiles to CSS at runtime or server-side and is potentially more performant. You can use it with React or with any other library. It is less than 4KB (minfied and gzipped) and is extensible via plugins API.
You think writing CSS in JS is ugly? Try CSSX, it compiles to JSS JSON and allows you to write in CSSX language, but render with JSS.
You need to setup plugins before. You can use a preset for a quick setup with default plugins.
import jss from 'jss'
import preset from 'jss-preset-default'
import color from 'color'
// One time setup with default plugins and settings.
jss.setup(preset())
const styles = {
button: {
fontSize: 12,
'&:hover': {
background: 'blue'
}
},
ctaButton: {
extend: 'button',
'&:hover': {
background: color('blue').darken(0.3).hexString()
}
},
'@media (min-width: 1024px)': {
button: {
width: 200
}
}
}
const {classes} = jss.createStyleSheet(styles).attach()
document.body.innerHTML = `
<button class="${classes.button}">Button</button>
<button class="${classes.ctaButton}">CTA Button</button>
`
Result
<head>
<style type="text/css">
.button-123456 {
font-size: 12px;
}
.button-123456:hover {
background: blue;
}
.ctaButton-789012 {
font-size: 12px;
}
.ctaButton-789012:hover {
background: red;
}
@media (min-width: 1024px) {
.button-123456 {
min-width: 200px;
}
}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<button class="button-123456">Button</button>
<button class="ctaButton-789012">CTA Button</button>
</body>
We have automated tests running in real browsers.
MIT
Thanks to BrowserStack for providing the infrastructure that allows us to run our build in real browsers and to all awesome contributors.