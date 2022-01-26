openbase logo
@nlundquist/joi

by hapijs
17.5.5 (see all)

The most powerful data validation library for JS

Documentation
441

GitHub Stars

18.3K

Maintenance

Last Commit

21d ago

Contributors

229

Package

Dependencies

5

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

joi

The most powerful schema description language and data validator for JavaScript.

Installation

npm install joi

Visit the joi.dev Developer Portal for tutorials, documentation, and support

Useful resources

