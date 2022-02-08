Hooks for fetching, caching and updating asynchronous data in React

Enjoy this library? Try the entire TanStack! React Table, React Form, React Charts

Visit react-query.tanstack.com for docs, guides, API and more!

Still on React Query v2? No problem! Check out the v2 docs here: https://react-query-v2.tanstack.com/.

Quick Features

Transport/protocol/backend agnostic data fetching (REST, GraphQL, promises, whatever!)

Auto Caching + Refetching (stale-while-revalidate, Window Refocus, Polling/Realtime)

Parallel + Dependent Queries

Mutations + Reactive Query Refetching

Multi-layer Cache + Automatic Garbage Collection

Paginated + Cursor-based Queries

Load-More + Infinite Scroll Queries w/ Scroll Recovery

Request Cancellation

React Suspense + Fetch-As-You-Render Query Prefetching

Dedicated Devtools

(depending on features imported)

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!