Nestjs Flub

Pretty ErrorHandler 😫, Stack Viewer for Nestjs Framework 🛠️

it's just a simple Filter for Catching the Errors

Features

HTML reporter JSON reporter, if request accepts a json instead of text/html. Sorted frames of error stack. Themes

Dark Theme

Light Theme

Install

npm install nestjs-flub --save

Simple Usage

Just add this filter as you used to add any filters

import { FlubErrorHandler } from 'nestjs-flub' ; ( 'cats' ) ( new FlubErrorHandler()) export class CatsController { ( '/error' ) throwError() { throw new Error ( 'Very Bad Error' ); } }

Configuration

FlubErrorHandler accepts an object as an option to configure the Error Handler

for now it only have two Options

theme: string ; quote: boolean ;

example

( new FlubErrorHandler({ theme: 'dark' , quote: true }))

Theming

copy /src/themes/error.default.mustache and play

TODO

Write Tests

list syntax required Contributing

You are welcome with this project for contributing, If you have new themes just make a new PR with and simple image for the theme

Global filters

Use flub error handler for all controllers