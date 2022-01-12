openbase logo
@nivo/swarmplot

by Raphaël Benitte
0.74.0 (see all)

nivo provides a rich set of dataviz components, built on top of the awesome d3 and React libraries

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.3K

GitHub Stars

9.7K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

169

Package

Dependencies

11

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Readme

nivo

Backers on Open Collective Sponsors on Open Collective License GitHub Actions NPM version nivo channel on discord

nivo provides supercharged React components to easily build dataviz apps, it's built on top of d3.

Several libraries already exist for React d3 integration, but just a few provide server side rendering ability and fully declarative charts.

Installation

In order to use nivo, you have to install the @nivo/core package and then choose some of the scoped @nivo packages according to the charts you wish to use:

yarn add @nivo/core @nivo/bar

Features

Discussion

Join the nivo discord community.

Packages & components

nivo is comprised of several packages/components, for a full list, please use the Components Explorer.

Guides

Backers

Donations are welcome to help improving nivo [Become a backer]

Open Collective Sponsors

Support this project by becoming a sponsor, your logo will show up here with a link to your website. [Become a sponsor]

