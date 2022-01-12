nivo provides supercharged React components to easily build dataviz apps, it's built on top of d3.

Several libraries already exist for React d3 integration, but just a few provide server side rendering ability and fully declarative charts.

Installation

In order to use nivo, you have to install the @nivo/core package and then choose some of the scoped @nivo packages according to the charts you wish to use:

yarn add @nivo /core @nivo /bar

Features

Packages & components

nivo is comprised of several packages/components, for a full list, please use the Components Explorer.

Guides

