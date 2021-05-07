openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
cal

@nivo/calendar

by Raphaël Benitte
0.74.0 (see all)

nivo provides a rich set of dataviz components, built on top of the awesome d3 and React libraries

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

10.8K

GitHub Stars

9.7K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

169

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

React Calendar

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

nivo

Backers on Open Collective Sponsors on Open Collective License GitHub Actions NPM version nivo channel on discord

nivo provides supercharged React components to easily build dataviz apps, it's built on top of d3.

Several libraries already exist for React d3 integration, but just a few provide server side rendering ability and fully declarative charts.

Installation

In order to use nivo, you have to install the @nivo/core package and then choose some of the scoped @nivo packages according to the charts you wish to use:

yarn add @nivo/core @nivo/bar

Features

Discussion

Join the nivo discord community.

Packages & components

nivo is comprised of several packages/components, for a full list, please use the Components Explorer.

Guides

Backers

Donations are welcome to help improving nivo [Become a backer]

Open Collective Sponsors

Support this project by becoming a sponsor, your logo will show up here with a link to your website. [Become a sponsor]

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

rc
react-calendarUltimate calendar for your React app.
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
269K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
19
Top Feedback
22Great Documentation
22Easy to Use
13Highly Customizable
rbc
react-big-calendargcal/outlook like calendar component
GitHub Stars
6K
Weekly Downloads
156K
User Rating
4.3/ 5
10
Top Feedback
13Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
2Performant
reaviz📊 Data visualization library for React
GitHub Stars
554
Weekly Downloads
3K
User Rating
4.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
4Easy to Use
3Great Documentation
3Highly Customizable
@fullcalendar/reactAn official React component for FullCalendar
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
106K
User Rating
4.3/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Performant
1Easy to Use
rmc
react-modern-calendar-datepickerA modern, beautiful, customizable date picker for React
GitHub Stars
746
Weekly Downloads
16K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Bleeding Edge
react-calendar-timelineA modern and responsive react timeline component.
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
20K
User Rating
3.4/ 5
5
Top Feedback
3Abandoned
2Poor Documentation
See 39 Alternatives

Tutorials

@nivo/calendar examples - CodeSandbox
codesandbox.io@nivo/calendar examples - CodeSandboxLearn how to use @nivo/calendar by viewing and forking @nivo/calendar example apps on CodeSandbox
Calendar chart
nivo.rocksCalendar chart@nivo/calendar package Calendar chart.
@cloudbees/nivo-calendar on NPM
libraries.io9 months ago@cloudbees/nivo-calendar on NPMDiscover open source packages, modules and frameworks you can use in your code
Add Charts into Our React App with Nivo — Bullet and Calendar Charts - The Web Dev
thewebdev.info1 year agoAdd Charts into Our React App with Nivo — Bullet and Calendar Charts - The Web DevSpread the love Related Posts Add Charts into Our React App with VictoryThe Victory lets us add charts and data visualization into our React app. In this… Add Charts into Our React App with NivoThe Victory lets us add charts and data visualization into our React app. In this… Add Charts into Our Rea…