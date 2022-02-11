With this package, Nitro can generate static exports of your project by using
npm run export.
npm run export
The gulp task "dump-views" must be present in your project.
The exporter configuration can be found in your config.
The export folder for your static export. This is where all your static files will go.
example:
'export'
Contains a list of language keys. The views will be exported using the specified language keys. (
?lang=<lang>)
default for default language in an array with configured languages
example:
['de', 'default']
Controls which public files should be exported statically.
true will export all files from your
public directory.
You can define an array of strings, like
['public/assets/css/app.css', 'public/assets/js/app.js'] to export only those files.
When defining strings you can use globbing patterns.
example:
['public/*', 'public/assets/**/*', 'public/content/**/*']
Defines file renames. Takes an array of objects with
src,
base and
dest.
Renaming is used with native
gulp.src(...).pipe(gulp.dest(...)).
example:
[
{
src: 'export/assets/**',
base: 'export/assets',
dest: 'export/',
},
]
Defines string replacements. Takes an array of objects with
glob and
replace.
replace is an array of objects with keys
from and
to.
Please note: renames are executed before replacements!
example:
[
{
glob: ['export/*.html', 'export/css/*.css'],
replace: [
{
from: '/assets',
to: '',
},
],
},
]
Controls which views should be exported statically.
true will export all views from your
views directory.
You can define an array of strings, like
['index', '404'] to export only those views.
When defining strings you can use globbing patterns.
example:
true
Controls which additional routes should be exported.
example:
['api/service/countries.json', 'api/service/products.json']
Defines, if the exported html pages should be minified.
example:
false
Defines, if the export should be zipped.
example:
false
"exporter": [
{
"dest": "export",
"i18n": [],
"publics": true,
"renames": [
{
"src": "export/assets/**",
"base": "export/assets",
"dest": "export/"
}
],
"replacements": [
{
glob: ['export/*.html'],
replace: [
{
from: '/assets/',
to: '',
},
{
from: '/content/',
to: 'content/',
},
{
from: ' href="/?([a-z0-9-]+)"',
to: ' href="$1.html"',
},
],
},
{
glob: ['export/css/*.css'],
replace: [
{
from: '/assets/',
to: '../',
},
{
from: '/content/',
to: '../content/',
},
],
},
{
"glob": ["export/js/*.js"],
"replace": [
{
from: '/assets/',
to: '',
},
{
"from": "/api",
"to": "api"
}
]
},
],
"views": true,
"minifyHtml": false,
"zip": false,
}
]
You can define multiple exporter configuration objects, by setting the
exporter to an array.
exporter: [
{
dest: 'export',
i18n: [],
publics: true,
renames: [],
replacements: [],
views: true,
minifyHtml: false,
zip: false,
},
{
dest: 'static',
i18n: [],
publics: true,
renames: [],
replacements: [],
views: true,
minifyHtml: true,
zip: false,
},
]