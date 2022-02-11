Nitro Exporter

With this package, Nitro can generate static exports of your project by using npm run export .

npm run export

Requirements

The gulp task "dump-views" must be present in your project.

Configuration options

The exporter configuration can be found in your config.

The export folder for your static export. This is where all your static files will go.

example: 'export'

Contains a list of language keys. The views will be exported using the specified language keys. ( ?lang=<lang> )

Using an empty array will export the default language

Use default for default language in an array with configured languages

example: ['de', 'default']

Controls which public files should be exported statically. true will export all files from your public directory.

You can define an array of strings, like ['public/assets/css/app.css', 'public/assets/js/app.js'] to export only those files.

When defining strings you can use globbing patterns.

example: ['public/*', 'public/assets/**/*', 'public/content/**/*']

Defines file renames. Takes an array of objects with src , base and dest . Renaming is used with native gulp.src(...).pipe(gulp.dest(...)) .

example:

[ { src: 'export/assets/**' , base: 'export/assets' , dest: 'export/' , }, ]

Defines string replacements. Takes an array of objects with glob and replace . replace is an array of objects with keys from and to .

Please note: renames are executed before replacements!

example:

[ { glob: [ 'export/*.html' , 'export/css/*.css' ], replace: [ { from : '/assets' , to: '' , }, ], }, ]

Controls which views should be exported statically. true will export all views from your views directory.

You can define an array of strings, like ['index', '404'] to export only those views.

When defining strings you can use globbing patterns.

example: true

Controls which additional routes should be exported.

example: ['api/service/countries.json', 'api/service/products.json']

Defines, if the exported html pages should be minified.

example: false

Defines, if the export should be zipped.

example: false

Example Exporter Config

"exporter" : [ { "dest" : "export" , "i18n" : [], "publics" : true , "renames" : [ { "src" : "export/assets/**" , "base" : "export/assets" , "dest" : "export/" } ], "replacements" : [ { glob: [ 'export/*.html' ], replace: [ { from : '/assets/' , to: '' , }, { from : '/content/' , to: 'content/' , }, { from : ' href="/?([a-z0-9-]+)"' , to: ' href="$1.html"' , }, ], }, { glob: [ 'export/css/*.css' ], replace: [ { from : '/assets/' , to: '../' , }, { from : '/content/' , to: '../content/' , }, ], }, { "glob" : [ "export/js/*.js" ], "replace" : [ { from : '/assets/' , to: '' , }, { "from" : "/api" , "to" : "api" } ] }, ], "views" : true , "minifyHtml" : false , "zip" : false , } ]

Multiple Exporter configurations

You can define multiple exporter configuration objects, by setting the exporter to an array.

Example