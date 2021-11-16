Nimiq is a frictionless payment protocol for the web.
Check out our Testnet.
For users looking to run a standalone Nimiq node (which is also capable of mining), see our Downloads page for installable Linux and Windows binary packages.
For developers looking to include Nimiq support on their applications, there are two npm packages available:
@nimiq/core: Module for use in node.js applications.
@nimiq/core-web: Module for use in client-side (browser) applications (includes the same files that are available from our CDN).
git and
build-essential:
sudo apt-get install -y git build-essential.
git,
python2.7,
make,
gcc and
gcc-c++.
yarn globally:
sudo npm install -g yarn.
gulp globally:
yarn global add gulp.
git clone https://github.com/nimiq/core-js.
cd core-js && yarn && yarn build.
clients/browser/index.html in your browser.
A good way to get started is to have a look at the most simple web application on top of the Nimiq Blockchain.
Follow the Quickstart guide or make use of our CDN:
<script src="https://cdn.nimiq.com/latest/nimiq.js"></script>
Open
clients/browser/index.html in your browser or include
<script src="dist/nimiq.js"></script> in your project.
To run a Node.js client you will need a publicly routable IP, Domain, and SSL Certificate (get a free certificate at letsencrypt.org). Start the client by running
clients/nodejs/nimiq with the respective configuration.
yarn test runs browser and Node.js tests.
yarn test-browser runs the testsuite in your browser only.
yarn test-node runs the testsuite in Node.js only.
yarn lint runs the ESLint javascript linter.
Executing
yarn build concatenates all sources into
dist/{web,web-babel,web-crypto,node}.js
If you'd like to contribute to the development of Nimiq please follow our Code of Conduct and Contributing Guidelines.
This project is under the Apache License 2.0.