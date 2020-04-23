A simple Angular 4+ plugin enabling you to smooth scroll to any element on your page and enhance scroll-based features in your app. Works for Angular 4+, both AoT and SSR. No dependencies.Support for Angular 9!
|Subject
|Type
|Badge
|CI / CD
|Circle CI
|Releases
|GitHub
|NPM
|Dependencies
|Production
|Peer
|Development
|Optional
|Downloads
|NPM
|License
|MIT
Current Angular Version
Angular 8 and 9
$ npm install @nicky-lenaers/ngx-scroll-to
Angular 7
$ npm install @nicky-lenaers/ngx-scroll-to@'2'
Angular 6
$ npm install @nicky-lenaers/ngx-scroll-to@'1'
Angular <= 5.x
$ npm install @nicky-lenaers/ngx-scroll-to@'<1'
...
import { ScrollToModule } from '@nicky-lenaers/ngx-scroll-to';
...
@NgModule({
imports: [
...
ScrollToModule.forRoot()
],
...
bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule { }
my.component.html
<!-- Works for including '#' -->
<button [ngxScrollTo]="'#destination'">Go to destination</button>
<!-- Works for excluding '#' -->
<button [ngxScrollTo]="'destination'">Go to destination</button>
<!-- Works for Angular ElementRef -->
<button [ngxScrollTo]="destinationRef">Go to destination</button>
<div id="destination" #destinationRef>
You've reached your destination.
</div>
Besides scrolling to a specific element, it is also possible to scroll a given offset only. This can be achieved by an empty target and an offset:
my.component.html
<button
ngxScrollTo
[ngxScrollToOffset]="200">
Go down 200 pixels
</button>
my.component.html
<button (click)="triggerScrollTo()">Go to destination</button>
<div id="destination">
You've reached your destination.
</div>
my.service.ts
import { Injectable } from '@angular/core';
import { ScrollToService, ScrollToConfigOptions } from '@nicky-lenaers/ngx-scroll-to';
@Injectable()
export class MyService {
constructor(private scrollToService: ScrollToService) { }
triggerScrollTo() {
const config: ScrollToConfigOptions = {
target: 'destination'
};
this.scrollToService.scrollTo(config);
}
}
Just like with the Directive, the Service can be used to scroll to an offset only instead of a given target element:
my.component.html
<button (click)="triggerScrollToOffsetOnly(200)">Go down 200 pixels</button>
my.service.ts
import { Injectable } from '@angular/core';
import { ScrollToService, ScrollToConfigOptions } from '@nicky-lenaers/ngx-scroll-to';
@Injectable()
export class MyService {
constructor(private scrollToService: ScrollToService) { }
triggerScrollToOffsetOnly(offset: number = 0) {
const config: ScrollToConfigOptions = {
offset
};
this.scrollToService.scrollTo(config);
}
}
my.component.ts
import { ScrollToAnimationEasing, ScrollToEvent, ScrollToOffsetMap } from '@nicky-lenaers/ngx-scroll-to';
@Component({
selector: 'my-component',
templateUrl: './my.component.html'
})
export class MyComponent {
ngxScrollToDestination: string;
ngxScrollToEvent: ScrollToEvent;
ngxScrollToDuration: number;
ngxScrollToEasing: ScrollToAnimationEasing;
ngxScrollToOffset: number;
ngxScrollToOffsetMap: ScrollToOffsetMap;
constructor() {
this.ngxScrollToDestination = 'destination-1';
this.ngxScrollToEvent = 'mouseenter';
this.ngxScrollToDuration = 1500;
this.ngxScrollToEasing = 'easeOutElastic';
this.ngxScrollToOffset = 300;
this.ngxScrollToOffsetMap = new Map();
this.ngxScrollToOffsetMap
.set(480, 100)
.set(768, 200)
.set(1240, 300)
.set(1920, 400)
}
toggleDestination() {
this.ngxScrollToDestination = this.ngxScrollToDestination === 'destination-1' ? 'destination-2' : 'destination-1';
}
}
my.component.html
<button (click)="toggleDestination()">Toggle Destination</button>
<button
[ngxScrollTo]="ngxScrollToDestination"
[ngxScrollToEvent]="ngxScrollToEvent"
[ngxScrollToDuration]="ngxScrollToDuration"
[ngxScrollToEasing]="ngxScrollToEasing"
[ngxScrollToOffset]="ngxScrollToOffset"
[ngxScrollToOffsetMap]="ngxScrollToOffsetMap">
Go to destination
</button>
<div id="destination-1">
You've reached your first destination
</div>
<div id="destination-2">
You've reached your second destination
</div>
my.component.html
<button (click)="triggerScrollTo()">Go to destination</button>
<div id="custom-container">
<div id="destination">
You've reached your destination.
</div>
</div>
my.service.ts
import { Injectable } from '@angular/core';
import { ScrollToService, ScrollToConfigOptions } from '@nicky-lenaers/ngx-scroll-to';
@Injectable()
export class MyService {
constructor(private scrollToService: ScrollToService) { }
triggerScrollTo() {
/**
* @see NOTE:1
*/
const config: ScrollToConfigOptions = {
container: 'custom-container',
target: 'destination',
duration: 650,
easing: 'easeOutElastic',
offset: 20
};
this.scrollToService.scrollTo(config);
}
}
NOTE:1
The
container property is an optional property. By default,
ngxScrollTo searches for the first scrollable parent
HTMLElement with respect to the specified
target. This should suffice in most cases. However, if multiple scrollable parents reside in the DOM tree, you have the degree of freedom the specify a specific container by using the
container property, as used in the above example.
|Options
|Type
|Default
|ngxScrollTo
|
string |
number |
ElementRef |
HTMLElement
|
''
|ngxScrollToEvent
|
ScrollToEvent
|
click
|ngxScrollToDuration
|
number
|
650
|ngxScrollToEasing
|
ScrollToAnimationEasing
|
easeInOutQuad
|ngxScrollToOffset
|
number
|
0
|ngxScrollToOffsetMap
|
ScrollToOffsetMap
|
new Map()
In some occasions, one might misspell a target or container selector string. Even though
ngx-scoll-to will not be able to initiate the scrolling animation, you can catch the internally generated error and handle it as you please on the
Observable chain returned from the
scrollTo method.
faulty.service.ts
import { Injectable } from '@angular/core';
import { ScrollToService } from '@nicky-lenaers/ngx-scroll-to';
@Injectable()
export class FaultyService {
constructor(private scrollToService: ScrollToService) { }
triggerScrollTo() {
this.scrollToService
.scrollTo({
target: 'faulty-id'
})
.subscribe(
value => { console.log(value) },
err => console.error(err) // Error is caught and logged instead of thrown
);
}
}
[ngxScrollTo]
This value specifies the ID of the HTML Element to scroll to. Note the outer double quotes
"" and the inner single quotes
'' in the above example(s). This enables you to dynamically set the string value based on a class property of your Component.
[ngxScrollToEvent]
This value controls to event on which to trigger the scroll animation. Allowed values are:
click
mouseenter
mouseover
mousedown
mouseup
dblclick
contextmenu
wheel
mouseleave
mouseout
[ngxScrollToDuration]
This value controls to duration of your scroll animation. Note that this value is in milliseconds.
[ngxScrollToEasing]
This value controls a named easing logic function to control your animation easing. Allowed values are:
easeInQuad
easeOutQuad
easeInOutQuad
easeInCubic
easeOutCubic
easeInOutCubic
easeInQuart
easeOutQuart
easeInOutQuart
easeInQuint
easeOutQuint
easeInOutQuint
easeOutElastic
[ngxScrollToOffset]
This value controls the offset with respect to the top of the destination HTML element. Note that this value is in pixels.
[ngxScrollToOffsetMap]
This value allows you to control dynamic offsets based on the width of the device screen. The Map get's iterated over internally in a sequential fashion, meaning you need to supply key values in the order from low to high. The
key of the
Map defines the width treshold. The
value of the
Map defines the offset. Note that this value is in pixels.
Please see Contributing Guidelines.
Please see Code of Conduct.