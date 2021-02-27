openbase logo
@ni2khanna/emoji-mart

by missive
3.0.1 (see all)

One component to pick them all 👊🏼

Readme


Emoji Mart is a Slack-like customizable
emoji picker component for React
DemoChangelog

Build Status

picker

Missive
Brought to you by the Missive team

Installation

npm install --save emoji-mart

Components

Picker

import 'emoji-mart/css/emoji-mart.css'
import { Picker } from 'emoji-mart'

<Picker set='apple' />
<Picker onSelect={this.addEmoji} />
<Picker title='Pick your emoji…' emoji='point_up' />
<Picker style={{ position: 'absolute', bottom: '20px', right: '20px' }} />
<Picker i18n={{ search: 'Recherche', categories: { search: 'Résultats de recherche', recent: 'Récents' } }} />
PropRequiredDefaultDescription
autoFocusfalseAuto focus the search input when mounted
color#ae65c5The top bar anchors select and hover color
emojidepartment_storeThe emoji shown when no emojis are hovered, set to an empty string to show nothing
include[]Only load included categories. Accepts I18n categories keys. Order will be respected, except for the recent category which will always be the first.
exclude[]Don't load excluded categories. Accepts I18n categories keys.
custom[]Custom emojis
recentPass your own frequently used emojis as array of string IDs
enableFrequentEmojiSortfalseInstantly sort “Frequently Used” category
emojiSize24The emoji width and height
onClickParams: (emoji, event) => {}. Not called when emoji is selected with enter
onSelectParams: (emoji) => {}
onSkinChangeParams: (skin) => {}
perLine9Number of emojis per line. While there’s no minimum or maximum, this will affect the picker’s width. This will set Frequently Used length as well (perLine * 4)
i18n{…}An object containing localized strings
nativefalseRenders the native unicode emoji
setappleThe emoji set: 'apple', 'google', 'twitter', 'facebook'
themelightThe picker theme: 'auto', 'light', 'dark'
sheetSize64The emoji sheet size: 16, 20, 32, 64
backgroundImageFn((set, sheetSize) => …)A Fn that returns that image sheet to use for emojis. Useful for avoiding a request if you have the sheet locally.
emojisToShowFilter((emoji) => true)A Fn to choose whether an emoji should be displayed or not
showPreviewtrueDisplay preview section
showSkinTonestrueDisplay skin tones picker. Disable both this and showPreview to remove the footer entirely.
emojiTooltipfalseShow emojis short name when hovering (title)
useButtontrueWhen clickable, render emojis with a <button>. Some browsers have issues rendering certain emojis on a button, so you might want to disable this. It is better for accessibility to use buttons.
skinForces skin color: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6
defaultSkin1Default skin color: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6
skinEmojiThe emoji used to pick a skin tone. Uses an emoji-less skin tone picker by default
styleInline styles applied to the root element. Useful for positioning
titleEmoji Mart™The title shown when no emojis are hovered
notFoundEmojisleuth_or_spyThe emoji shown when there are no search results
notFoundNot Found
icons{}Custom icons

I18n

search: 'Search',
clear: 'Clear', // Accessible label on "clear" button
notfound: 'No Emoji Found',
skintext: 'Choose your default skin tone',
categories: {
  search: 'Search Results',
  recent: 'Frequently Used',
  smileys: 'Smileys & Emotion',
  people: 'People & Body',
  nature: 'Animals & Nature',
  foods: 'Food & Drink',
  activity: 'Activity',
  places: 'Travel & Places',
  objects: 'Objects',
  symbols: 'Symbols',
  flags: 'Flags',
  custom: 'Custom',
},
categorieslabel: 'Emoji categories', // Accessible title for the list of categories
skintones: {
  1: 'Default Skin Tone',
  2: 'Light Skin Tone',
  3: 'Medium-Light Skin Tone',
  4: 'Medium Skin Tone',
  5: 'Medium-Dark Skin Tone',
  6: 'Dark Skin Tone',
},

Tip: You usually do not need to translate the categories and skin tones by youself, because this data and their translations should be included in the Unicode CLDR (the "Common Locale Data Repository"). You can look them up and just take them from there.

Sheet sizes

Sheets are served from unpkg, a global CDN that serves files published to npm.

SetSize (sheetSize: 16)Size (sheetSize: 20)Size (sheetSize: 32)Size (sheetSize: 64)
apple407 KB561 KB1.34 MB3.60 MB
facebook416 KB579 KB1.38 MB3.68 MB
google362 KB489 KB1.12 MB2.78 MB
twitter361 KB485 KB1.05 MB2.39 MB

Datasets

While all sets are available by default, you may want to include only a single set data to reduce the size of your bundle.

SetSize (on disk)
all611 KB
apple548 KB
facebook468 KB
google518 KB
twitter517 KB

To use these data files (or any other custom data), use the NimblePicker component:

import data from 'emoji-mart/data/google.json'
import { NimblePicker } from 'emoji-mart'

<NimblePicker set='google' data={data} />

Examples of emoji object:

{
  id: 'smiley',
  name: 'Smiling Face with Open Mouth',
  colons: ':smiley:',
  text: ':)',
  emoticons: [
    '=)',
    '=-)'
  ],
  skin: null,
  native: '😃'
}

{
  id: 'santa',
  name: 'Father Christmas',
  colons: ':santa::skin-tone-3:',
  text: '',
  emoticons: [],
  skin: 3,
  native: '🎅🏼'
}

{
  id: 'octocat',
  name: 'Octocat',
  colons: ':octocat:',
  text: '',
  emoticons: [],
  custom: true,
  imageUrl: 'https://github.githubassets.com/images/icons/emoji/octocat.png'
}

Emoji

import { Emoji } from 'emoji-mart'

<Emoji emoji={{ id: 'santa', skin: 3 }} size={16} />
<Emoji emoji=':santa::skin-tone-3:' size={16} />
<Emoji emoji='santa' set='apple' size={16} />
PropRequiredDefaultDescription
emojiEither a string or an emoji object
sizeThe emoji width and height.
nativefalseRenders the native unicode emoji
onClickParams: (emoji, event) => {}
onLeaveParams: (emoji, event) => {}
onOverParams: (emoji, event) => {}
fallbackParams: (emoji, props) => {}
setappleThe emoji set: 'apple', 'google', 'twitter'
sheetSize64The emoji sheet size: 16, 20, 32, 64
backgroundImageFn((set, sheetSize) => `https://unpkg.com/emoji-datasource@3.0.0/sheet_${set}_${sheetSize}.png`)A Fn that returns that image sheet to use for emojis. Useful for avoiding a request if you have the sheet locally.
skin1Skin color: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6
tooltipfalseShow emoji short name when hovering (title)
htmlfalseReturns an HTML string to use with dangerouslySetInnerHTML

Unsupported emojis fallback

Certain sets don’t support all emojis. By default the Emoji component will not render anything so that the emojis’ don’t take space in the picker when not available. When using the standalone Emoji component, you can however render anything you want by providing the fallback props.

To have the component render :shrug: you would need to:

<Emoji
  set={'apple'}
  emoji={'shrug'}
  size={24}
  fallback={(emoji, props) => {
    return emoji ? `:${emoji.short_names[0]}:` : props.emoji
  }}
/>

Using with dangerouslySetInnerHTML

The Emoji component being a functional component, you can call it as you would call any function instead of using JSX. Make sure you pass html: true for it to return an HTML string.

<span dangerouslySetInnerHTML={{
  __html: Emoji({
    html: true
    set: 'apple'
    emoji: '+1'
    size: 24
  })
}}></span>

Using with contentEditable

Following the dangerouslySetInnerHTML example above, make sure the wrapping span sets contenteditable="false".

<div contentEditable={true}>
  Looks good to me

  <span contentEditable={false} dangerouslySetInnerHTML={{
    __html: Emoji({
      html: true
      set: 'apple'
      emoji: '+1'
      size: 24
    })
  }}></span>
</div>

Custom emojis

You can provide custom emojis which will show up in their own category. You can either use a single image as imageUrl or use a spritesheet as shown in the second object.

import { Picker } from 'emoji-mart'

const customEmojis = [
  {
    name: 'Octocat',
    short_names: ['octocat'],
    text: '',
    emoticons: [],
    keywords: ['github'],
    imageUrl: 'https://github.githubassets.com/images/icons/emoji/octocat.png',
    customCategory: 'GitHub'
  },
  {
    name: 'Test Flag',
    short_names: ['test'],
    text: '',
    emoticons: [],
    keywords: ['test', 'flag'],
    spriteUrl: 'https://unpkg.com/emoji-datasource-twitter@4.0.4/img/twitter/sheets-256/64.png',
    sheet_x: 1,
    sheet_y: 1,
    size: 64,
    sheetColumns: 52,
    sheetRows: 52,
  },
]

<Picker custom={customEmojis} />

The customCategory string is optional. If you include it, then the custom emoji will be shown in whatever categories you define. If you don't include it, then there will just be one category called "Custom."

Not Found

You can provide a custom Not Found object which will allow the appearance of the not found search results to change. In this case, we change the default 'sleuth_or_spy' emoji to Octocat when our search finds no results.

import { Picker } from 'emoji-mart'

const notFound = () => <img src='https://github.githubassets.com/images/icons/emoji/octocat.png' />

<Picker notFound={notFound} />

Custom icons

You can provide custom icons which will override the default icons.

import { Picker } from 'emoji-mart'

const customIcons = {
  categories: {
    recent: () => <img src='https://github.githubassets.com/images/icons/emoji/octocat.png' />,
    foods: () => <svg role="img" viewBox="0 0 24 24" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"><path d="M0 0l6.084 24H8L1.916 0zM21 5h-4l-1-4H4l3 12h3l1 4h13L21 5zM6.563 3h7.875l2 8H8.563l-2-8zm8.832 10l-2.856 1.904L12.063 13h3.332zM19 13l-1.5-6h1.938l2 8H16l3-2z"/></svg>,
    people: () => <svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="16" height="16" viewBox="0 0 16 16"><path d="M3 2l10 6-10 6z"></path></svg>
  }
}

<Picker icons={customIcons} />

The Picker doesn’t have to be mounted for you to take advantage of the advanced search results.

import { emojiIndex } from 'emoji-mart'

emojiIndex.search('christmas').map((o) => o.native)
// => [🎄, 🎅🏼, 🔔, 🎁, ⛄️, ❄️]

With custom data

import data from 'emoji-mart/datasets/apple'
import { NimbleEmojiIndex } from 'emoji-mart'

let emojiIndex = new NimbleEmojiIndex(data)
emojiIndex.search('christmas')

Get emoji data from Native

You can get emoji data from native emoji unicode using the getEmojiDataFromNative util function.

import { getEmojiDataFromNative, Emoji } from 'emoji-mart'
import data from 'emoji-mart/data/all.json'

const emojiData = getEmojiDataFromNative('🏊🏽‍♀️', 'apple', data)

<Emoji
  emoji={emojiData}
  set={'apple'}
  skin={emojiData.skin || 1}
  size={48}
/>

Example of emojiData object:

emojiData: {
  "id": "woman-swimming",
  "name": "Woman Swimming",
  "colons": ":woman-swimming::skin-tone-4:",
  "emoticons": [],
  "unified": "1f3ca-1f3fd-200d-2640-fe0f",
  "skin": 4,
  "native": "🏊🏽‍♀️"
}

Storage

By default EmojiMart will store user chosen skin and frequently used emojis in localStorage. That can however be overwritten should you want to store these in your own storage.

import { store } from 'emoji-mart'

store.setHandlers({
  getter: (key) => {
    // Get from your own storage (sync)
  },

  setter: (key, value) => {
    // Persist in your own storage (can be async)
  }
})

Possible keys are:

KeyValueDescription
skin1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6
frequently{ 'astonished': 11, '+1': 22 }An object where the key is the emoji name and the value is the usage count
last'astonished'(Optional) Used by frequently to be sure the latest clicked emoji will always appear in the “Recent” category

Features

Short name, name and keywords

Not only does Emoji Mart return more results than most emoji picker, they’re more accurate and sorted by relevance.

summer

Emoticons

The only emoji picker that returns emojis when searching for emoticons.

emoticons

Results intersection

For better results, Emoji Mart split search into words and only returns results matching both terms.

high-five

Fully customizable

Anchors color, title and default emoji

customizable-color
pick-your-emoji

Emojis sizes and length

size-and-length

Default skin color

As the developer, you have control over which skin color is used by default.

skins

It can however be overwritten as per user preference.

customizable-skin

Multiple sets supported

Apple / Google / Twitter / Facebook

sets

Not opinionated

Emoji Mart doesn’t automatically insert anything into a text input, nor does it show or hide itself. It simply returns an emoji object. It’s up to the developer to mount/unmount (it’s fast!) and position the picker. You can use the returned object as props for the EmojiMart.Emoji component. You could also use emoji.colons to insert text into a textarea or emoji.native to use the emoji.

Usage outside React

Emoji Mart can be used with React alternatives such as Preact, Inferno, and react-lite.

Furthermore, you can use it as a custom element using remount, meaning that you can use it within any JavaScript framework (or vanilla JS).

For an end-to-end example of how to do this, see emoji-mart-outside-react.

Optimizing for production

Modern/ES builds

Emoji Mart comes in three flavors:

dist
dist-es
dist-modern
  • dist is the standard build with the highest level of compatibility.
  • dist-es is the same, but uses ES modules for better tree-shaking.
  • dist-modern removes features not needed in modern evergreen browsers (i.e. latest Chrome, Edge, Firefox, and Safari).

The default builds are dist and dist-es. (In Webpack, one or the other will be chosen based on your resolve main fields.) If you want to use dist-modern, you must explicitly import it:

import { Picker } from 'emoji-mart/dist-modern/index.js'

Using something like Babel, you can transpile the modern build to suit your own needs.

Removing prop-types

To remove prop-types in production, use babel-plugin-transform-react-remove-prop-types:

npm install --save-dev babel-plugin-transform-react-remove-prop-types

Then add to your .babelrc:

"plugins": [
  [
    "transform-react-remove-prop-types",
    {
      "removeImport": true,
      "additionalLibraries": [
        "../../utils/shared-props"
      ]
    }
  ]
]

You'll also need to ensure that Babel is transpiling emoji-mart, e.g. by not excluding node_modules in babel-loader.

Development

yarn build

In two separate tabs:

yarn start
yarn storybook

The storybook is hosted at localhost:6006, and the code will be built on-the-fly.

🎩 Hat tips!

Powered by iamcal/emoji-data and inspired by iamcal/js-emoji.
🙌🏼  Cal Henderson.



Missive
Missive mixes team email and threaded group chat for productive teams.
A single app for all your internal and external communication and a full work management solution.

