openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@ngxs/store

by ngxs
3.7.3 (see all)

🚀 NGXS - State Management for Angular

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

70.7K

GitHub Stars

3.2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

6d ago

Contributors

159

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Angular State Management

Reviews

Average Rating

4.2/55
Read All Reviews
Bforsyth1234
BGXi

Top Feedback

2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
1Performant
1Bleeding Edge
1Responsive Maintainers

Readme


NGXS is a state management pattern + library for Angular


The Goal of NGXS

NGXS tries to make things as simple and accessible as possible. There can be a lot of boilerplate code in state management, thus a main goal of NGXS is to reduce boilerplate allowing you to do more things with less. It is also not necessary to be super familiar with RxJs.

The Goal of NGXS Labs

The idea with this github organisation is to provide a place for the community to create libraries that augment the main framework with functionality that does not need to be integrated directly into the framework and therefore can evolve through their initial iterations of experimentation without affecting the main @ngxs/store library.

Getting Started - Local Development

Installation

To get started locally, follow these instructions:

  1. If you haven't done it already, make a fork of this repo.
  2. Clone to your local computer using git.
  3. Make sure that you have installed NodeJS.
  4. Make sure that you have yarn installed.
  5. Run yarn install.
  6. Run yarn build:packages.

Creating new packages or add feature/fix

if you make changes @ngxs/store
  1. Run development mode yarn build:packages --package store --watch
  2. Run serve integration examples yarn start
  3. ...development...
  4. Run tests yarn test:ci
  5. Create pull request
if you add a new package @ngxs/my-super-plugin
  1. Create a new project folder packages/my-super-plugin
  2. Create template library with ngPackagr
  3. Add your project to package.json
  4. Run development mode yarn build:packages --package my-super-plugin --watch
  5. ...development...
  6. Run build yarn build:packages --package my-super-plugin
  7. Run tests yarn test:ci
  8. Create pull request

NGXS Labs

If you have ideas for creating unique libraries, you can join us. Email us at ngxs.lead@gmail.com. Or you can email us on Twitter or Slack.

Packages

Tools

ProjectPackageVersionLinks
NGXS CLI@ngxs/clilatestREADME
NGXS Schematics@ngxs/schematicslatestREADME

Packages

ProjectPackageVersionLinks
NGXS Store@ngxs/storelatestREADME snapshot
NGXS Logger-plugin@ngxs/logger-pluginlatestREADME snapshot
NGXS Devtools-plugin@ngxs/devtools-pluginlatestREADME snapshot
NGXS WebSocket-plugin@ngxs/websocket-pluginlatestREADME snapshot
NGXS Form-plugin@ngxs/form-pluginlatestREADME snapshot
NGXS Router-plugin@ngxs/router-pluginlatestREADME snapshot
NGXS Storage-plugin@ngxs/storage-pluginlatestREADME snapshot
NGXS HMR@ngxs/hmr-pluginlatestREADME snapshot

NGXS Labs

ProjectPackageVersionLinks
NGXS-labs Data@ngxs-labs/datalatestREADME
NGXS-labs Emitter@ngxs-labs/emitterlatestREADME
NGXS-labs Immer adapter@ngxs-labs/immer-adapterlatestREADME
NGXS-labs Dispatch decorator@ngxs-labs/dispatch-decoratorlatestREADME
NGXS-labs Select snapshot decorator@ngxs-labs/select-snapshotlatestREADME
NGXS-labs Async storage plugin@ngxs-labs/async-storage-pluginlatestREADME
NGXS-labs Entity state@ngxs-labs/entity-statelatestREADME
NGXS-labs Testing tools@ngxs-labs/testinglatestREADME
NGXS-labs Actions Executing@ngxs-labs/actions-executinglatestREADME
NGXS-labs Attach Action@ngxs-labs/attach-actionlatestREADME

Community

ProjectPackageVersionLinks
Reset Pluginngxs-reset-pluginlatestREADME
NGXS-Loading-pluginngxs-loading-pluginlatestREADME
NGXS-History-pluginngxs-history-pluginlatestREADME

Contributors

Thanks to all our contributors!

Rate & Review

Great Documentation2
Easy to Use2
Performant1
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge1
Responsive Maintainers1
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Brooks ForsythSimsbury CT9 Ratings13 Reviews
Ionic/Angular developer
October 9, 2020
Bleeding Edge
Performant
Easy to Use
Great Documentation

NGXS is my go to state-management library, Much easier than other angular state management packages. Way less boilerplate. Great docs too.

0
Michael KislovMoscow, Russia8 Ratings10 Reviews
Bear inside!
January 25, 2021

It is necessary to try this tool in the context of a large application. We are currently using NGRX and there are many problems with it.

0
Max SheikhizadehU.S.7 Ratings0 Reviews
Lead Software Engineer
1 month ago
mariyastash20 Ratings3 Reviews
December 23, 2020
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Responsive Maintainers
Blake Mumford51 Ratings45 Reviews
November 8, 2020

Alternatives

sta
@rx-angular/stateReactive Extensions for Angular.
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
17K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@angular-redux/store[Unmaintained] Redux bindings and utilities for Angular
GitHub Stars
142
Weekly Downloads
22K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@datorama/akita🚀 State Management Tailored-Made for JS Applications
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
0
User Rating
5.0/ 5
4
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Highly Customizable
nss
ngx-state-storengx-state-store is based on RxJs, easy to learn and use, light and quick the state management module for the Angular applications starting from the version >= 7.2.0
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
38
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
cdk
@rx-angular/cdkReactive Extensions for Angular.
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
17K
See 39 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial