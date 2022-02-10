Schematics

This repository contains schematics for generating NGXS Store in Angular apps using the Angular CLI.

Install Angular CLI

## Installation

You should be using @angular/cli@6.1.0 or newer.

npm i -g @angular/cli

Install NGXS Schematics

npm i @ngxs/schematics

Easy way to add NGXS Store in your application

To add NGXS Store in application, you can use ng add with @ngxs/schematics .

ng add @ngxs/schematics

Option Description --skipInstall The flag to skip packages installing

Result:

Installed packages for tooling via npm. Adding npm dependencies ✅️ Added " @ngxs /devtools-plugin" into dependencies ✅️ Added " @ngxs /logger-plugin" into dependencies ✅️ Added " @ngxs /store" into dependencies ✅️ Added " @ngxs /schematics" into devDependencies Adding @ngxs /schematics to angular.json UPDATE package.json ( 2920 bytes) ✅️ Setting NGXS Schematics as default 👏 Create your first ngxs store by using starter kit: ng g ngxs-sk --spec 🔍 Installing packages...

Usage

Generating Components

You can use the ng generate (or just ng g) command to generate ngxs components:

ng generate @ngxs/schematics:store --name todo ng g @ngxs/schematics:store --name todo

All possible commands in the table below:

Scaffold Usage Aliases Options Store ng g @ngxs/schematics:store ngxs-store --name (required), --path, --sourceRoot, --spec (boolean) State ng g @ngxs/schematics:state ngxs-state --name (required), --path, --sourceRoot, --spec (boolean) Actions ng g @ngxs/schematics:actions ngxs-actions --name (required), --path, --sourceRoot Starter Kit ng g @ngxs/schematics:starter-kit ngxs-sk --path, --sourceRoot, --spec (boolean)

Aliases

For used the aliases you need to set @ngxs/schematics as the default collection. Update your project's angular.json :

"cli" : { "defaultCollection" : "@ngxs/schematics" }

Or simply use ng add @ngxs/schematics --skipInstall

Options

--name - there is a name of your store, state or actions

--spec - flag that allow to generate the test file

--sourceRoot - absolute path to create your files (in default - src )

--path - path relative to --sourceRoot (for example, --path=app -> /src/app )

Examples

Create a NGXS Store

To generate store with @ngxs/schematics :

ng generate @ngxs/schematics:store --name todo

Result:

CREATE src/todo/todo.actions.ts CREATE src/todo/todo.state.ts

Or with spec:

ng generate @ngxs/schematics:store --name todo --spec

Result:

CREATE src/todo/todo.actions.ts CREATE src/todo/todo.state.spec.ts CREATE src/todo/todo.state.ts

Create a NGXS State

To generate state with @ngxs/schematics :

ng generate @ngxs/schematics:state --name todo

Result:

CREATE src/todo/todo.state.ts

Or with spec:

ng generate @ngxs/schematics:state --name todo --spec

Result:

CREATE src/todo/todo.state.spec.ts CREATE src/todo/todo.state.ts

Create a NGXS Actions

To generate state with @ngxs/schematics :

ng generate @ngxs/schematics:actions --name todo

Result:

CREATE src/todo/todo.actions.ts

NGXS Starter Kit

Usage

To generate store with @ngxs/schematics:starter-kit :

ng generate @ngxs/schematics:starter-kit

Result:

CREATE src/store/store.config.ts CREATE src/store/store. module .ts CREATE src/store/auth/auth.actions.ts CREATE src/store/auth/auth.state.ts CREATE src/store/dashboard/index.ts CREATE src/store/dashboard/states/dictionary/dictionary.actions.ts CREATE src/store/dashboard/states/dictionary/dictionary.state.ts CREATE src/store/dashboard/states/user/user.actions.ts CREATE src/store/dashboard/states/user/user.state.ts

Or with spec:

ng generate @ngxs/schematics:starter-kit --spec

Result: