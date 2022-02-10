This repository contains schematics for generating NGXS Store in Angular apps using the Angular CLI.
You should be using
@angular/cli@6.1.0 or newer.
npm i -g @angular/cli
npm i @ngxs/schematics
To add NGXS Store in application, you can use
ng add with
@ngxs/schematics.
ng add @ngxs/schematics
|Option
|Description
|--skipInstall
|The flag to skip packages installing
Result:
Installed packages for tooling via npm.
Adding npm dependencies
✅️ Added "@ngxs/devtools-plugin" into dependencies
✅️ Added "@ngxs/logger-plugin" into dependencies
✅️ Added "@ngxs/store" into dependencies
✅️ Added "@ngxs/schematics" into devDependencies
Adding @ngxs/schematics to angular.json
UPDATE package.json (2920 bytes)
✅️ Setting NGXS Schematics as default
👏 Create your first ngxs store by using starter kit: ng g ngxs-sk --spec
🔍 Installing packages...
You can use the ng generate (or just ng g) command to generate ngxs components:
ng generate @ngxs/schematics:store --name todo
ng g @ngxs/schematics:store --name todo
All possible commands in the table below:
|Scaffold
|Usage
|Aliases
|Options
|Store
|ng g @ngxs/schematics:store
|ngxs-store
|--name (required), --path, --sourceRoot, --spec (boolean)
|State
|ng g @ngxs/schematics:state
|ngxs-state
|--name (required), --path, --sourceRoot, --spec (boolean)
|Actions
|ng g @ngxs/schematics:actions
|ngxs-actions
|--name (required), --path, --sourceRoot
|Starter Kit
|ng g @ngxs/schematics:starter-kit
|ngxs-sk
|--path, --sourceRoot, --spec (boolean)
For used the aliases you need to set @ngxs/schematics as the default collection. Update your project's
angular.json:
"cli": {
"defaultCollection": "@ngxs/schematics"
}
Or simply use
ng add @ngxs/schematics --skipInstall
--name - there is a name of your store, state or actions
--spec - flag that allow to generate the test file
--sourceRoot - absolute path to create your files (in default -
src)
--path - path relative to
--sourceRoot (for example,
--path=app ->
/src/app)
To generate store with
@ngxs/schematics:
ng generate @ngxs/schematics:store --name todo
Result:
CREATE src/todo/todo.actions.ts
CREATE src/todo/todo.state.ts
Or with spec:
ng generate @ngxs/schematics:store --name todo --spec
Result:
CREATE src/todo/todo.actions.ts
CREATE src/todo/todo.state.spec.ts
CREATE src/todo/todo.state.ts
To generate state with
@ngxs/schematics:
ng generate @ngxs/schematics:state --name todo
Result:
CREATE src/todo/todo.state.ts
Or with spec:
ng generate @ngxs/schematics:state --name todo --spec
Result:
CREATE src/todo/todo.state.spec.ts
CREATE src/todo/todo.state.ts
To generate state with
@ngxs/schematics:
ng generate @ngxs/schematics:actions --name todo
Result:
CREATE src/todo/todo.actions.ts
To generate store with
@ngxs/schematics:starter-kit:
ng generate @ngxs/schematics:starter-kit
Result:
CREATE src/store/store.config.ts
CREATE src/store/store.module.ts
CREATE src/store/auth/auth.actions.ts
CREATE src/store/auth/auth.state.ts
CREATE src/store/dashboard/index.ts
CREATE src/store/dashboard/states/dictionary/dictionary.actions.ts
CREATE src/store/dashboard/states/dictionary/dictionary.state.ts
CREATE src/store/dashboard/states/user/user.actions.ts
CREATE src/store/dashboard/states/user/user.state.ts
Or with spec:
ng generate @ngxs/schematics:starter-kit --spec
Result:
CREATE src/store/store.config.ts
CREATE src/store/store.module.ts
CREATE src/store/auth/auth.actions.ts
CREATE src/store/auth/auth.state.spec.ts
CREATE src/store/auth/auth.state.ts
CREATE src/store/dashboard/index.ts
CREATE src/store/dashboard/states/dictionary/dictionary.actions.ts
CREATE src/store/dashboard/states/dictionary/dictionary.state.spec.ts
CREATE src/store/dashboard/states/dictionary/dictionary.state.ts
CREATE src/store/dashboard/states/user/user.actions.ts
CREATE src/store/dashboard/states/user/user.state.spec.ts
CREATE src/store/dashboard/states/user/user.state.ts