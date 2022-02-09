

The Goal of NGXS

NGXS tries to make things as simple and accessible as possible. There can be a lot of boilerplate code in state management, thus a main goal of NGXS is to reduce boilerplate allowing you to do more things with less. It is also not necessary to be super familiar with RxJs.

The Goal of NGXS Labs

The idea with this github organisation is to provide a place for the community to create libraries that augment the main framework with functionality that does not need to be integrated directly into the framework and therefore can evolve through their initial iterations of experimentation without affecting the main @ngxs/store library.

Getting Started - Local Development

Installation

To get started locally, follow these instructions:

If you haven't done it already, make a fork of this repo. Clone to your local computer using git. Make sure that you have installed NodeJS. Make sure that you have yarn installed. Run yarn install . Run yarn build:packages .

Creating new packages or add feature/fix

if you make changes @ngxs/store

Run development mode yarn build:packages --package store --watch Run serve integration examples yarn start ...development... Run tests yarn test:ci Create pull request

if you add a new package @ngxs/my-super-plugin

Create a new project folder packages/my-super-plugin Create template library with ngPackagr Add your project to package.json Run development mode yarn build:packages --package my-super-plugin --watch ...development... Run build yarn build:packages --package my-super-plugin Run tests yarn test:ci Create pull request

NGXS Labs

If you have ideas for creating unique libraries, you can join us. Email us at ngxs.lead@gmail.com . Or you can email us on Twitter or Slack.

Packages

Project Package Version Links NGXS CLI @ngxs/cli NGXS Schematics @ngxs/schematics

