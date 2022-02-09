NGXS is a state management pattern + library for Angular
NGXS tries to make things as simple and accessible as possible. There can be a lot of boilerplate code in state management, thus a main goal of NGXS is to reduce boilerplate allowing you to do more things with less. It is also not necessary to be super familiar with RxJs.
The idea with this github organisation is to provide a place for the community to create libraries that augment the main framework with functionality that does not need to be integrated directly into the framework and therefore can evolve through their initial iterations of experimentation without affecting the main @ngxs/store library.
To get started locally, follow these instructions:
yarn install.
yarn build:packages.
yarn build:packages --package store --watch
yarn start
yarn test:ci
packages/my-super-plugin
yarn build:packages --package my-super-plugin --watch
yarn build:packages --package my-super-plugin
yarn test:ci
If you have ideas for creating unique libraries, you can join us. Email us at
ngxs.lead@gmail.com. Or you can email us on Twitter or Slack.
|Project
|Package
|Version
|Links
|NGXS CLI
@ngxs/cli
|NGXS Schematics
@ngxs/schematics
|NGXS Store
@ngxs/store
|NGXS Logger-plugin
@ngxs/logger-plugin
|NGXS Devtools-plugin
@ngxs/devtools-plugin
|NGXS WebSocket-plugin
@ngxs/websocket-plugin
|NGXS Form-plugin
@ngxs/form-plugin
|NGXS Router-plugin
@ngxs/router-plugin
|NGXS Storage-plugin
@ngxs/storage-plugin
|NGXS HMR
@ngxs/hmr-plugin
|NGXS-labs Data
@ngxs-labs/data
|NGXS-labs Emitter
@ngxs-labs/emitter
|NGXS-labs Immer adapter
@ngxs-labs/immer-adapter
|NGXS-labs Dispatch decorator
@ngxs-labs/dispatch-decorator
|NGXS-labs Select snapshot decorator
@ngxs-labs/select-snapshot
|NGXS-labs Async storage plugin
@ngxs-labs/async-storage-plugin
|NGXS-labs Entity state
@ngxs-labs/entity-state
|NGXS-labs Testing tools
@ngxs-labs/testing
|NGXS-labs Actions Executing
@ngxs-labs/actions-executing
|NGXS-labs Attach Action
@ngxs-labs/attach-action
|Reset Plugin
ngxs-reset-plugin
|NGXS-Loading-plugin
ngxs-loading-plugin
|NGXS-History-plugin
ngxs-history-plugin
Thanks to all our contributors!