@ngxs-labs/data

by ngxs-labs
6.2.0 (see all)

NGXS Persistence API

Overview

Readme

This repo is deprecated!

Actual: https://github.com/Angular-RU/angular-ru-sdk/tree/master/packages/ngxs

