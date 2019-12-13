Supports custom storage engine with async access

📦 Install

To install @ngxs-labs/async-storage-plugin run the following command:

npm install --save @ngxs-labs/async-storage-plugin or if you use yarn yarn add @ngxs-labs/async-storage-plugin

🔨 Usage

Import the module into your root application module:

import { NgModule } from '@angular/core' ; import { NgxsModule } from '@ngxs/store' ; import { NgxsAsyncStoragePluginModule } from '@ngxs-labs/async-storage-plugin' ; ({ imports: [ NgxsModule.forRoot(states), NgxsAsyncStoragePluginModule.forRoot(YOUR_CUSTOM_ENGINE) ] }) export class AppModule {}

Custom Async Storage Engine

You can implement your own async storage engine by providing an engine that implements AsyncStorageEngine :

export class MyAsyncStorageEngine implements AsyncStorageEngine { constructor ( private storage: YourStorage ) { } length(): Observable< number > { } getItem(key: any ): Observable< any > { } setItem(key: any , val: any ): void { } removeItem(key: any ): void { } clear(): void { } key(val: number ): Observable< string > { } } ({ imports: [ NgxsModule.forRoot([]), NgxsAsyncStoragePluginModule.forRoot(MyAsyncStorageEngine) ] }) export class AppModule {}

If your async storage returns a Promise you can wrap calls with from(storage.length()) from rxjs .

Code Samples

Custom Ionic Storage Engine

Here is an example implementation of the AsyncStorageEngine using the Ionic Storage. You can find the StorageService in the integration project.

import { Injectable, NgModule } from '@angular/core' ; import { IonicStorageModule, Storage } from '@ionic/storage' ; import { AsyncStorageEngine, NgxsAsyncStoragePluginModule } from '@ngxs-labs/async-storage-plugin' ; import { NgxsModule } from '@ngxs/store' ; import { from , Observable } from 'rxjs' ; ({ providedIn: 'root' }) export class StorageService implements AsyncStorageEngine { constructor ( private storage: Storage ) { } length(): Observable< number > { return from ( this .storage.length()); } getItem(key: any ): Observable< any > { return from ( this .storage.get(key)); } setItem(key: any , val: any ): void { this .storage.set(key, val); } removeItem(key: any ): void { this .storage.remove(key); } clear(): void { this .storage.clear(); } key(val: number ): Observable< string > { return from ( this .storage.keys().then( keys => keys[val])); } } ({ imports: [ NgxsModule.forRoot([]), NgxsAsyncStoragePluginModule.forRoot(StorageService), IonicStorageModule.forRoot() ] }) export class AppModule {}

Options and Migrations

This plugin provides the same options and migration settings as the Storage Plugin. See Options and Migrations here.