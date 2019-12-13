Supports custom storage engine with async access
To install
@ngxs-labs/async-storage-plugin run the following command:
npm install --save @ngxs-labs/async-storage-plugin
# or if you use yarn
yarn add @ngxs-labs/async-storage-plugin
Import the module into your root application module:
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { NgxsModule } from '@ngxs/store';
import { NgxsAsyncStoragePluginModule } from '@ngxs-labs/async-storage-plugin';
@NgModule({
imports: [
NgxsModule.forRoot(states),
NgxsAsyncStoragePluginModule.forRoot(YOUR_CUSTOM_ENGINE)
]
})
export class AppModule {}
You can implement your own async storage engine by providing an engine that implements
AsyncStorageEngine:
export class MyAsyncStorageEngine implements AsyncStorageEngine {
constructor(private storage: YourStorage) { }
length(): Observable<number> {
// Your logic here
}
getItem(key: any): Observable<any> {
// Your logic here
}
setItem(key: any, val: any): void {
// Your logic here
}
removeItem(key: any): void {
// Your logic here
}
clear(): void {
// Your logic here
}
key(val: number): Observable<string> {
// Your logic here
}
}
@NgModule({
imports: [
NgxsModule.forRoot([]),
NgxsAsyncStoragePluginModule.forRoot(MyAsyncStorageEngine)
]
})
export class AppModule {}
If your async storage returns a
Promise you can wrap calls with
from(storage.length()) from
rxjs.
Here is an example implementation of the
AsyncStorageEngine using the Ionic Storage.
You can find the StorageService in the integration project.
import { Injectable, NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { IonicStorageModule, Storage } from '@ionic/storage';
import { AsyncStorageEngine, NgxsAsyncStoragePluginModule } from '@ngxs-labs/async-storage-plugin';
import { NgxsModule } from '@ngxs/store';
import { from, Observable } from 'rxjs';
@Injectable({
providedIn: 'root'
})
export class StorageService implements AsyncStorageEngine {
constructor(private storage: Storage) { }
length(): Observable<number> {
return from(this.storage.length());
}
getItem(key: any): Observable<any> {
return from(this.storage.get(key));
}
setItem(key: any, val: any): void {
this.storage.set(key, val);
}
removeItem(key: any): void {
this.storage.remove(key);
}
clear(): void {
this.storage.clear();
}
key(val: number): Observable<string> {
return from(this.storage.keys().then(keys => keys[val]));
}
}
@NgModule({
imports: [
NgxsModule.forRoot([]),
NgxsAsyncStoragePluginModule.forRoot(StorageService),
IonicStorageModule.forRoot()
]
})
export class AppModule {}
This plugin provides the same options and migration settings as the Storage Plugin. See Options and Migrations here.