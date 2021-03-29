openbase logo
@ngx-validate/core

by ng-turkey
0.1.1

Dynamic reactive forms validation for Angular 5+

Downloads/wk

1.7K

60

1yr ago

8

1

MIT

Built-In

Yes?

Readme

NgxValidate

This project is still a work-in-progress and, although it works fine, it should be used with caution.

Live demo

Stackblitz Example

Installation

yarn add @ngx-validate/core

or

npm install @ngx-validate/core

Usage

Import core module to your main module as follows:

import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser';
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { ReactiveFormsModule } from '@angular/forms';

import { AppRoutingModule } from './app-routing.module';
import { AppComponent } from './app.component';
import { NgxValidateCoreModule } from '@ngx-validate/core';

@NgModule({
  declarations: [AppComponent],
  imports: [BrowserModule, AppRoutingModule, ReactiveFormsModule, NgxValidateCoreModule.forRoot()],
  providers: [],
  bootstrap: [AppComponent],
})
export class AppModule {}

Roadmap

  • Dynamic display of validation errors

  • Support for error blueprints with parameters

  • Separate directives to mark style and render targets in DOM

  • Meaningful defaults, instant start

  • Flexible configuration on module, form group, and form control level

  • Permissive license (MIT)

  • Usage documentation

  • GitHub Pages implementation

  • Issue submission template

  • Contribution documentation

  • Tests

