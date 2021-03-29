This project is still a work-in-progress and, although it works fine, it should be used with caution.

Live demo

Stackblitz Example

Installation

yarn add @ngx-validate/core

or

npm install @ngx-validate/core

Usage

Import core module to your main module as follows:

import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser' ; import { NgModule } from '@angular/core' ; import { ReactiveFormsModule } from '@angular/forms' ; import { AppRoutingModule } from './app-routing.module' ; import { AppComponent } from './app.component' ; import { NgxValidateCoreModule } from '@ngx-validate/core' ; ({ declarations: [AppComponent], imports: [BrowserModule, AppRoutingModule, ReactiveFormsModule, NgxValidateCoreModule.forRoot()], providers: [], bootstrap: [AppComponent], }) export class AppModule {}

Roadmap