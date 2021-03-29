This project is still a work-in-progress and, although it works fine, it should be used with caution.
yarn add @ngx-validate/core
or
npm install @ngx-validate/core
Import core module to your main module as follows:
import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser';
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { ReactiveFormsModule } from '@angular/forms';
import { AppRoutingModule } from './app-routing.module';
import { AppComponent } from './app.component';
import { NgxValidateCoreModule } from '@ngx-validate/core';
@NgModule({
declarations: [AppComponent],
imports: [BrowserModule, AppRoutingModule, ReactiveFormsModule, NgxValidateCoreModule.forRoot()],
providers: [],
bootstrap: [AppComponent],
})
export class AppModule {}
Dynamic display of validation errors
Support for error blueprints with parameters
Separate directives to mark style and render targets in DOM
Meaningful defaults, instant start
Flexible configuration on module, form group, and form control level
Permissive license (MIT)
Usage documentation
GitHub Pages implementation
Issue submission template
Contribution documentation
Tests