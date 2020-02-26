openbase logo
@ngx-utils/cookies

by ngx-utils
4.0.1

Manage your cookies on client and server side (Angular Universal)

Readme

@ngx-utils/cookies

Manage your cookies on client and server side (Angular Universal)

Example in @ngx-utils/universal-starter shows the way in which CookiesService is used to get access token from cookies on client and server side, and then set Authorization headers for all HTTP requests.

Table of contents:

Prerequisites

This package depends on @angular v9.0.0.

Getting started

Installation

Install @ngx-utils/cookies from npm:

npm install @ngx-utils/cookies --save

browser.module.ts

Add BrowserCookiesModule to your browser module:

import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser';
import { BrowserCookiesModule } from '@ngx-utils/cookies/browser';
...
import { AppModule } from './app/app.module';
import { AppComponent } from './app/app.component';
...
@NgModule({
  imports: [
    BrowserModule.withServerTransition({appId: 'your-app-id'}),
    BrowserCookiesModule.forRoot(),
    AppModule
    ...
  ],
  bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class BrowserAppModule { }

server.module.ts

Add ServerCookiesModule to your server module:

import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser';
import { ServerModule } from '@angular/platform-server';
import { ServerCookiesModule } from '@ngx-utils/cookies/server';
...
import { AppModule } from './app/app.module';
import { AppComponent } from './app/app.component';
...
@NgModule({
  imports: [
    BrowserModule.withServerTransition({ appId: 'your-app-id' }),
    ServerModule,
    ServerCookiesModule.forRoot(),
    AppModule
    ...
  ],
  bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class ServerAppModule { }

Cookies options

You can preset cookies options:

BrowserCookiesModule.forRoot({
  path: '/',
  domain: 'your.domain',
  expires: '01.01.2020',
  secure: true,
  httpOnly: true
})
...
ServerCookiesModule.forRoot({
  path: '/',
  domain: 'your.domain',
  expires: '01.01.2020',
  secure: true,
  httpOnly: true
})

API

CookieService has following methods:

  • put(key: string, value: string, options?: CookiesOptions): void put some value to cookies;
  • putObject(key: string, value: Object, options?: CookiesOptions): void put object value to cookies;
  • get(key: string): string get some value from cookies by key;
  • getObject(key: string): { [key: string]: string } | string get object value from cookies by key;
  • getAll(): { [key: string]: string } get all cookies ;
  • remove(key: string, options?: CookiesOptions): void remove cookie by key;
  • removeAll(): void remove all cookies;

Example of usage

If you're using express as server then add following code to your server.ts:

import { renderModuleFactory } from "@angular/platform-server";
import { provideModuleMap } from "@nguniversal/module-map-ngfactory-loader";
import * as cookieParser from "cookie-parser";

app.use(cookieParser("Your private token"));

app.engine("html", (_, options, callback) => {
  renderModuleFactory(AppServerModuleNgFactory, {
    document: template,
    url: options.req.url,
    extraProviders: [
      provideModuleMap(LAZY_MODULE_MAP),
      {
        provide: "REQUEST",
        useValue: options.req
      },
      {
        provide: "RESPONSE",
        useValue: options.req.res
      }
    ]
  }).then(html => {
    callback(null, html);
  });
});

Then just import CookiesService from @ngx-utils/cookies and use it:

import { Component, OnInit } from "@angular/core";
import { CookiesService } from "@ngx-utils/cookies";

@Component({
  selector: "app-root",
  templateUrl: "./app.component.html",
  styleUrls: ["./app.component.scss"]
})
export class AppComponent implements OnInit {
  constructor(private cookies: CookiesService) {}

  ngOnInit() {
    this.cookies.put("some_cookie", "some_cookie");
    this.cookies.put("http_only_cookie", "http_only_cookie", {
      httpOnly: true
    });
    console.log(this.cookies.get("some_cookie"), " => some_cookie");
    console.log(this.cookies.get("http_only_cookie"), " => undefined");
    console.log(this.cookies.getAll());
  }
}

If you're using another framework you need to overrride ServerCookiesService.

For example for koa you need add following code to your server:

app.use(async (ctx: Context) => {
  ctx.body = await renderModuleFactory(AppServerModuleNgFactory, {
    document: template,
    url: ctx.req.url,
    extraProviders: [
      provideModuleMap(LAZY_MODULE_MAP),
      {
        provide: "KOA_CONTEXT",
        useValue: ctx
      }
    ]
  });
});

Then create server-cookies.service.ts:

import { Context } from "koa";
import { Inject, Injectable } from "@angular/core";
import {
  CookiesService,
  CookiesOptionsService,
  CookiesOptions
} from "@ngx-utils/cookies";

@Injectable()
export class ServerCookiesService extends CookiesService {
  private newCookies: { [name: string]: string | undefined } = {};

  constructor(
    cookiesOptions: CookiesOptionsService,
    @Inject("KOA_CONTEXT") private ctx: Context
  ) {
    super(cookiesOptions);
  }

  get(key: string): string {
    return this.newCookies[key] || this.ctx.cookies.get(key);
  }

  protected cookiesReader() {
    return {};
  }

  protected cookiesWriter(): (
    name: string,
    value: string | undefined,
    options?: CookiesOptions
  ) => void {
    return (name: string, value: string | undefined, options?: any) => {
      this.newCookies[name] = value;
      this.ctx.cookies.set(name, value, { httpOnly: false, ...options });
    };
  }
}

And add server-cookies.service.ts to app.server.module.ts:

{
  provide: CookiesService,
  useClass: ServerCookiesService,
},

License

The MIT License (MIT)

