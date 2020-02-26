Manage your cookies on client and server side (Angular Universal)
Example in @ngx-utils/universal-starter shows the way in which
CookiesService is used to get access token from cookies on client and server side, and then set Authorization headers for all HTTP requests.
This package depends on
@angular v9.0.0.
Install @ngx-utils/cookies from npm:
npm install @ngx-utils/cookies --save
Add BrowserCookiesModule to your browser module:
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser';
import { BrowserCookiesModule } from '@ngx-utils/cookies/browser';
...
import { AppModule } from './app/app.module';
import { AppComponent } from './app/app.component';
...
@NgModule({
imports: [
BrowserModule.withServerTransition({appId: 'your-app-id'}),
BrowserCookiesModule.forRoot(),
AppModule
...
],
bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class BrowserAppModule { }
Add ServerCookiesModule to your server module:
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser';
import { ServerModule } from '@angular/platform-server';
import { ServerCookiesModule } from '@ngx-utils/cookies/server';
...
import { AppModule } from './app/app.module';
import { AppComponent } from './app/app.component';
...
@NgModule({
imports: [
BrowserModule.withServerTransition({ appId: 'your-app-id' }),
ServerModule,
ServerCookiesModule.forRoot(),
AppModule
...
],
bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class ServerAppModule { }
You can preset cookies options:
BrowserCookiesModule.forRoot({
path: '/',
domain: 'your.domain',
expires: '01.01.2020',
secure: true,
httpOnly: true
})
...
ServerCookiesModule.forRoot({
path: '/',
domain: 'your.domain',
expires: '01.01.2020',
secure: true,
httpOnly: true
})
CookieService has following methods:
put(key: string, value: string, options?: CookiesOptions): void put some value to cookies;
putObject(key: string, value: Object, options?: CookiesOptions): void put object value to cookies;
get(key: string): string get some value from cookies by
key;
getObject(key: string): { [key: string]: string } | string get object value from cookies by
key;
getAll(): { [key: string]: string } get all cookies ;
remove(key: string, options?: CookiesOptions): void remove cookie by
key;
removeAll(): void remove all cookies;
If you're using
express as server then add following code to your
server.ts:
import { renderModuleFactory } from "@angular/platform-server";
import { provideModuleMap } from "@nguniversal/module-map-ngfactory-loader";
import * as cookieParser from "cookie-parser";
app.use(cookieParser("Your private token"));
app.engine("html", (_, options, callback) => {
renderModuleFactory(AppServerModuleNgFactory, {
document: template,
url: options.req.url,
extraProviders: [
provideModuleMap(LAZY_MODULE_MAP),
{
provide: "REQUEST",
useValue: options.req
},
{
provide: "RESPONSE",
useValue: options.req.res
}
]
}).then(html => {
callback(null, html);
});
});
Then just import
CookiesService from
@ngx-utils/cookies and use it:
import { Component, OnInit } from "@angular/core";
import { CookiesService } from "@ngx-utils/cookies";
@Component({
selector: "app-root",
templateUrl: "./app.component.html",
styleUrls: ["./app.component.scss"]
})
export class AppComponent implements OnInit {
constructor(private cookies: CookiesService) {}
ngOnInit() {
this.cookies.put("some_cookie", "some_cookie");
this.cookies.put("http_only_cookie", "http_only_cookie", {
httpOnly: true
});
console.log(this.cookies.get("some_cookie"), " => some_cookie");
console.log(this.cookies.get("http_only_cookie"), " => undefined");
console.log(this.cookies.getAll());
}
}
If you're using another framework you need to overrride
ServerCookiesService.
For example for
koa you need add following code to your server:
app.use(async (ctx: Context) => {
ctx.body = await renderModuleFactory(AppServerModuleNgFactory, {
document: template,
url: ctx.req.url,
extraProviders: [
provideModuleMap(LAZY_MODULE_MAP),
{
provide: "KOA_CONTEXT",
useValue: ctx
}
]
});
});
Then create
server-cookies.service.ts:
import { Context } from "koa";
import { Inject, Injectable } from "@angular/core";
import {
CookiesService,
CookiesOptionsService,
CookiesOptions
} from "@ngx-utils/cookies";
@Injectable()
export class ServerCookiesService extends CookiesService {
private newCookies: { [name: string]: string | undefined } = {};
constructor(
cookiesOptions: CookiesOptionsService,
@Inject("KOA_CONTEXT") private ctx: Context
) {
super(cookiesOptions);
}
get(key: string): string {
return this.newCookies[key] || this.ctx.cookies.get(key);
}
protected cookiesReader() {
return {};
}
protected cookiesWriter(): (
name: string,
value: string | undefined,
options?: CookiesOptions
) => void {
return (name: string, value: string | undefined, options?: any) => {
this.newCookies[name] = value;
this.ctx.cookies.set(name, value, { httpOnly: false, ...options });
};
}
}
And add
server-cookies.service.ts to
app.server.module.ts:
{
provide: CookiesService,
useClass: ServerCookiesService,
},
The MIT License (MIT)