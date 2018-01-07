Server platform libraries for Angular
Please support this project by simply putting a Github star. Share this library with friends on Twitter and everywhere else you can.
The official @ng-universal/express-engine and Angular 5.x are out and runs OK, so this library is no longer maintained and deprecated.
|Name
|Description
|NPM
|@ngx-universal/express-engine
|DEPRECATED: use @ng-universal/express-engine
|---
|@ngx-universal/state-transfer
|DEPRECATED: use Angular 5.x
|---
The MIT License (MIT)
Copyright (c) 2018 Burak Tasci