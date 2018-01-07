openbase logo
@ngx-universal/state-transfer

by Burak Tasci
4.0.1 (see all)

Server platform libraries for Angular

Documentation
26

GitHub Stars

25

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Deprecated!
@ngx-universal/state-transfer has been deprecated, use the better Angular 5.x

Readme

ngx-universal

Server platform libraries for Angular

CircleCI coverage tested with jest Conventional Commits Angular Style Guide

Please support this project by simply putting a Github star. Share this library with friends on Twitter and everywhere else you can.

NOTICE

The official @ng-universal/express-engine and Angular 5.x are out and runs OK, so this library is no longer maintained and deprecated.

Packages:

NameDescriptionNPM
@ngx-universal/express-engineDEPRECATED: use @ng-universal/express-engine---
@ngx-universal/state-transferDEPRECATED: use Angular 5.x---

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2018 Burak Tasci

October 3, 2020

