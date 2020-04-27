openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
cl

@ngx-universal/config-loader

by Burak Tasci
5.0.0 (see all)

Configuration utility for Angular

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

25

GitHub Stars

139

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ngx-config

Configuration utility for Angular

CircleCI coverage tested with jest Conventional Commits Greenkeeper badge Angular Style Guide

Please support this project by simply putting a Github star. Share this library with friends on Twitter and everywhere else you can.

ngx-config uses APP_INITIALIZER which executes a function when Angular app is initialized, and delay the completion of initialization process until application settings have been provided.

Packages:

NameDescriptionNPM
@ngx-config/coreConfiguration utility for Angularnpm version
@ngx-config/http-loaderLoader for ngx-config that provides application settings using httpnpm version
@ngx-config/merge-loaderLoader for ngx-config that provides application settings by executing loaders in parallel and in seriesnpm version

Examples

Contributing

If you want to file a bug, contribute some code, or improve documentation, please read up on the following contribution guidelines:

Thanks to

  • JetBrains, for their support to this open source project with free WebStorm licenses.

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2019 Burak Tasci

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial