but

@ngx-share/buttons

by Murhaf Sousli
7.1.4 (see all)

Angular Share Buttons ☂

Deprecated!
Package has been renamed, please use 'ngx-sharebuttons' instead.

Angular Share Buttons

For the documentation see the WIKI page.

Packages

  • ngx-sharebuttons - Share button directive to convert any element to a share button.
  • ngx-sharebuttons/button - Share button component to add buttons individually.
  • ngx-sharebuttons/buttons - Share buttons component to add a collection of share buttons.
  • ngx-sharebuttons/popup - Share buttons popup component (This is NEW in version 8 and currently in BETA).
  • ngx-sharebuttons/icons - Simplifies import the share icons from FontAwesome.

Available buttons

  1. Facebook
  2. Twitter
  3. LinkedIn
  4. Pinterest
  5. WhatsApp
  6. Messenger
  7. Viber
  8. Reddit
  9. Tumblr
  10. Telegram
  11. Email
  12. SMS
  13. VK
  14. Mix
  15. Xing
  16. Line
  17. Copy link
  18. Print

Need more buttons?

The plugin allows you to add your own buttons as well. if you like to add a new share button to this package feel free to submit a PR, or open an issue with dev docs link of the social network you want to include.

