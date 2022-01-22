For the documentation see the WIKI page.
The plugin allows you to add your own buttons as well. if you like to add a new share button to this package feel free to submit a PR, or open an issue with dev docs link of the social network you want to include.
If you identify any errors in this component, or have an idea for an improvement, please open an issue.
Murhaf Sousli
This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute. [Contribute].
Become a financial contributor and help us sustain our community. [Contribute]
Support this project with your organization. Your logo will show up here with a link to your website. [Contribute]