For the documentation see the WIKI page.

Packages

ngx-sharebuttons - Share button directive to convert any element to a share button.

- Share button directive to convert any element to a share button. ngx-sharebuttons/button - Share button component to add buttons individually.

- Share button component to add buttons individually. ngx-sharebuttons/buttons - Share buttons component to add a collection of share buttons.

- Share buttons component to add a collection of share buttons. ngx-sharebuttons/popup - Share buttons popup component (This is NEW in version 8 and currently in BETA).

- Share buttons popup component (This is NEW in version 8 and currently in BETA). ngx-sharebuttons/icons - Simplifies import the share icons from FontAwesome.

Available buttons

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Pinterest WhatsApp Messenger Viber Reddit Tumblr Telegram Email SMS VK Mix Xing Line Copy link Print

Need more buttons?

The plugin allows you to add your own buttons as well. if you like to add a new share button to this package feel free to submit a PR, or open an issue with dev docs link of the social network you want to include.

Issues

If you identify any errors in this component, or have an idea for an improvement, please open an issue.

Support

Author

Murhaf Sousli

Contributors

Code Contributors

This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute. [Contribute].

Financial Contributors

Become a financial contributor and help us sustain our community. [Contribute]

Individuals

Organizations

Support this project with your organization. Your logo will show up here with a link to your website. [Contribute]