|@ngx-resource/core
|@ngx-resource/handler-ngx-http
|@ngx-resource/handler-cordova-advanced-http
|@ngx-resource/handler-ngx-http-legacy
Resource Core is an evolution of ngx-resource lib which provides flexibility for developers. Each developer can implement their own request handlers to easily customize the behavior.
In fact,
@ngx-resource/core is an abstract common library which uses
ResourceHandler to make requests, so it's even possible to use the lib on node.js server side with typescript. You just need to implement a
ResourceHandler for it.
All my examples will be based on angular 4.4.4+
@ngx-resource/handler-ngx-http. Based on
HttpClient from
@angular/common/http. Includes
ResourceModule.forRoot.
@ngx-resource/handler-ngx-http-legacy. Based on
Http from
@angular/http. Includes
ResourceModule.forRoot.
@ngx-resource/handler-cordova-advanced-http. Based on Cordova Plugin Advanced HTTP.
@ngx-resource/handler-fetch. Besed on Fetch API. Not yet created.
@Injectable()
@ResourceParams({
// IResourceParams
pathPrefix: '/auth'
})
export class MyAuthResource extends Resource {
@ResourceAction({
// IResourceAction
method: ResourceRequestMethod.Post,
path: '/login'
})
login: IResourceMethod<{login: string, password: string}, IReturnData>; // will make an post request to /auth/login
@ResourceAction({
// IResourceAction
//method: ResourceRequestMethod.Get is by default
path: '/logout'
})
logout: IResourceMethod<void, void>;
constructor(handler: ResourceHandler) {
super(handler);
}
}
@Injectable()
@ResourceParams({
// IResourceParams
pathPrefix: '/user'
})
export class UserResource extends Resource {
@ResourceAction({
path: '/{!id}'
})
getUser: IResourceMethodPromise<{id: string}, IUser>; // will call /user/id
@ResourceAction({
method: ResourceRequestMethod.Post
})
createUser: IResourceMethodPromiseStrict<IUser, IUserQuery, IUserPathParams, IUser>;
@ResoucreAction({
path: '/test/data',
asResourceResponse: true
})
testUserRequest: IResourceMethodPromiseFull<{id: string}, IUser>; // will call /test/data and receive repsponse object with headers, status and body
constructor(restHandler: ResourceHandler) {
super(restHandler);
}
}
// Using created Resource
@Injectable
export class MyService {
private user: IUser = null;
constructor(private myResource: MyAuthResource, private userResource: UserResource) {}
doLogin(login: string, password: string): Promise<any> {
return this.myResource.login({login, password});
}
doLogout(): Promise<any> {
return this.myResource.logout();
}
async loginAndLoadUser(login: string, password: string, userId: string): Promise<any> {
await this.doLogin(login, password);
this.user = await this.userResource.getUser({id: userId});
}
}
Final url is generated by concatination of
$getUrl,
$getPathPrefix and
$getPath methods of
Resource base class.
Is used by
ResourceParams decorator for class decoration
List of params:
url?: string; - url of the api server; default
''
pathPrefix?: string; - path prefix of the api; default
''
path?: string; - path of the api; default
''
headers?: any; - headers; default
{}
body?: any; - default body; default
null
params?: any; - default url params; default
null
query?: any; - defualt query params; default
null
rootNode?: string; - key to assign all body; default
null
removeTrailingSlash?: boolean; - default
true
addTimestamp?: boolean | string; - default
false
withCredentials?: boolean; - default
false
lean?: boolean; - do no add
$ properties on result. Used only with
toPromise: false default
false
mutateBody?: boolean; - if need to mutate provided body with response body. default
false
returnAs?: ResourceActionReturnType; - what type response should be returned by action/method . default
ResourceActionReturnType.Observable
keepEmptyBody?: boolean; - if need to keep empty body object
{}
requestBodyType?: ResourceRequestBodyType; - request body type. default: will be detected automatically.
Check for possible body types in the sources of ResourceRequestBodyType. Type detection algorithm check here.
responseBodyType?: ResourceResponseBodyType; - response body type. default:
ResourceResponseBodyType.JSON Possible body type can be checked here ResourceResponseBodyType.
Is used by
ResourceAction decorator for methods.
List of params (is all of the above) plus the following:
method?: ResourceRequestMethod; - method of request. Default
ResourceRequestMethod.Get. All possible methods listed in ResourceRequestMethod
expectJsonArray?: boolean; - if expected to receive an array. The field is used only with
toPromise: false. Default
false.
resultFactory?: IResourceResultFactory; - custom method to create result object. Default:
returns {}
map?: IResourceResponseMap; - custom data mapping method. Default:
returns without any changes
filter?: IResourceResponseFilter; - custom data filtering method. Default:
returns true
Mainly used to set defaults.
An object with built-in in methods to save, update, and delete a model.
Here is an example of a
User model.
Note: UserResource should be injected at the beginning in order to use static
model method like
User.get(<id>),
User.query(),
User.remove(<id>)
export interface IPaginationQuery {
page?: number;
perPage?: number;
}
export interface IGroupQuery extends IPaginationQuery {
title?: string;
}
export interface IUserQuery extends IPaginationQuery {
firstName?: string;
lastName?: string;
groupId?: number;
}
export interface IUser {
id: number;
userName: string;
firstName: string;
lastName: string;
groupId: string;
}
export class GroupResource extends ResourceCRUDPromise<IGroupQuery, Group, Group> {
constructor(restHandler: ResourceHandler) {
super(restHandler);
}
$resultFactory(data: any, options: IResourceActionInner = {}): any {
return new Group(data);
}
}
export class Group extends ResourceModel {
readonly $resource = GroupResource;
id: number;
title: string;
constructor(data?: IGroup) {
super();
if (data) {
this.$setData(data);
}
}
$setData(data: IGroup) {
this.id = data.id;
this.title = data.title;
}
}
export class UserResource extends ResourceCRUDPromise<IUserQuery, User, User> {
constructor(restHandler: ResourceHandler) {
super(restHandler);
}
$resultFactory(data: any, options: IResourceActionInner = {}): any {
return new User(data);
}
}
export class User extends ResourceModel implements IUser {
readonly $resource = UserResource;
id: number;
userName: string;
firstName: string;
lastName: string;
groupId: string;
fullName: string; // generated from first name and last name
constructor(data?: IUser) {
super();
if (data) {
this.$setData(data);
}
}
$setData(data: IUser): this {
Object.assign(this, data);
this.fullName = `${this.firstName} ${this.lastName}`;
return this;
}
toJSON() {
// here i'm using lodash lib pick method.
return _.pick(this, ['id', 'firstName', 'lastName', 'groupId']);
}
}
// example of using the staff
async someMethodToCreateGroupAndUser() {
// Creation a group
const group = new Group();
group.title = 'My group';
// Saving the group
await group.$save();
// Creating an user
const user = new User({
userName: 'troyanskiy',
firstName: 'firstName',
lastName: 'lastName',
groupId: group.id
});
// Saving the user
await user.$save();
// Query data from server
const user1 = await this.userResource.get('1');
// or
const user2: User = await User.get('id');
}
You can define the way query params are converted. Set the global config at the root of your app.
ResourceGlobalConfig.queryMappingMethod = ResourceQueryMappingMethod.<CONVERSION_STRATEGY>
{
a: [{ b:1, c: [2, 3] }]
}
With
<CONVERSION_STRATEGY> being one of the following:
No conversion at all
Output:
?a=[Object object]
All array elements will be indexed
Output:
?a[0][b]=10383&a[0][c][0]=2&a[0][c][1]=3
Implements the standard $.params way of converting
Output:
?a[0][b]=10383&a[0][c][]=2&a[0][c][]=3
It's implementation of
ResourceHandler which uses Angular
HttpClient
& npm i --save @ngx-resource/core @ngx-resource/handler-ngx-http
In you app module
// AoT requires an exported function for factories
export function myHandlerFactory(http: HttpClient) {
return new MyResourceHandler(http);
}
@NgModule({
imports: [
BrowserModule,
BrowserAnimationsModule,
HttpClientModule,
// Default ResourceHandler uses class `ResourceHandlerHttpClient`
ResourceModule.forRoot()
// Or set you own handler
//ResourceModule.forRoot({
// handler: { provide: ResourceHandler, useFactory: (myHandlerFactory), deps: [HttpClient] }
//})
],
declarations: [...],
bootstrap: [...],
entryComponents: [...],
providers: [...]
})
export class AppModule {
}