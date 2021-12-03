RxJS operator and other utils catching offline errors in Angular apps and PWA.
You know the Angular
async pipe, right? Amazing tool, but there is one big issue with it:
by letting Angular automatically subscribing and unsubscribing your
Observable or
Promise, you can't handle the error callback.
Problem is: in a web app, especially in a Progressive Web App (PWA),
a lot of your
Observable or
Promise are about HTTP requests,
and they will inevitably fail when the user is offline (or the server is inaccessible).
So if you want to get the benefice of the
async pipe without breaking your app, you need to catch offline errors on every page. Painful.
So here it is: a RxJS operator catching offline errors for you, so you can use the
async pipe everywhere!
There are also other tools for offline management, like online status helpers and guards.
Except this library, my open source work includes the Angular async local storage lib, downloaded more than 15 000 times each week, and the Angular schematics extension for VS Code, used by 500 000 users. It represents months of full time unpaid work.
Want to help me by helping yourself? I released Schematics Pro, which aims to be the ultimate Angular developer experience.
Install with npm or another package manager:
# Angular 13
npm install @ngx-pwa/offline@13
# Angular 12
npm install @ngx-pwa/offline@12
# Angular 11
npm install @ngx-pwa/offline@11
# Angular 10
npm install @ngx-pwa/offline@10
Then you just have to inject the
Network service at least once, for example in
AppComponent:
import { Network } from '@ngx-pwa/offline';
@Component()
export class AppComponent {
constructor(protected network: Network) {}
}
Note: you may not use the service itself and just the RxJS operator, but an injection is required in all cases to setup the service.
Just use the
catchOffline RxJS operator:
import { catchOffline } from '@ngx-pwa/offline';
@Component({
selector: 'some-page',
template: `
<presentation-component [data]="data$ | async"></presentation-component>
`
})
export class SomePageComponent implements OnInit {
data$: Observable<Data>;
constructor(protected someService: SomeService) {}
ngOnInit() {
this.data$ = this.someService.getData().pipe(catchOffline());
}
}
As it may cause a redirection, your app must use Angular router (
RouterModule.forRoot()).
By default,
catchOffline will redirect to:
/offline if the user is offline (no Internet connection),
/unavailable if the service is inaccessible (5xx HTTP errors).
Note: creating the corresponding routes and components in your app is up to you, as the lib can't decide the content and design of these pages for you.
If you want to change the redirection URLs:
import { OfflineModule } from '@ngx-pwa/offline';
@NgModule({
imports: [
OfflineModule.forRoot({
routeOffline: '/oops/offline',
routeUnavailable: '/oops/unavailable',
})
]
})
export class AppModule {}
Note: you need to provide the full URL, so the leading
/ is required.
To check online status at some point:
import { Network } from '@ngx-pwa/offline';
@Component({
template: `
<online-component *ngIf="online"></online-component>
<offline-component *ngIf="!online"></offline-component>
`
})
export class SomePageComponent implements OnInit {
online = this.network.online;
constructor(protected network: Network) {}
}
To observe when online status changes:
import { Network } from '@ngx-pwa/offline';
@Component({
template: `
<online-component *ngIf="online$ | async; else offline"></online-component>
<ng-template #offline>
<offline-component></offline-component>
</ng-template>
`
})
export class SomePageComponent implements OnInit {
online$ = this.network.onlineChanges;
constructor(protected network: Network) {}
}
Notes:
async pipe twice on the same
Observable. The example above shows you how to manage those situations in the proper way,
Observable does not auto-complete. Then you should either use the
async pipe as above for automatic unsubscription, either you should unsubscribe manually (in
ngOnDestroy method in most cases),
Guards catching offline errors are also available, for
CanActivate,
CanActivateChild and
CanLoad. For example:
import { OnlineGuard } from '@ngx-pwa/offline';
const routes: Routes = [
{ path: 'some-page', component: SomePageComponent, canActivate: [OnlineGuard] }
];
By default, guards will redirect to the
/offline page (so your app must use Angular router:
RouterModule.forRoot()).
If you just want to block the navigation:
import { OfflineModule } from '@ngx-pwa/offline';
@NgModule({
imports: [
OfflineModule.forRoot({ guardsRedirect: false })
]
})
export class AppModule {}
This lib supports the last stable version of Angular.
This module supports AoT pre-compiling and Ivy.
This module supports Universal server-side rendering.
MIT