Simple Angular 4+ Prism highlighter module. Click to get package with rxjs on board.
Next update will be available only on @angular-package with name
@angular-package/prism/core.
Pros(+)
changeDetectionStrategy is set to
OnPush, It gives better overall performance.
Detached and
detectChanges() is used in every component property declared in its own property
__properties. This is because of using @angular-package/change-detection.
code input property, and dynamically changes properties for change detection by setting them
true or
false with input
cd.
highlightElement(element, async, callback) to higlight, so
async and
hooks internal prism features can be used.
interpolation object.
cd property).
@angular/cli usage demonstration and inside repository.
Cons(-)
ng-content and property
code the same time.
Important!
ngOnChanges angular cycle hook, now, it base only on setters and getters.
ng-content and property
code separately. You should NOT use both the same time.
@angular/cli add
--aot to
ng serve in scripts to have script
"start": "ng serve --aot".
prism-highlight is changed to
ngx-prism.
Clone this repository:
git clone https://github.com/ngx-prism/core.git
Go to demo folder and with your command line write the following:
npm i && npm start
Open http://localhost:4200/ in your browser.
Example demonstration usage of both
core and
rxjs is in https://github.com/ngx-prism/demo repository.
To install it, do the following:
git clone https://github.com/ngx-prism/demo.git
cd demo
npm i && npm start
Open http://localhost:4200/ in your browser.
First, install
@ngx-prism/core package with command:
npm i --save @ngx-prism/core
Add peer dependencies:
npm i --save @types/prismjs@1.9.0 prismjs@1.9.0
PrismModule into your module:
// example.module.ts
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { CommonModule } from '@angular/common';
import { PrismModule } from '@ngx-prism/core'; // <----- Here
import { ExampleComponent } from './example.component'; // your component
@NgModule({
declarations: [ ExampleComponent ],
imports: [
CommonModule,
PrismModule // <----- Here
],
exports: [ ExampleComponent ]
})
export class ExampleModule { }
<ngx-prism></ngx-prism> tag with content inside and specify its content with property
[language] to highlight it:
// example.component.ts
import { Component } from '@angular/core';
@Component({
selector: 'example-component',
template: `
<ngx-prism [language]="language">
{{content}}
</ngx-prism>
`
})
export class ExampleComponent {
language = 'html';
content = '<p>test</p>';
constructor() { }
}
or use
<ngx-prism></ngx-prism> tag with
[code] and
[interpolation] attribute like in
ExampleComponent below:
// example.component.ts
import { Component } from '@angular/core';
@Component({
selector: 'example-component',
template: `
<ngx-prism
[language] = "language"
[hooks] = "hooks"
[code] = "content"
[interpolation] = "interpolate"
></ngx-prism>`
})
export class ExampleComponent {
content = '<p>test {{language}}</p>';
hooks = {
'before-sanity-check': (env) => { console.log(`before-sanity-check`, env); },
'before-highlight': (env) => { console.log(`before-highlight`, env); },
'after-highlight': (env) => { console.log(`after-highlight`, env); },
'complete': (env) => { console.log(`complete`, env); },
'before-insert': (env) => { console.log(`before-insert`, env); }
};
interpolate = {
language: 'language interpolated'
};
language = 'html';
constructor() { }
}
@angular/cli:
@import '~prismjs/themes/prism-coy.css';
@import '~prismjs/themes/prism-dark.css';
@import '~prismjs/themes/prism-funky.css';
@import '~prismjs/themes/prism-okaidia.css';
@import '~prismjs/themes/prism-solarizedlight.css';
@import '~prismjs/themes/prism-tomorrow.css';
@import '~prismjs/themes/prism-twilight.css';
@import '~prismjs/themes/prism.css';
|name
|Type
|Description
|async
|boolean
|"Whether to use Web Workers to improve performance and avoid blocking the UI when highlighting very large chunks of code." - prismjs
|callback
|(element: Element) => void | undefined = undefined
|"An optional callback to be invoked after the highlighting is done. Mostly useful when async is true, since in that case, the highlighting is done asynchronously." - prismjs
|cd
(ChangeDetection)
|PropertiesInterface
{[index:string]:boolean}
|Properties provided with
index as name and value
true will be sensitive for changes.
|code
|string
|"A string with the code to be highlighted." - prismjs
|hooks
|Object
|Callback with specific execute time and name:
before-sanity-check,
before-highlight,
after-highlight,
complete,
before-insert.
|interpolation
|Object | undefined
|Data property values to inject.
|language
|string
|"Valid language identifier, for example 'javascript', 'css'." - prismjs
ngAfterViewInit():
ready to
true which by default is
false.
ready is used in
highlightElement(result: { code: string, language: string }): void method to performs when
ready is set to
true -
prismService.highlight() method to highlight code.
ngAfterContentInit():
__properties for change detection with inputted property
cd.
Component
changeDetectionStrategy is set to
OnPush means that the change detector's mode will be initially set to
CheckOnce, and status
CheckOnce means that after calling detectChanges the status of the change detector will become
Checked. Status
Checked means that the change detector should be skipped until its mode changes to
CheckOnce.
Change detector status is now manually set to
Detached by default and it means that its sub tree is not a part of the main tree and should be skipped. However it will call
detectChanges() in Setters with indicated properties.
Clone repository:
git clone https://github.com/ngx-prism/core.git
Go to just created folder:
cd core
To build a clean package, means before that script removes node_modules, dist folder and install dependencies:
npm run clean:start
To build a package:
npm start
To run karma tests:
npm test
Given a version number MAJOR.MINOR.PATCH, increment the:
MAJOR version when you make incompatible API changes,
MINOR version when you add functionality in a backwards-compatible manner, and
PATCH version when you make backwards-compatible bug fixes.
Additional labels for pre-release and build metadata are available as extensions to the MAJOR.MINOR.PATCH format.
FAQ How should I deal with revisions in the 0.y.z initial development phase?
The simplest thing to do is start your initial development release at 0.1.0 and then increment the minor version for each subsequent release.
How do I know when to release 1.0.0?
If your software is being used in production, it should probably already be 1.0.0. If you have a stable API on which users have come to depend, you should be 1.0.0. If you’re worrying a lot about backwards compatibility, you should probably already be 1.0.0.
