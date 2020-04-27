openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
cor

@ngx-meta/core

by Burak Tasci
9.0.0 (see all)

Dynamic page title & meta tags utility for Angular (w/server-side rendering)

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5.5K

GitHub Stars

337

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Angular Tags

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ngx-meta

Dynamic page title & meta tags generator for Angular

CircleCI coverage tested with jest Conventional Commits Greenkeeper badge Angular Style Guide

Please support this project by simply putting a Github star. Share this library with friends on Twitter and everywhere else you can.

ngx-meta updates the page title and meta tags every time the route changes, based on Angular app's route configuration.

  • When the Angular app uses server-side rendering, the meta tags and page titles generated by ngx-meta successfully appear on HTML source, due to its platform-free workflow. This allows the SPA to be crawled and rendered by the search engines, as well as sharing the website link on social networks (facebook, twitter, etc).
  • It also supports resolving values using a callback function to use a custom logic on the meta tag contents (http-get, @ngx-translate/core, etc.).

Packages:

NameDescriptionNPM
@ngx-meta/coreDynamic page title & meta tags generator for Angularnpm version

Examples

Contributing

If you want to file a bug, contribute some code, or improve documentation, please read up on the following contribution guidelines:

Thanks to

  • JetBrains, for their support to this open source project with free WebStorm licenses.

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2019 Burak Tasci

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

@ng-select/ng-select:star: Native angular select component
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
242K
User Rating
4.9/ 5
9
Top Feedback
7Great Documentation
5Highly Customizable
3Easy to Use
tag
@yaireo/tagify🔖 lightweight, efficient Tags input component in Vanilla JS / React / Angular / Vue
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
36K
nse
ngx-select-exAngular based replacement for select boxes
GitHub Stars
108
Weekly Downloads
6K
nmd
ng-multiselect-dropdownMultiple Select Dropdown Component
GitHub Stars
246
Weekly Downloads
48K
nc
ngx-chipsTag Input component for Angular
GitHub Stars
871
Weekly Downloads
40K
np-ui-libNative Angular UI Components and Design Framework
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
194
See 39 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial