Dynamic page title & meta tags generator for Angular
Please support this project by simply putting a Github star. Share this library with friends on Twitter and everywhere else you can.
ngx-meta updates the page title and meta tags every time the route changes, based on Angular app's route
configuration.
ngx-meta successfully
appear on HTML source, due to its platform-free workflow. This allows the SPA to be crawled and rendered by the search
engines, as well as sharing the website link on social networks (facebook, twitter, etc).
callback function
to use a custom logic on the meta tag contents (
http-get, @ngx-translate/core, etc.).
|Name
|Description
|NPM
|@ngx-meta/core
|Dynamic page title & meta tags generator for Angular
ngx-meta.
If you want to file a bug, contribute some code, or improve documentation, please read up on the following contribution guidelines:
The MIT License (MIT)
Copyright (c) 2019 Burak Tasci