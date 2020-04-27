Dynamic page title & meta tags generator for Angular

ngx-meta updates the page title and meta tags every time the route changes, based on Angular app's route configuration.

When the Angular app uses server-side rendering, the meta tags and page titles generated by ngx-meta successfully appear on HTML source, due to its platform-free workflow. This allows the SPA to be crawled and rendered by the search engines, as well as sharing the website link on social networks (facebook, twitter, etc).

Examples

ng-seed/universal and fulls1z3/example-app are officially maintained projects, showcasing common patterns and best practices for ngx-meta .

Contributing

If you want to file a bug, contribute some code, or improve documentation, please read up on the following contribution guidelines:

Thanks to

JetBrains, for their support to this open source project with free WebStorm licenses.

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2019 Burak Tasci