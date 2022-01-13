@angular/common/http requests.
# if you use `@angular/common/http`
npm install @ngx-loading-bar/core @ngx-loading-bar/http-client --save
# if you use `@angular/router`
npm install @ngx-loading-bar/core @ngx-loading-bar/router --save
# to manage loading-bar manually
npm install @ngx-loading-bar/core --save
Which Version to use?
|Angular version
|@ngx-loading-bar/core
|>=13.0
|6.x
|>=9.0
|5.x
|>=7.0
|4.x
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser';
// for HttpClient import:
import { LoadingBarHttpClientModule } from '@ngx-loading-bar/http-client';
// for Router import:
import { LoadingBarRouterModule } from '@ngx-loading-bar/router';
// for Core import:
import { LoadingBarModule } from '@ngx-loading-bar/core';
import { AppComponent } from './app';
@NgModule({
...
imports: [
...
// for HttpClient use:
LoadingBarHttpClientModule,
// for Router use:
LoadingBarRouterModule,
// for Core use:
LoadingBarModule
],
})
export class AppModule {}
ngx-loading-bar in your app component:
import { Component } from '@angular/core';
@Component({
selector: 'app',
template: `
...
<ngx-loading-bar></ngx-loading-bar>
`,
})
export class AppComponent {}
ngx-loading-bar
You can pass the following inputs to customize the view:
|Input
|Description
|color
|The color of loading bar. Default value is
#29d.
|includeSpinner
|Hide or show the Spinner. Default value is
true.
|includeBar
|Hide or show the Bar. Default value is
true.
|height
|The height of loading bar. Default value is
2px.
|diameter
|The diameter of the progress spinner. Default value is
14px.
|fixed
|set loading bar on the top of the screen or inside a container. Default value is
true.
|value
|Set the value of the progress bar.
|ref
|Select the ref of a loading bar instance to display (
http,
router, ...)
The global config can be adjusted by providing a value for
LOADING_BAR_CONFIG in your application's root module.
import { LOADING_BAR_CONFIG } from '@ngx-loading-bar/core';
@NgModule({
providers: [
providers: [{ provide: LOADING_BAR_CONFIG, useValue: { latencyThreshold: 100 } }],
]
})
|Option
|Description
|latencyThreshold
|The initial delay time to wait before displaying the loading bar. Default value is
0.
The loading bar can also be forced to ignore certain requests, for example, when long-polling or periodically sending debugging information back to the server.
// ignore a particular $http GET:
httpClient.get('/status', {
context: new HttpContext().set(NGX_LOADING_BAR_IGNORED, true),
});
router.navigateByUrl() method:
this.router.navigateByUrl('/custom-path', {
state: { ignoreLoadingBar: true },
});
routerLink directive:
<a routerLink="/custom-path" [state]="{ ignoreLoadingBar: true }">Go</a>
In some case you may want to differentiate the reason why the loading bar is showing for example show the loading bar when an HttpClient request is being made, and a full page darkening overlay with a spinner when the router is routing to a new page in that case either use
ref input or
LoadingBarService to control a specific loading bar instance:
ref input:
<!-- loading bar for router -->
<ngx-loading-bar ref="router"></ngx-loading-bar>
<!-- loading bar for http -->
<ngx-loading-bar ref="http"></ngx-loading-bar>
LoadingBarService service:
// select the router loader instance
const state = this.loader.useRef('router');
// control state
state.start();
state.complete();
// get the progress value
const value$ = state.value$;
LoadingBarModule
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { LoadingBarModule } from '@ngx-loading-bar/core';
@NgModule({
...
imports: [
...
LoadingBarModule,
],
})
export class AppModule {}
import { Component } from '@angular/core';
import { LoadingBarService } from '@ngx-loading-bar/core';
@Component({
selector: 'app',
template: `
...
<ngx-loading-bar></ngx-loading-bar>
<button (click)="loader.start()">start</button>
<button (click)="loader.complete()">Complete</button>
`,
})
export class App {
loader = this.loadingBar.useRef();
constructor(private loadingBar: LoadingBarService) {}
}
import { Component } from '@angular/core';
import { LoadingBarService } from '@ngx-loading-bar/core';
@Component({
selector: 'app',
template: `
...
<mat-progress-bar mode="determinate" [value]="loader.value$ | async"></mat-progress-bar>
`,
})
export class App {
constructor(public loader: LoadingBarService) {}
}
If you're using Lazy Loaded Modules in your app, please use LoadingBarRouterModule, because although a request is being fired in the nework console to fetch your lazy load module.js file, it won't trigger the LoadingBarHttpClientModule.