@ngx-i18nsupport/ngx-i18nsupport-lib

by Martin Roob
1.12.1 (see all)

Some tooling to be used for Angular i18n workflows

14.6K

276

2yrs ago

8

4

MIT

Built-In

Yes?

Readme

Build Status Dependency Status devDependency Status Code coverage

@ngx-i18nsupport

Some tooling to be used for Angular i18n workflows.

This page contains just a very short description about the installation process and usage. For details have a look at the Tutorial for using xliffmerge contained in the Wiki pages.

Projects in this repo

This is a monorepo containing projects

  • tooling Schematics for adding @ngx-i18nsupport to your projects, for updating to current version, and builder support.
  • xliffmerge The command line tool that does all the magic
  • ngx-i18nsupport-lib A library to support working with xliff 1.2, xliff 2.0 and xmb/xtb file
  • tiny-translator A web application to translate xliff 1.2, xliff 2.0 and xmb/xtb files to other languages

npm Packages

ProjectPackageVersion
tooling@ngx-i18nsupport/toolingnpm
xliffmerge@ngx-i18nsupport/xliffmergenpm
ngx-i18nsupport-lib@ngx-i18nsupport/ngx-i18nsupport-libnpm

Tools

ProjectToolVersion
tiny-translatorhttps://martinroob.github.io/tiny-translatorv0.16

