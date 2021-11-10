Angular gRPC framework.
Any
The example requires docker & docker-compose to be installed
Clone this repository and run
npm ci
npm run build
npm run examples
Now open your browser at http://localhost:4200/. The source code could be found at examples directory.
The documentation uses @ngx-grpc/grpc-web-client by default, however is applicable to any client you choose.
First ensure that you
protoc as a binary or as a part of
grpc-tools npm package
Then in your Angular project's root directory run
npm i -S @ngx-grpc/common @ngx-grpc/core @ngx-grpc/grpc-web-client @ngx-grpc/well-known-types google-protobuf grpc-web
npm i -D @ngx-grpc/protoc-gen-ng @types/google-protobuf
Where:
Also you can choose between alternative client implementations:
Add
proto:generate script to your
package.json
scripts section:
{
"scripts": {
"proto:generate": "protoc --plugin=protoc-gen-ng=$(which protoc-gen-ng) --ng_out=<OUTPUT_PATH> -I <PROTO_DIR_PATH> <PROTO_FILES>"
}
}
Where:
OUTPUT_PATH - the directory your code will be generated at (please ensure the directory exists, otherwise you'll have a
protoc error)
PROTO_DIR_PATH - the root path of your proto files
PROTO_FILES - list of proto files to use
Example:
{
"scripts": {
"proto:generate": "protoc --plugin=protoc-gen-ng=$(which protoc-gen-ng) --ng_out=./src/proto -I ../proto $(find ../proto -iname \"*.proto\")"
}
}
Finally, run
npm run proto:generate every time you want to (re)generate the code
You can have more control on what and how is being generated. Create a
ngx-grpc.conf.js (
.json format also supported) file in your project root.
E.g. to generate well-known types in your project instead of using
@ngx-grpc/well-known-types, use this config:
module.exports = {
embedWellKnownTypes: true,
};
More details on the configuration properties and their default values see here.
Then update your package.json command with path to this file
config=./ngx-grpc.conf.js:
{
"scripts": {
"proto:generate": "protoc --plugin=protoc-gen-ng=$(which protoc-gen-ng) --ng_out=config=./ngx-grpc.conf.js:./src/proto -I ../proto $(find ../proto -iname \"*.proto\")"
}
}
Unfortunately the way to generate files on Windows slightly differs. Here is a sophisticated example that shows how to scan windows folder with proto files and pass it to protoc-gen-ng.
{
"scripts": {
"proto:generate:win": "for /f %G in ('dir /b ..\\proto\\*.proto') do grpc_tools_node_protoc --plugin=protoc-gen-ng=.\\node_modules\\.bin\\protoc-gen-ng.cmd --ng_out=.\\output\\path -I ..\\proto ..\\proto\\%G",
}
}
In general, you need to import at least
@NgModule({
imports: [
GrpcCoreModule.forRoot(),
GrpcWebClientModule.forRoot({
settings: { host: 'http://localhost:8080' },
}),
],
})
export class AppModule {}
You also can define them in child modules by using
forChild() methods instead of
forRoot().
Instead of configuring the client settings globally you can configure them per-service. Every service has an injected configuration which could be found e.g. in the corresponding
*.pbconf.ts file.
E.g. for a service
TestServiceClient you need to provide the
GRPC_TEST_SERVICE_CLIENT_SETTINGS:
@NgModule({
providers: [
{ provide: GRPC_TEST_SERVICE_CLIENT_SETTINGS, useValue: { host: 'http://localhost:8080' } as GrpcWebClientSettings },
],
})
export class AppModule {}
To set grpcweb / binary proto format use
{ provide: GRPC_TEST_SERVICE_CLIENT_SETTINGS, useValue: { host: 'http://localhost:8080', format: 'binary' } as GrpcWebClientSettings },
From now on this particular service is set.
Each RPC has two corresponding methods.
$raw.
E.g. for
rpc Echo(...) there would be the following:
echo(...) - returns
Observable of messages and throws errors in case of non-zero status codes. This is the most common use-case
.$raw.echo(...) - returns
Observable of
GrpcEvents. Events could be of two kinds:
GrpcDataEvent containing the message inside and
GrpcStatusEvent containing gRPC status response. Apart from the returned data type there is important difference in the behaviour. There are no errors thrown in this stream (by design). All errors are considered to be normal
GrpcStatusEvents. Furthermore, this method is the only one where it is anyhow possible to read the gRPC status code
0 (
OK) metadata. This method is not that comfortable to use in every place, but it can do things that are not achievable with the method above.
There are two custom RxJS operators that could be used on the stream to make it easier:
throwStatusErrors - searches for the non-zero status codes and throws them as errors
takeMessages - searches for the messages
For usage example look at any of your generated
.pbsc.ts file. In fact, those two operators turn the raw method into a 'normal' one.
To create a new message just pass its initial values to the constructor:
new Message(myInitialValues). Here is some information on the message's methods:
constructor - accepts a message or an object with initial values. All values are safely / deeply cloned.
toObject() - casts message as is to a normal JavaScript object
toJSON() - convenience method to be able to pass message to
JSON.stringify(msg)
toProtobufJSON() - constructs a protobuf-defined JSON. Accepts an optional
GrpcMessagePool (see
google.protobuf.Any section) which is required only if the message or some of its descendants embeds
google.protobuf.Any
The well-known types are served as a separate package. You can also configure generation of the well-known types together with your proto definitions (like older versions did).
Some types have additional functionality, see below.
The
google.protobuf.Any has additional methods
pack and
unpack.
Unpacking the message requires a special message pool
GrpcMessagePool where the expected message types are listed; otherwise the unpacking would not be possible.
Example of type-safe unpacking:
// we expect one of 3 message types to be packed into Any
const myAny: Any;
const pool = new GrpcMessagePool([Empty, Timestamp, MyMessage]);
try {
switch(myAny.getPackedMessageType(pool)) {
case Empty: console.log('Empty found', myAny.unpack<Empty>(pool)); break;
case Timestamp: console.log('Timestamp found', myAny.unpack<Timestamp>(pool)); break;
case MyMessage: console.log('MyMessage found', myAny.unpack<MyMessage>(pool)); break;
default: console.log('No packed message inside');
}
} catch (ex) {
console.error('Something went wrong, e.g. packed message definition is not in the pool');
}
The
google.protobuf.Timestamp has additional methods to cast from / to
Date and ISO string date representation.
For well-known types that are not part of the
google.protobuf package, you can override the imports to use for specific packages.
This is especially useful if you are using a protobuf schema registry like Buf for sharing some common messages through different projects.
Example of a custom well-known type configuration:
module.exports = {
customWellKnownTypes: {
"company.internal.commons": "@company-internal/grpc-commons"
}
}
This will change all import statements that reference a message of the package
company.internal.commons to use
@company-internal/grpc-commons, instead of the relative file path.
If the
embedWellKnownTypes configuration is enabled, the
customWellKnownTypes configuration will be ignored and the messages will be generated as usual.
You can add global interceptors to all gRPC calls like Angular's built-in
HttpClient interceptors.
The important difference is that unlike
HttpClient interceptors
GrpcInterceptors need to work with event streams; there are no errors thrown. Instead you should listen to the
GrpcStatusEvent and decide whether it is an error or not. Please keep this in mind.
As an example see
GrpcLoggerInterceptor in the core package.
You can enable logging using
GrpcLoggerInterceptor (provided by @ngx-grpc/core). Add to your
AppModule the following import:
GrpcLoggerModule.forRoot(),
Then open the browser console and you should see all the requests and responses in a readable format.
Optionally, you can provide a more detailed configuration. Example:
GrpcLoggerModule.forRoot({
settings: {
// enables logger in dev mode and still lets you see them in production when running `localStorage.setItem('logger', 'true') in the console`
enabled: localStorage.getItem('logger') === 'true' || !environment.production,
// protobuf json is more human-readable than the default toObject() mapping
// please beware: if you use google.protobuf.Any you must pass the proper `messagePool` argument
requestMapper: (msg: GrpcMessage) => msg.toProtobufJSON(),
responseMapper: (msg: GrpcMessage) => msg.toProtobufJSON(),
},
}),
The alternative grpc-web implementation from Improbable Engineering provides way more features than standard grpc-web from Google. It supports various transports including WebSocket-based and even Node (can be useful e.g. for SSR).
Installation:
npm i -S @ngx-grpc/improbable-eng-grpc-web-client @improbable-eng/grpc-web
Then configuration is similar to the other clients:
import { grpc } from '@improbable-eng/grpc-web';
import { GrpcCoreModule } from '@ngx-grpc/core';
import { ImprobableEngGrpcWebClientModule } from '@ngx-grpc/improbable-eng-grpc-web-client';
@NgModule({
imports: [
GrpcCoreModule.forRoot(),
ImprobableEngGrpcWebClientModule.forRoot({
settings: {
host: 'http://localhost:8080',
transport: grpc.CrossBrowserHttpTransport({}),
},
}),
],
})
export class AppModule {}
Choose your transport and provide it as a part of the settings. Now you are set.
Web worker allows to run gRPC clients, messages serialization and deserialization in a separate thread. It might give some performance benefits on large data sets; however the main reason of the worker is to avoid blocking the main thread. That means that rendering engine has more resources to work on rendering while the messages processing is done in parallel.
First, install additional packages:
npm i -S @ngx-grpc/worker @ngx-grpc/worker-client
Then configure the web worker. First you need to adapt the code generation settings (see above) to generate
pbwsc files. These files will contain the worker service client definitions.
Now, generate the worker (angular cli), e.g. with the name
grpc:
ng g webWorker grpc
or for Angular < 9
ng g worker grpc
You should see
grpc.worker.ts close to your
app.module.ts. Open this file and replace the contents with the following:
/// <reference lib="webworker" />
import { GrpcWorker } from '@ngx-grpc/worker';
import { GrpcWorkerEchoServiceClientDef } from '../proto/echo.pbwsc';
const worker = new GrpcWorker();
worker.register(
// register here all the service clients definitions
GrpcWorkerEchoServiceClientDef,
);
worker.start();
Finally use the following imports:
@NgModule({
imports: [
GrpcCoreModule.forRoot(),
GrpcWorkerClientModule.forRoot({
worker: new Worker('./grpc.worker', { type: 'module' }),
settings: { host: 'http://localhost:8080' },
}),
],
})
export class AppModule {
}
That's it. All your requests are served by worker.
MIT