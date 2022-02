JSON powered / Dynamic forms in Angular



JSON powered / Dynamic forms in Angular

Formly is a dynamic (JSON powered) form library for Angular that bring unmatched maintainability to your application's forms.

Features

🔥 Automatic forms generation

📝 Easy to extend with custom field type, validation, wrapper and extension.

⚡️ Support multiple schemas: Formly Schema (core) JSON Schema

😍 A bunch of themes, out of the box!

💪 Built on top of Angular Reactive Forms

📹 @eggheadio course - 20 lessons & 78 minutes

Docs

Resources

Supported UI libs

Which Version to use?

Angular version Formly version Angular >= 13 @ngx-formly/core@6.x Angular >= 7 @ngx-formly/core@5.x Angular >= 6 @ngx-formly/core@4.x Angular >= 5 @ngx-formly/core@3.x Angular >= 4 @ngx-formly/core@2.x Angular >= 2 ng-formly@1.x

Core Team

Contributors

Thanks goes to these wonderful people: