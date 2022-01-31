Vishnudev ● Bangalore ● 23 Rating s ● 31 Review s ● Data Scientist | Full stack developer

10 months ago

Great Documentation Easy to Use Performant Highly Customizable Bleeding Edge Responsive Maintainers

I have used this library to create a Google forms clone for a assessment builder in an application. The ability for it to scale the forms is just astonishing. The performance is also not affected because of better management under the hood.