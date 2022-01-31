Formly is a dynamic (JSON powered) form library for Angular that bring unmatched maintainability to your application's forms.
Supported UI libs
|UI
|Bootstrap
|Demo
|StackBlitz
|Material2
|Demo
|StackBlitz
|Ionic
|Demo
|StackBlitz
|PrimeNG
|Demo
|StackBlitz
|Kendo
|Demo
|StackBlitz
|NG-ZORRO
|StackBlitz
|NativeScript
Which Version to use?
|Angular version
|Formly version
|Angular >= 13
@ngx-formly/core@6.x
|Angular >= 7
@ngx-formly/core@5.x
|Angular >= 6
@ngx-formly/core@4.x
|Angular >= 5
@ngx-formly/core@3.x
|Angular >= 4
@ngx-formly/core@2.x
|Angular >= 2
ng-formly@1.x
|
Abdellatif Ait boudad
|
Juri Strumpflohner
|
Mohammed Zama Khan
|
Bram Borggreve
|
Keni Steward
Thanks goes to these wonderful people:
I have used this library to create a Google forms clone for a assessment builder in an application. The ability for it to scale the forms is just astonishing. The performance is also not affected because of better management under the hood.