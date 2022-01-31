openbase logo
Readme


JSON powered / Dynamic forms in Angular

Npm version Downloads Gitter Build Status Twitter Gitpod ready-to-code

Formly is a dynamic (JSON powered) form library for Angular that bring unmatched maintainability to your application's forms.

Features

  • 🔥 Automatic forms generation
  • 📝 Easy to extend with custom field type, validation, wrapper and extension.
  • ⚡️ Support multiple schemas:
    • Formly Schema (core)
    • JSON Schema
  • 😍 A bunch of themes, out of the box!
  • 💪 Built on top of Angular Reactive Forms
  • 📹 @eggheadio course - 20 lessons & 78 minutes

Docs

Resources

Supported UI libs

UI
BootstrapDemoStackBlitz
Material2DemoStackBlitz
IonicDemoStackBlitz
PrimeNGDemoStackBlitz
KendoDemoStackBlitz
NG-ZORROStackBlitz
NativeScript

Which Version to use?

Angular versionFormly version
Angular >= 13@ngx-formly/core@6.x
Angular >= 7@ngx-formly/core@5.x
Angular >= 6@ngx-formly/core@4.x
Angular >= 5@ngx-formly/core@3.x
Angular >= 4@ngx-formly/core@2.x
Angular >= 2ng-formly@1.x

Core Team


Abdellatif Ait boudad
Juri Strumpflohner
Mohammed Zama Khan
Bram Borggreve
Keni Steward

Contributors

Thanks goes to these wonderful people:

aitboudadmohammedzamakhandivyakumarjaincouzicjuristrfranzealbeemanMaxKless

klemenoslajsamtsaithorgodkenistewarddwaldrumskrthebossintellixKrustie101

manuelmeisterMarcosEllysrehleinBoryanjerskineDevqonvstiebeAlexTalcuraalex-novikov-1990

andmoredevbhaidarcyrilletuziDayvissoneduardoRothenricouniurbFritzHerbersfynnfeldpausch

internalsystemerrorjrgleasonjohannesjojdpnielsenTheMcMurderkentcdoddsLehoczkyLennardWesterveld

logvinoleg89LucasJAlbalucienbertinwaffle-ironmathijshooglandmrbuscheNanFengCheongPouja

rafaelss95RironmilaseviciusrternavskyiblowsieThomasBowerthm1118Tom-V

VyacheslavPritykinakamyshanovdanielcrispfrancisco-sanchez-molinamarfermburger81n3xusneminovno

wenqi73

100
VishnudevBangalore23 Ratings31 Reviews
Data Scientist | Full stack developer
10 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Highly Customizable
Bleeding Edge
Responsive Maintainers

I have used this library to create a Google forms clone for a assessment builder in an application. The ability for it to scale the forms is just astonishing. The performance is also not affected because of better management under the hood.

0
Eli CohenIsrael43 Ratings106 Reviews
Software Engineer at Varonis
1 month ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Iulius Adrian CioricaBucharest, Romania24 Ratings0 Reviews
2 months ago
2 months ago
Masato19861 Rating0 Reviews
November 24, 2020
Great Documentation
Charles de Jager8 Ratings0 Reviews
August 31, 2020
August 31, 2020

